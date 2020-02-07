TOKYO, Feb. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC: NYSE) announced its consolidated financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended December 31, 2019.
Consolidated sales revenue for the fiscal third quarter (October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019) amounted to 3,747.5 billion yen, a decrease of 5.7% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to a decrease in sales revenue from automobile business as well as negative foreign currency translation effects. This was despite an increase in sales revenue from financial services business and other factors.
Consolidated operating profit for the fiscal third quarter amounted to 166.6 billion yen, a decrease of 2.1% compared to the same period last year, due primarily to a decrease in profit related to changes in sales revenue and model mix as well as negative currency effects. This was despite a decrease in selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses as well as continuing cost reduction.
Consolidated profit before income taxes for the fiscal third quarter amounted to 206.7 billion yen, a decrease of 8.9% compared to the same period last year. Consolidated profit for the fiscal third quarter attributable to owners of the parent amounted to 116.4 billion yen, a decrease of 30.8% compared to the same period last year.
The previously announced forecast for consolidated operating profit for the current fiscal year (April 1, 2019 through March 31, 2020) was revised upward by 40.0 billion yen to 730.0 billion yen, a year-over-year increase, primarily to reflect an increase in unit sales in Japan, a decrease in SG&A expenses and foreign currency effects. Honda will continue to make steady progress in the improvement of profitability and strives to establish a business structure which generates profit more than that of the previous fiscal year.
The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY2020.
The quarterly dividend for the fiscal third quarter will be 28 yen per share, and total dividends to be paid for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020 are expected to be 112 yen per share (an increase of 1 yen per share compared to the previous fiscal year).
Consolidated Financial Results for the Fiscal 3rd Quarter and the Fiscal Nine Months
3rd quarter
ended
Dec 31, 2018
(3 months
3rd quarter
ended
Dec. 31, 2019
(3 months
Difference
Fiscal
nine months
ended
Dec. 31, 2018
(9 months
Fiscal
nine months
ended
Dec. 31, 2019
(9 months
Difference
Honda Group
Unit Sales*1
(million units)
Motorcycles
5.013
5.019
+0.006
15.680
15.038
-0.642
Automobiles*3
1.408
1.247
-0.161
3.959
3.809
-0.150
Life Creation*4
1.351
1.195
-0.156
3.954
3.630
-0.324
Consolidated
Unit Sales*2
(million units)
Motorcycles
3.230
3.190
-0.040
10.378
9.732
-0.646
Automobiles*3
0.942
0.808
-0.134
2.769
2.541
-0.228
Life Creation*4
1.351
1.195
-0.156
3.954
3.630
-0.324
Financial
Results
(billion yen)
Sales revenue
3,973.6
3,747.5
-226.0
11,839.5
11,472.9
-366.5
Operating profit
170.1
166.6
-3.4
684.0
639.2
-44.7
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
51.4
41.5
-9.8
169.6
149.7
-19.9
Profit before income taxes
226.9
206.7
-20.1
868.2
786.1
-82.0
Profit for the period
attributable to owners of the parent
168.2
116.4
-51.8
623.3
485.2
-138.0
Quarterly dividend per share (yen)
28
28
-
83
84
+1
Honda's
Average
Rate (yen)
USD=
113
109
Up by 4 yen
111
109
Up by 2 yen
Forecasts for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2020 (FY20)
* The impact related to the spread of novel coronavirus infections is not reflected to the forecasts for the FY2020.
FY19 results
Previous
(Nov. 8, 2019)
Revised
FY20
forecasts
(Feb. 7, 2020)
Difference
Difference
Honda Group
Unit Sales*1
(million units)
Motorcycles
20.238
19.900
19.900
-0.338
-
Automobiles*3
5.323
4.975
4.980
-0.343
+0.005
Life Creation*4
6.301
6.270
6.000
-0.301
-0.270
Consolidated
Unit Sales*2
(million units)
Motorcycles
13.215
12.850
12.880
-0.335
+0.030
Automobiles*3
3.748
3.360
3.365
-0.383
+0.005
Life Creation*4
6.301
6.270
6.000
-0.301
-0.270
Financial
Results
(billion yen)
Sales revenue
15,888.6
15,050.0
15,150.0
-738.6
+100.0
Operating profit
726.3
690.0
730.0
+3.6
+40.0
Share of profit of investments accounted for using the equity method
228.8
210.0
210.0
-18.8
-
Profit before income taxes
979.3
905.0
940.0
-39.3
+35.0
Profit for the period
attributable to owners of the
parent
610.3
575.0
595.0
-15.3
+20.0
Annual dividend per share (yen)
111
112
112
+1
-
Honda's
Average
Rate (yen)
USD=
111
107
108
Up by 3 yen
Down by 1 yen
*1 Honda Group Unit Sales is the total unit sales of the completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) of Honda, its consolidated subsidiaries and its affiliates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.
*2 Consolidated Unit Sales is the total unit sales of the completed products (motorcycles, ATVs, Side-by-Sides, automobiles, power products) corresponding to consolidated sales revenue, which consists of unit sales of completed products of Honda and its consolidated subsidiaries.
*3 Certain sales of automobiles that are financed with residual value type auto loans by our Japanese finance subsidiaries and sold through our consolidated subsidiaries are accounted for as operating leases in conformity with IFRS and are not included in consolidated sales revenue to the external customers in our automobile business. Accordingly, they are not included in Consolidated Unit Sales, but are included in Honda Group Unit Sales of our automobile business.
*4 Power Products business was renamed as Life Creation business as of April 1, 2019.
For Additional Information, please visit;
https://global.honda/investors/library/financialresult.html