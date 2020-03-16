CWCO_Logo.jpg
By Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, reported results for the year ended December 31, 2019. All annual comparisons are to the previous year unless otherwise noted.

2019 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue increased 5% to a record $68.8 million, driving gross profit up 6% to $28.3 million.
  • Net income attributable to stockholders increased 8% to a record $12.2 million or $0.80 per diluted share.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $42.9 million at December 31, 2019.
  • Paid $5.1 million in dividends in 2019.

2019 Operational Highlights

  • Expanded the company's product offerings and presence in the U.S. by acquiring a controlling interest in PERC Water Corporation, an innovative water infrastructure company, in October.
  • Completed the sale of CW-Belize to the company's government-controlled Belize customer for $7.0 million in February.
  • Generated a gain on asset dispositions of approximately $445,000 primarily from the sale of CW-Bali in June.
  • Continued to advance the development project in Rosarito, Baja California, Mexico involving the construction and operation of a major seawater desalination plant and distribution pipeline. Designed to produce 100 million gallons per day of potable water, the plant is expected to be the largest of its kind in the Western Hemisphere and a major, much-needed new source of drinking water for the coastal region of Baja California for at least 37 years.

Management Commentary

"2019 was a banner year for Consolidated Water, with strong progress made in many areas of our business driving record revenue and net income," commented Chief Executive Officer Rick McTaggart. "Our retail segment increased its revenue and gross profit, while our bulk segment won two competitive tender processes for Grand Cayman that replaced expiring contracts. Our manufacturing segment increased sales by $6.3 million, and we dramatically expanded the offerings of our services segment through the acquisition of PERC Water.

"We also increased our cash balances by $11.6 million and our working capital by $10.8 million. From a financial condition perspective, the company has never been stronger, and we have more than ample liquidity and capital resources to pursue our strategic initiatives.

"While naturally we are concerned about the impact of the COVID-19 virus on the world economy and our business, we remain optimistic about our long-term prospects. Travel interruptions or a temporary decline in tourism would likely adversely affect our desalination business in the Caribbean. Because the vast majority of our retail customers are residents and businesses on Grand Cayman who depend on tourism, we may be asked to do our part to help support customers who become economically challenged. Our bulk water supply contracts with government entities provide for guaranteed minimum monthly payments. To be sure, this remains a fluid situation and we are monitoring it closely.

"We are taking the necessary precautions to help protect our customers and employees, but at this point we do not anticipate a significant impact of COVID-19 on our North American-based business. Our current manufacturing segment order backlog already exceeds the level we had at this time last year, and PERC is pursuing several promising project and management contract opportunities. We are proceeding with the development of our project in Mexico, which we anticipate will be transformative for our company once we complete the financing stage and commence construction."

2019 Financial Summary

Revenue increased 5% to a record $68.8 million from $65.7 million in 2018, which was driven primarily by increases of $6.3 million in manufacturing and $835,000 in retail. The increase was partially offset by decreases of $4.0 million in bulk water sales and $52,000 in services.

The increase in manufacturing revenue was due to an increase in the number of orders that resulted in expanded project production activity. Retail segment revenue was higher due to a slight increase in the volume of water sold by Cayman Water and higher energy prices.

The decrease in bulk water revenue was due to the lower rates that came into effect in February for water supplied by the Red Gate and North Sound plants, as well as lower rates that came into effect in July for the North Side Water Works plant under the new contracts for those plants.

The slight decrease in services reflects $710,000 in 2018 from an OC-BVI plant refurbishment project and $518,000 for pipeline installations made on Grand Cayman in 2018. The services segment did not complete any such projects in 2019. However, the services segment benefited from $1.4 million in revenue contributed by PERC Water.

Gross profit increased 6% to $28.3 million in 2019 from $26.7 million in 2018, with gross margin as a percentage of revenue improving from 40.7% to 41.1%.

Net income attributable to stockholders increased 8% to a record $12.2 million or $0.80 per diluted share, compared to $11.3 million or $0.75 per diluted share in 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $42.9 million as of December 31, 2019, as compared to $31.3 million as of December 31, 2018. The increase resulted primarily from net income generated from continuing operations and the sale of CW-Belize.

