GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: CWCO), a leading developer and operator of advanced water supply and treatment plants, has finalized the time and location of its previously announced 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders. The company has also provided a new option to attend the meeting virtually.
Annual General Shareholders Meeting Information:
Date: Wednesday, November 18, 2020
Time: 3:00 p.m. Eastern time
New location: Aquilex, Inc., 5810 Coral Ridge Drive, Suite 220, Coral Springs, FL 33076
Virtual Attendees: www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/cwco2020
Holders of record of the company's stock as of September 15, 2020 will be entitled to vote on the proposals for consideration at the meeting either prior to the meeting by proxy (by mail, phone or internet), in person at the meeting, or virtually during the meeting through the meeting website.
In the interest of health and safety, the company strongly encourages shareholders planning on attending the meeting to do so virtually via the meeting website.
Relevant documents for the meeting are available in the Forms DEF 14A and DEFA14A filed with the SEC at sec.gov and available on the company's website at ir.cwco.com/docs.
About Consolidated Water Co. Ltd.
Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. develops and operates advanced water supply and treatment plants and water distribution systems. The company operates water production facilities in the Cayman Islands, The Bahamas and the British Virgin Islands and operates water treatment facilities in the United States. The company also manufactures and services a wide range of products and provides design, engineering, management, operating and other services applicable to commercial and municipal water production, supply and treatment, and industrial water and wastewater treatment. For more information, visit www.cwco.com.
Company Contact:
David W. Sasnett
Executive Vice President and CFO
Tel (954) 509-8200
dsasnett@cwco.com
Investor Relations Contact
Ron Both, CMA
Tel (949) 432-7566
CWCO@cma.team