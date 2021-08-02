ROSEMONT, Ill., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conor is pleased to announce its expansion into the Savannah, Georgia, industrial market with the development of Southeast Gateway. The new speculative industrial park, scheduled to break ground later this summer, will incorporate two Class A buildings totaling 1.2 million square feet.
"Rising as an underdog against the nation's largest ports, Savannah offers advantages over the competition, including lower cost container shipping and reduced transportation time to the East Coast and Midwest markets," noted Brian Quigley, Executive Vice President at Conor. "This makes Savannah an attractive location to expand our business." To read more from Brian Quigley on the Savannah market, click here.
Positioned on a 137-acre site at 400 and 450 Fort Argyle Road, Southeast Gateway is just one mile from a four-way interchange at Interstate 95, six miles from Interstate 16, 13 miles from Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport and 15 miles from the Port of Savannah. This location will provide tenants maximum distribution capability to the Southeast and the entire United States.
The development will incorporate a 1,005,000-square-foot cross-dock building and an 184,000 single-load facility, both of which can be divided to accommodate two tenants. The buildings will feature 40' and 32' clear heights, respectively, with 291 dock doors, six drive-in doors and 250 trailer parking stalls for efficient loading and truck maneuverability. The facilities will also incorporate natural light, ESFR sprinklers and ample vehicle parking.
The design-build team of Ware Malcomb and McShane Construction Company are providing comprehensive architectural and construction services for Southeast Gateway. Completion of the project is expected for July 2022.
For leasing information, contact Hilary Shipley with Colliers at hilary.shipley@colliers.com or 912.662.8013.
Media Contact
Julia Waterbury, Conor Commercial Real Estate, 847.692.8718, jwaterbury@mcshane.com
SOURCE Conor Commercial Real Estate