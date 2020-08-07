DOTHAN, Ala., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROAD) (the "Company"), a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company specializing in the construction and maintenance of roadways across five southeastern states, today reported financial and operating results for its third fiscal quarter ended June 30, 2020. Results for the quarter included revenues of $217.0 million, gross profit of $36.5 million, net income of $15.7 million, and adjusted EBITDA(1) of $31.9 million.
Charles E. Owens, the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are pleased with our strong profitability in the third quarter, despite lower revenues. Our solid results were driven primarily by vertical integration synergies, lower costs of fuel, effective utilization of crews and equipment, a disciplined project bidding strategy and pricing of our integrated products.
Owens continued, "As an essential business engaged in critical infrastructure in each state within our footprint, we have continued to operate without significant delays related to state and local shelter-in-place orders. The resiliency of our employees and the effectiveness of our safety protocols have positioned us to effectively manage pandemic-related challenges in our day-to-day operations. Notwithstanding current top-line pressure from COVID-19 and its related effects in certain of our markets, we remain optimistic about the long-term prospects of our business and industry."
Project backlog at June 30, 2020 was $651.2 million, compared to $579.1 million at March 31, 2020 and $581.1 million at June 30, 2019.
Revised Fiscal Year 2020 Outlook
The Company has revised its outlook for fiscal year 2020 with regard to revenue, net income and Adjusted EBITDA, as follows:
– Revenue of $810 million to $820 million
– Net income of $36 million to $38 million
– Adjusted EBITDA (1) of $92.0 million to $94.5 million
Ned N. Fleming, III, the Company's Executive Chairman, stated, "This was an excellent quarter, especially given the current economic and COVID-19 backdrop. The team has successfully driven operational efficiencies, generating profitability and cash flow. The entire CPI team has exemplified a commitment to safety during this pandemic, and we remain vigilant in putting the health and welfare of our employees, as well as the communities in which we work, as first priority. With our geographically diverse footprint across the Southeast and vertically integrated business model, we believe that we are well-positioned to continue to execute on our proven strategy for long-term growth and value creation."
About Construction Partners, Inc.
Construction Partners, Inc. is a vertically integrated civil infrastructure company operating across five southeastern states, with 35 hot-mix asphalt plants, nine aggregate facilities and one liquid asphalt terminal. Publicly funded projects make up the majority of its business and include local and state roadways, interstate highways, airport runways and bridges. The majority of the Company's public projects are maintenance-related. Private sector projects include paving and sitework for office and industrial parks, shopping centers, local businesses and residential developments. To learn more, visit www.constructionpartners.net.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained herein that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.
- Financial Statements Follow –
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
For the Nine Months Ended
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
$ 217,041
$ 227,290
$ 561,034
$ 545,921
Cost of revenues
180,549
189,198
479,814
466,900
Gross profit
36,492
38,092
81,220
79,021
General and administrative expenses
(16,852)
(15,968)
(50,786)
(45,170)
Gain on sale of equipment, net
390
58
1,134
1,085
Operating income
20,030
22,182
31,568
34,936
Interest expense, net
(575)
(615)
(2,690)
(1,509)
Other income (expense)
645
190
(43)
296
Income before provision for income taxes and
20,100
21,757
28,835
33,723
Provision for income taxes
4,772
4,941
6,622
8,080
Earnings from investment in joint venture
419
386
532
925
Net income
$ 15,747
$ 17,202
$ 22,745
$ 26,568
Net income per share attributable to common
Basic
$ 0.31
$ 0.33
$ 0.44
$ 0.52
Diluted
$ 0.30
$ 0.33
$ 0.44
$ 0.52
Weighted average number of common shares
Basic
51,489,211
51,414,619
51,489,211
51,414,619
Diluted
51,646,385
51,422,899
51,623,627
51,414,887
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30,
September 30,
2020
2019
ASSETS
(unaudited)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 78,695
$ 80,619
Contracts receivable including retainage, net
133,086
139,882
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
15,604
12,030
Inventories
39,256
34,291
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
9,277
13,144
Total current assets
275,918
279,966
Property, plant and equipment, net
236,751
205,870
Operating lease right-of-use assets
7,879
-
Goodwill
46,348
38,546
Intangible assets, net
3,277
3,434
Investment in joint venture
528
496
Other assets
1,973
2,284
Deferred income taxes, net
1,171
1,173
Total assets
$ 573,845
$ 531,769
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$ 57,579
$ 70,442
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
34,511
31,115
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
2,379
-
Current maturities of debt
10,200
7,538
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
21,388
19,078
Total current liabilities
126,057
128,173
Long-term liabilities:
Long-term debt, net of current maturities
55,756
42,458
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
5,710
-
Deferred income taxes, net
11,281
11,480
Other long-term liabilities
7,793
6,108
Total long-term liabilities
80,540
60,046
Total liabilities
206,597
188,219
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock, par value $0.001; 10,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2020 and
