Smart_Home_Solutions_COVID_19_Impact.jpg

Parks Associates: COVID-19 Impact on Interest in Smart Home Solutions

 By Parks Associates

DALLAS, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International research firm Parks Associates will host three days of virtual sessions focused on smart home, security, connected health, and the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in these markets at the CONNECTIONS™ Conference, November 10-12.

Parks Associates research finds 14% of US broadband households plan to purchase a security system of any kind in the next 12 months. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, 26% of US broadband households are more interested in smart home solutions that keep their home and family safe, and 24% are more interested in whole-home Wi-Fi solutions.

The CONNECTIONS™ Community , with over 1,100 participants, has featured virtual sessions throughout 2020, leading up to the virtual conference on November 10-12. Sponsors include Sutherland Global Services, Alarm.com, Bitdefender, Nice, Cox, Intellithings, Cirrent, Everise, MMB Networks, ServiceLive, Zen Ecosystems, Firedome, Inspire, Mercku, Olibra, Ossiaco, Plume, Tuya, Zigbee Alliance, Z-Wave, Aprilaire, Asurion, Gadgeon, and Wi-Charge.

November 10-12 Visionary Speakers:

  • Samir Ahmad, Investment Manager, KPN Ventures
  • Rich Cacioppo, VP, Emerging Businesses & Product Management, Frontdoor Home
  • Cornel Ciocirlan, CTO EMEA, CommScope
  • Noopur Davis, EVP, Chief Product and Information Security Officer, Comcast
  • Rodney Harrell, PhD, VP, Livable Communities and Long-Term Services and Supports, AARP
  • Anne Ferguson, VP, Marketing, Alarm.com
  • Jim Nye, Chief Product Officer, Vivint Smart Home
  • Raya Sevilla, SVP Information Technology, ADT

November 10-12 Speakers:

  • Erik Ackner, President, Mercku Europe, MERCKU
  • Brent Brooks, Director, Sales & Strategic Marketing, MMB Networks
  • Mark Burson, VP Marketing & Product Management, Nice North America
  • Émilie Carignan, Marketing Director, Aerial Technologies
  • Jeff Clemow, VP Strategic and Channel Sales, Telit
  • Jennifer Doctor, Sr. Director Product Management, Intrusion Security Products, Johnson Controls
  • Tom Doyle, CEO, Aspinity
  • Stephanie Freier, Senior Manager, Consumer Insights, Inspire
  • Troy Gelsky, Smart Home Owner and Technology Enthusiast
  • John Gutch, Head of Product, Vodafone UK
  • Mike Harris, President of Ring Solutions, RING
  • Ritch Haselden, GM and Senior VP of Sales, Essence
  • Troy Iverson, VP, Sales, AvantGuard Monitoring Centers
  • Chris Johnson, Chief Strategy Officer, Brinks
  • Sarah Jones, VP, Commercial Product, Best Buy Health
  • Brett Jurgens, CEO & Co-founder, Notion
  • Jatin Khanpara, SVP, Engineering, Aprilaire
  • Abe Kinny, Product Management Director, Alarm.com
  • Mitchell Klein, Executive Director, Z-Wave Alliance
  • Oren Kotlicki, Founder and CEO, Intellithings Ltd.
  • Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer, Plume
  • Dave Mayne, VP, Product Management, Alula
  • Brook McCall, Director, Tech Access Initiative, United Spinal Association
  • Jeremy McCarty, VP and GM, OnTech Smart Services / Dish Network
  • Chris Merck, VP Engineering, Olibra
  • Spencer Moore, VP, Sales and Marketing, Rapid Response Monitoring
  • Johan Pedersen, Manager, Product Marketing, Home & Consumer IoT, Silicon Labs
  • Quinto Petrucci, VP, Product Management, Nortek Security and Control
  • Tobin Richardson, President and CEO, Zigbee Alliance
  • Samantha Rudolph, Senior Product Director, OSSIACO
  • Karsten Russell-Wood, Portfolio Leader, Post Acute & Home, Philips
  • David Smith, VP, Marketing & Business Development, COPS Monitoring
  • Ankur Sood, Business Development Director, Service Providers, Bitdefender
  • Sumati Stewart, SVP, Sales and Marketing, Yonomi
  • Steve Teig, Founder and CEO, Perceive
  • Tony Testa, Director - Marketing, Wireless Connectivity Business Unit, Qorvo
  • Fritz Werder, GM, North America, Tuya Smart
  • Paul Williams, GM, Product Management & Growth, GE Lighting
  • Matt Wolf, Head of Partnerships, SimpliSafe

To request data or an interview, contact Rosey Ulpino, rosey.ulpino@parksassociates.com, 972-490-1113.

About CONNECTIONS™

Parks Associates' 24th annual CONNECTIONS™ is a virtual conference focused on technology innovations, consumer research on adoption and trends, and product and service forecasts. www.connectionsconference.com

Contact:
 Rosey Ulpino
Parks Associates
972-490-1113
258112@email4pr.com

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.