2019 Segment Results



Year Ended December 31, 2019




Retail



Bulk



Services



Manufacturing



Total


Revenue


$

26,456,022



$

26,986,108



$

1,759,446



$

13,592,075



$

68,793,651


Cost of revenue



11,611,165




18,606,805




1,215,193




9,086,140




40,519,303


Gross profit



14,844,857




8,379,303




544,253




4,505,935




28,274,348


General and administrative expenses



13,422,821




1,238,296




2,740,219




1,947,622




19,348,958


Gain on asset dispositions and impairments, net



398,041




47,000




-




-




445,041


Income (loss) from operations


$

1,820,077



$

7,188,007



$

(2,195,966)



$

2,558,313




9,370,431


Other income, net



















801,091


Income before income taxes



















10,171,522


Provision for income taxes



















66,621


Net income from continuing operations



















10,104,901


Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



















1,549,978


Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



















8,554,923


Net income from discontinued operations



















3,621,170


Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders


















$

12,176,093


 



Year Ended December 31, 2018




Retail



Bulk



Services



Manufacturing



Total


Revenue


$

25,621,048



$

31,031,287



$

1,811,372



$

7,256,150



$

65,719,857


Cost of revenue



11,011,456




21,551,383




1,503,034




4,911,697




38,977,570


Gross profit



14,609,592




9,479,904




308,338




2,344,453




26,742,287


General and administrative expenses



12,029,646




1,301,042




2,889,703




2,489,028




18,709,419


(Loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net



(12,263)




-




(41,180)




(3,331)




(56,774)


Income (loss) from operations


$

2,567,683



$

8,178,862



$

(2,622,545)



$

(147,906)




7,976,094


Other income, net



















2,740,064


Income before income taxes



















10,716,158


Benefit from income taxes



















(157,291)


Net income from continuing operations



















10,873,449


Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



















695,787


Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



















10,177,662


Net income from discontinued operations



















1,115,825


Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders


















$

11,293,487


 

Revenues by Geographic Region



Year ended December 31,




2019



2018


Cayman Islands


$

30,327,139



$

34,623,925


Bahamas



23,114,860




23,241,361


Indonesia



131




153,233


United States



14,968,868




7,256,150


Revenues earned from management services agreement with OC-BVI



382,653




445,188




$

68,793,651



$

65,719,857


Annual General Meeting of Shareholders
The company has set May 19, 2020 as the date of its annual meeting of shareholders to be held at 3:00 p.m. local time at The Westin Grand Cayman Seven Mile Beach Resort & Spa in Grand Cayman. Holders of record of the company's stock as of March 17, 2020 will be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Conference Call

Consolidated Water management will host a conference call to discuss these results, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Monday, March 16, 2020
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern time (8:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-844-875-6913
International dial-in number: 1-412-317-6709
Conference ID: 10140082

Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact CMA at 1-949-432-7566.

A replay of the call will be available after 1:00 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through March 23, 2020, as well as available for replay via the Investors section of the Consolidated Water website at www.cwco.com.

Toll-free replay number: 1-877-344-7529
International replay number: 1-412-317-0088          
Replay ID: 10140082

About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes statements that may constitute "forward-looking" statements, usually containing the words "believe", "estimate", "project", "intend", "expect", "should", "will" or similar expressions. These statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (i) continued acceptance of the company's products and services in the marketplace; (ii) changes in its relationships with the governments of the jurisdictions in which it operates; (iii) the outcome of its negotiations with the Cayman government regarding a new retail license agreement; (iv) its ability to complete the project under development in Baja California, Mexico; (v) the future financial performance of its subsidiary that manufactures water treatment-related systems and products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial, municipal and industrial water production; (vi) the collection of its delinquent accounts receivable in the Bahamas; (vii) its ability to integrate and profitably operate recently acquired subsidiary PERC Water Corporation; (viii) the possible adverse impact of the COVID-19 virus on the company's business; and (ix) various other risks, as detailed in the company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the company's business, please refer to the "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" sections of the company's SEC filings, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, copies of which may be obtained by contacting the company's Secretary at the company's executive offices or at the "Investors – SEC Filings" page of the company's website at http://ir.cwco.com/docs/. Except as otherwise required by law, the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
dsasnett@cwco.com

Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
CWCO@cma.team

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.


CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,




2019



2018


ASSETS









Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents


$

42,902,669



$

31,337,477


Accounts receivable, net



23,229,689




22,462,217


Inventory



3,287,555




2,232,721


Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,346,918




2,801,674


Current portion of loans receivable



-




734,980


Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings



1,675,781




835,669


Current assets of discontinued operations



-




1,959,494


Total current assets



73,442,612




62,364,232


Property, plant and equipment, net



61,248,979




58,880,818


Construction in progress



1,335,597




6,015,043


Inventory, non-current



4,404,378




4,545,198


Investment in OC-BVI



1,903,602




2,584,987


Goodwill



13,325,013




8,004,597


Land and rights of way held for development



24,162,523




24,161,024


Intangible assets, net



5,040,000




1,891,667


Operating lease right-of-use assets



4,439,212




-


Other assets



2,990,228




2,123,999


Long-term assets of discontinued operations



-




1,944,033


Total assets


$

192,292,144



$

172,515,598











LIABILITIES AND EQUITY









Current liabilities









Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities


$

3,672,142



$

4,570,641


Accrued compensation



1,821,395




1,286,468


Dividends payable



1,292,187




1,286,493


Current maturities of operating leases



755,751




-


Current portion of long-term debt



17,753




-


Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings



614,386




109,940


Current liabilities of discontinued operations



-




646,452


Total current liabilities



8,173,614




7,899,994


Long term debt



61,146




-


Deferred tax liabilities



1,529,035




659,874


Noncurrent operating leases



3,836,475




-


Net liability arising from put/call options



664,000




-


Other liabilities



75,000




199,827


Total liabilities



14,339,270




8,759,695


Commitments and contingencies









Equity









Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity









Redeemable preferred stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 200,000 shares; issued and outstanding 33,751 and 34,796 shares, respectively



20,251




20,878


Class A common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 24,655,000 shares; issued and outstanding 15,049,608 and 14,982,906 shares, respectively



9,029,765




8,989,744


Class B common stock, $0.60 par value. Authorized 145,000 shares; none issued



-




-


Additional paid-in capital



88,356,509




87,211,953


Retained earnings



66,352,733




59,298,161


Cumulative translation adjustment



-




(549,555)


Total Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders' equity



163,759,258




154,971,181


Non-controlling interests



14,193,616




8,784,722


Total equity



177,952,874




163,755,903


Total liabilities and equity


$

192,292,144



$

172,515,598


 

 

CONSOLIDATED WATER CO. LTD.


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME




Year Ended December 31,




2019



2018


Total revenue


$

68,793,651



$

65,719,857


Total cost of revenue



40,519,303




38,977,570


Gross profit



28,274,348




26,742,287


General and administrative expenses



19,348,958




18,709,419


Gain (loss) on asset dispositions and impairments, net



445,041




(56,774)


Income from operations



9,370,431




7,976,094











Other income (expense):









Interest income



588,509




663,197


Interest expense



(2,814)




(8,427)


Profit-sharing income from OC-BVI



16,200




654,075


Equity in the earnings of OC-BVI



44,765




1,798,280


Net unrealized gain (loss) on put/call options



56,000




(256,000)


Other



98,431




(111,061)


Other income, net



801,091




2,740,064


Income before income taxes



10,171,522




10,716,158


Provision for (benefit from) income taxes



66,621




(157,291)


Net income from continuing operations



10,104,901




10,873,449


Income from continuing operations attributable to non-controlling interests



1,549,978




695,787


Net income from continuing operations attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders



8,554,923




10,177,662


Gain on sale of discontinued operations



3,621,170




-


Net income from discontinued operations



-




1,115,825


Total income from discontinued operations



3,621,170




1,115,825


Net income attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. stockholders


$

12,176,093



$

11,293,487











Basic earnings per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders









Continuing operations


$

0.57



$

0.68


Discontinued operations



0.24




0.07


Basic earnings per share


$

0.81



$

0.75











Diluted earnings per common share attributable to Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. common stockholders









Continuing operations


$

0.56



$

0.68


Discontinued operations



0.24




0.07


Diluted earnings per share


$

0.80



$

0.75











Dividends declared per common and redeemable preferred shares


$

0.34



$

0.34











Weighted average number of common shares used in the determination of:









Basic earnings per share



15,025,639




14,962,760


Diluted earnings per share



15,137,076




15,074,147


 

 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.