-
-
Class A common stock, par value $0.001; 400,000,000 shares authorized, 33,430,364
34
33
Class B common stock, par value $0.001; 100,000,000 shares authorized, 21,274,333
21
22
Additional paid-in capital
244,627
243,452
Treasury stock, at cost, 2,922,952 shares of Class B common stock, par value $0.001
(15,603)
(15,603)
Retained earnings
138,169
115,646
Total stockholders' equity
367,248
343,550
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 573,845
$ 531,769
CONSTRUCTION PARTNERS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited, in thousands)
For the Nine Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 22,745
$ 26,568
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets
29,065
22,698
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs and debt discount
115
83
Loss on derivative instruments
1,989
543
Provision for bad debt
451
421
Gain on sale of equipment, net
(1,134)
(1,085)
Equity-based compensation expense
1,175
146
Earnings from investment in joint venture
(532)
(925)
Distribution of earnings from investment in joint venture
139
-
Deferred income taxes
(197)
(136)
Other non-cash adjustments
(12)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisition:
Contracts receivable including retainage, net
6,345
(14,839)
Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings on uncompleted contracts
(3,574)
(4,709)
Inventories
(1,878)
(11,992)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
3,867
604
Other assets
311
3,978
Accounts payable
(12,863)
1,722
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts
3,396
(6,394)
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
2,029
1,497
Other long-term liabilities
(23)
(217)
Net cash provided by operating activities, net of acquisition
51,414
17,963
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant and equipment
(41,535)
(31,744)
Proceeds from sale of equipment
2,182
2,898
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(30,191)
(8,854)
Acquisition of liquid asphalt terminal assets
-
(10,848)
Return of investment in joint venture
361
2,200
Net cash used in investing activities
(69,183)
(46,348)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs and discount
42,719
-
Repayments of long-term debt
(26,874)
(11,104)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
15,845
(11,104)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
(1,924)
(39,489)
Cash and cash equivalents:
Beginning of period
80,619
99,137
End of period
$ 78,695
$ 59,648
Supplemental cash flow information:
Cash paid for interest
1,416
1,998
Cash paid for income taxes
5,600
3,232
Operating lease right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease liabilities
1,241
-
Cash paid for operating lease liabilities
2,464
-
Non-cash items:
Property, plant and equipment included with accounts payable at period end
1,073
332
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted EBITDA represents net income before, as applicable from time to time, (i) interest expense, net, (ii) provision (benefit) for income taxes, (iii) depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets, (iv) equity-based compensation expense and (v) certain management fees and expenses, and excludes income recognized in connection with a legal settlement between certain of the Company's subsidiaries and a third party that did not directly relate to the Company's business and that the Company does not expect to reoccur. Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenues for each period. Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin are supplemental measures of our operating performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. These measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income or any other performance measure derived in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of our operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin as key performance indicators, and we believe they are measures frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other parties to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP.
Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin may not be comparable to similarly named measures reported by other companies. Potential differences may include differences in capital structures, tax positions and the age and book depreciation of intangible and tangible assets.
The following tables present a reconciliation of net income, the most directly comparable measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to Adjusted EBITDA, and the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA Margin for each of the periods presented:
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Fiscal Quarters Ended June 30, 2020 and 2019
(unaudited, in thousands, except percentages)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Net income
$
15,747
$
17,202
Interest expense, net
575
615
Provision for income taxes
4,772
4,941
Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets
10,034
8,059
Equity-based compensation expense
390
146
Management fees and expenses (1)
355
316
Adjusted EBITDA
$
31,873
$
31,279
Revenues
$
217,041
$
227,290
Adjusted EBITDA Margin
14.7
%
13.8
%
(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain travel expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.
Construction Partners, Inc.
Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation
Fiscal Year 2020 Updated Outlook
(unaudited, in thousands)
For the Fiscal Year Ending
Low
High
Net income
$36,000
$38,000
Interest expense, net
3,300
3,300
Provision for income taxes
10,700
11,200
Depreciation, depletion and amortization of long-lived assets
39,000
39,000
Equity-based compensation expense
1,600
1,600
Management fees and expenses (1)
1,400
1,400
Adjusted EBITDA
$92,000
$94,500
(1) Reflects fees and reimbursement of certain travel expenses under a management services agreement with an affiliate of SunTx Capital Partners, the Company's controlling stockholder.