CHICAGO, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ConstructReach, a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy, will be hosting a private "I Built This!" event in Chicago at the newly constructed Target facility located at 3501 S. Pulaski St. on May 11 and 12, 2021 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. High school students aged 16-18 years from neighboring school districts, charter schools, and workforce development programs are invited to learn about the construction industry and engage in hands- on activities.
Attendees will connect with general contractors and other construction professionals to discuss internships, job opportunities and scholarships while learning more about jobs in the construction industry. ConstructReach's "I Built This!" initiative exists to introduce the construction industry to a diverse new generation and, in turn, help an industry facing an impending labor shortage crisis.
Participants confirmed for the event as of release date include Hilco Redevelopment Partners, Morgan / Harbour Construction, Berkshire Grey Robotics, Honeywell Intelligrated, E&K Companies, and the United Brotherhood of Carpenters.
"Our mission at ConstructReach is to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities, connecting general contractors to interns and innovative internship curriculum, and creating content, experiences, and a ConstructReach social network to expose diverse populations to construction careers," said Paul Robinson, Founder and CEO of ConstructReach. "Fifty-three percent of skilled trade workers are over 46 and will be retiring. 'I Built This' introduces diverse students to construction opportunities to work towards changing those statistics."
In 2015, Robinson, a former Construction Project Manager for Target, realized the importance of developing an industry-wide initiative to create a diverse pipeline of talent while addressing a generational workforce shortage.
ConstructReach was developed with the view that a more diverse workforce is the key to a brighter future and has hosted other 'I Built This' events around the country.
During "I Built This!" events, students from surrounding communities participate with hands-on activities and learn directly from Robinson, about the construction industry and discuss career opportunities. By uniting general contractors, educators, companies, and students in a variety of meaningful ways, all stakeholders are educated about the opportunities within construction while gaining unparalleled insights. Through a variety of services offered to its members and events such as "I Built This!", ConstructReach plans to transform the construction industry within the next decade.
About ConstructReach
Founded in May 2018, ConstructReach is a construction industry workforce development initiative and consultancy that seeks to increase the visibility of the construction industry by educating students about career opportunities within construction, connecting general contractors to interns, employees, and internship curriculum, and creating content, experiences, and a social network to expose a diverse population to sustainable construction careers. Over half of the skilled construction labor force is nearing retirement age and fewer students, especially from diverse backgrounds, are pursuing a construction career. ConstructReach works with students, educators, high school counselors, large brands, and general contractors throughout the country to ensure they have the information and connections they need to facilitate the long-term longevity of a new, more diverse construction industry. ConstructReach started efforts with more than 100 general contractors throughout the United States, but is currently adding additional general contractors, and expanding brands to its network. For more, please visit http://www.constructreach.com.
