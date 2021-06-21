MALIBU, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, matchmaker for products and press, will host the press-only Summer edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on June 23-24, 2021. Since 2009, CPE has introduced their little black book of reporter contacts to PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands directly as a service to help press who are looking for new products for reviews, roundups and gift guides.
Summer edition products include:
AMARUMAYU: Immunity-boosting Superfruit Juices made with Amazon rainforest superfruits.
Lisa Lazarczyk | lisa@lazpr.com
Ethel's: Gluten-free dessert bars, baked with simple ingredients.
Lisa Lazarczyk | lisa@lazpr.com
Koita: Premium, creamy, clean-tasting plant-based milks, sourced from Italy.
Lisa Lazarczyk | lisa@lazpr.com
Great Scrape: Personalized BBQ cleaning tool and wood grill scraper.
Marina Kallias | marketing@greatscrape.com
Handstand Kitchen: Crafting kit company will show their Ultimate Hot Cocoa Bomb Set.
Yvette Garfield| yvette@handstandkitchen.com
Holstein Housewares: Functional, high quality and accessible small kitchen appliances and treat makers.
Vanessa Valera Nolte | v.valera@distrivalto.com
Iron Flask: Elegant, cost-effective, and eco-friendly steel water bottles.
Bilal Hosni | bilal@ironflask.com
Kind of Wild: Globally crafted, organic and vegan-certified wine brand delivered direct to doorstep.
Todd Nelson | todd@kindofwildwines.com
Kingston Technology Company, Inc. "Workflow Station and Readers" enhances content creator's video, photos and audio.
David Leong | david_leong@kingston.com
Kikkerland Design Collection: Iconic gifts, outdoor toys, and gadgets for everyone and their dogs.
Laura Kellner | lkellner@kikkerland.com
Mettalusso: Vegan beauty brand created by product guru who managed the Kardashians' first skincare brand and developed the Kat Von D Sephora line.
Christine C. Oddo | love@mettalusso.com
Mezcla: Plant-based bars made from crips pea puffs.
Peyton Spolansky | peyton@eatmezcla.com
Nature's Stash: Pure and potent hemp extracts.
Stan Klos | stan@1plantllc.com
Ripped Apart: Living Misdiagnosed: Story of one of the largest individual medical malpractice awards in America.
Amy Prenner | amy@theprennergroup.com
Sharing Solace: Pass-along-able Token + Locket sets bring comfort to those grieving.
Crystal Webster | crystal@sharingsolace.com
Style Union Home: Fashion icon and Cofounder of True Religion, will debut her new luxury home "In the Raw" Collection.
Macy Harrell | macy@bdpr.com
Three Ships: Natural beauty products, certified cruelty-free and scientifically proven to work.
Jill Lewis | jill@jilllewis.me
Threads: Luxury tights designed for freedom of movement and breathability.
Jill Lewis | jill@jilllewis.me
Tiny and Snail: Handcrafted greeting cards and art that reflect the wonder of life.
Grace Nixon Peterson and Leah Nixon Fitzgerald | hello@tinyandsnail.com
Trücup Low-Acid Coffee: Low-acid coffee with all the flavor, caffeine, and aroma.
Joanie Parsons | joanie@parsonsandco.com
Viberance: Vegan + crystal-infused skincare collection.
Kirk Gunderson| kg@thekbrands.com
Vooks: Streaming platform that brings storybooks to life through animation.
Cindy Ronzoni| cindy@vooks.com
Visit Brands, Inc: Fashion and lifestyle apparel company celebrating great places.
Shawn Walker | shawn@visitbrands.com
Wellness Premium Products: Award-winning organic hemp seed oil infused botanical hair care therapy collections.
Jake Hart | info@wellnessglobaldistribution.com
ZVOX Audio: TV Speaker with patented hearing aid technology.
Sara Trujillo | sara@trujillopr.com
About Media & Merch are the virtual press junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of product launch expert, Alyson Dutch. A PR matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.
