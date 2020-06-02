NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation Alpha Holdings, a research-driven investment platform aimed at Special Purpose Acquisition Companies ("SPACs"), announced a business combination with SPAC Research, a leading SPAC-focused information services provider.
Akin to investment funds, SPACs raise capital based on the track record of their team to make control and minority investments in accordance with a pre-defined focus. SPAC IPOs have grown 300% over the last five years and account for nearly 50% of IPO proceeds raised by US-listed companies valued above $50 million in 2020.
SPAC Research was established by Mr. Benjamin Kwasnick and Mr. Richard Humphrey to provide thought leadership and comprehensive coverage of data and regulatory filings related to US-listed SPACs. It has grown to a prominent position in the SPAC industry with a significant client base of SPAC investors, advisors and sponsors.
Constellation Alpha Holdings was established by Mr. Rajiv Shukla and is focused on building a research-driven investment platform across three verticals: SPAC analysis, SPAC investments, including co-sponsored SPACs, and Constellation Alpha-sponsored SPACs.
The business combination with SPAC Research is aimed at building the SPAC analysis vertical by (1) growing the SPAC database developed by SPAC Research and building on the company's extensive relationships across the industry and (2) launching SPAC Alpha to provide special situations research and strategic advisory services for SPAC investors, advisors and sponsors.
"We are excited to work with Rajiv and the Constellation Alpha team to provide deeper insight into the SPAC market and continue to expand our suite of tools to analyze the SPAC universe," said Benjamin Kwasnick, co-founder of SPAC Research.
"Ben and Rich have done a great job in building SPAC Research to its position as one of the most reliable and widely used data services in the SPAC industry. I look forward to working with them to grow their existing business as well as offer independent institutional grade products through SPAC Alpha. We hope that the de-SPACing process will benefit from our efforts aimed at improving investor understanding of and access to SPAC transactions," said Rajiv Shukla, founder of Constellation Alpha Holdings.
Contacts:
SPAC Research
Benjamin Kwasnick
Founder & CEO
info@spacresearch.com
Constellation Alpha Holdings
Rajiv Shukla
Founder & CEO
info@spacalpha.com