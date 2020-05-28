TORONTO, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Constellation HomeBuilder Systems, the largest provider of home building software solutions and services, has acquired LandDev, a leading cloud-based software system for commercial and residential real estate land developers. With many of its most notable customers already using LandDev, the acquisition will allow Constellation HomeBuilder Systems to expand deeper into the construction process.
LandDev, a product of Leverance, Inc., is currently integrated with Constellation HomeBuilder Systems major enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms like NEWSTAR Enterprise and FAST, as well as some other accounting products. Constellation will be able to put more resources behind the LandDev product, creating more powerful enhancements, extending customer care capacity, and improving online resources to benefit both Constellation ERP customers and standalone clients.
"We're very excited to bring the LandDev product under our umbrella," says Chris Graham, Vice President of Constellation HomeBuilder Systems. "Having worked closely with the LandDev team for many years, we know that the acquisition will bring considerable value to our customers and our business."
Speaking to the timing of the news, Chris added, "Despite the uncertainty we are all dealing with today, we are very well prepared to continue investing in vertical market software companies."
Industry veteran and Leverance, Inc. Chief Executive Officer, Chuck Cosby looks forward to beginning a new stage of his career upon the acquisition. "I'll be staying involved and consulting with Constellation HomeBuilder Systems around LandDev, but I'm thrilled to have the product in their capable hands," says Chuck. "They are dedicated to the long-term maintenance and enhancements of all of their products, and this ensures that LandDev will be cared for and nurtured for decades to come."
As Constellation HomeBuilder Systems begins further integrating LandDev's operations, its team will reach out to customers and partners in the coming weeks to provide updates, seek feedback, and answer questions.
About Constellation HomeBuilder Systems
Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the largest provider of software and services in the building industry. Their innovative software solutions, available as standalone or integrated systems, empower builders with information to drive business objectives and simplify the process of building homes and condos. Constellation HomeBuilder Systems is the home building software division of Constellation Software Inc. an international provider of market-leading software and services for specialized industries, which is traded publicly on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
For more information, please contact:
Elmira Abushayeva
Director of Marketing, Constellation HomeBuilder Systems
888-723-2222
eabushayeva@constellationhb.com