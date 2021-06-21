Media & Merch

MALIBU, Calif., June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consumer Product Events, matchmaker for products and press, will host the press-only Summer edition of Media & Merch: A (Virtual) Press Junket on June 23-24, 2021. Since 2009, CPE has introduced their little black book of reporter contacts to PR agencies, in-house marketers and brands directly as a service to help press who are looking for new products for reviews, roundups and gift guides.

Summer edition products include:

AMARUMAYU: Immunity-boosting Superfruit Juices made with Amazon rainforest superfruits.

Lisa Lazarczyk | lisa@lazpr.com

Ethel's: Gluten-free dessert bars, baked with simple ingredients.

Lisa Lazarczyk | lisa@lazpr.com

Koita: Premium, creamy, clean-tasting plant-based milks, sourced from Italy.

Lisa Lazarczyk | lisa@lazpr.com

Great Scrape: Personalized BBQ cleaning tool and wood grill scraper.

Marina Kallias | marketing@greatscrape.com

Handstand Kitchen:  Crafting kit company will show their Ultimate Hot Cocoa Bomb Set.

Yvette Garfield| yvette@handstandkitchen.com

Holstein Housewares: Functional, high quality and accessible small kitchen appliances and treat makers.

Vanessa Valera Nolte | v.valera@distrivalto.com

Iron Flask: Elegant, cost-effective, and eco-friendly steel water bottles.

Bilal Hosni | bilal@ironflask.com

Kind of Wild: Globally crafted, organic and vegan-certified wine brand delivered direct to doorstep.

Todd Nelson | todd@kindofwildwines.com

Kingston Technology Company, Inc. "Workflow Station and Readers" enhances content creator's video, photos and audio.

David Leong | david_leong@kingston.com

Kikkerland Design Collection: Iconic gifts, outdoor toys, and gadgets for everyone and their dogs.

Laura Kellner | lkellner@kikkerland.com

Mettalusso: Vegan beauty brand created by product guru who managed the Kardashians' first skincare brand and developed the Kat Von D Sephora line.

Christine C. Oddo | love@mettalusso.com

Mezcla: Plant-based bars made from crips pea puffs.

Peyton Spolansky | peyton@eatmezcla.com

Nature's Stash: Pure and potent hemp extracts.

Stan Klos | stan@1plantllc.com

Ripped Apart: Living Misdiagnosed: Story of one of the largest individual medical malpractice awards in America.

Amy Prenner | amy@theprennergroup.com

Sharing Solace: Pass-along-able Token + Locket sets bring comfort to those grieving.

Crystal Webster | crystal@sharingsolace.com

Style Union Home: Fashion icon and Cofounder of True Religion, will debut her new luxury home "In the Raw" Collection.

Macy Harrell | macy@bdpr.com

Three Ships: Natural beauty products, certified cruelty-free and scientifically proven to work.

Jill Lewis | jill@jilllewis.me

Threads: Luxury tights designed for freedom of movement and breathability.

Jill Lewis | jill@jilllewis.me

Tiny and Snail: Handcrafted greeting cards and art that reflect the wonder of life.

Grace Nixon Peterson and Leah Nixon Fitzgerald | hello@tinyandsnail.com

Trücup Low-Acid Coffee: Low-acid coffee with all the flavor, caffeine, and aroma. 

Joanie Parsons | joanie@parsonsandco.com

Viberance: Vegan + crystal-infused skincare collection.

Kirk Gunderson| kg@thekbrands.com

Vooks: Streaming platform that brings storybooks to life through animation.

Cindy Ronzoni| cindy@vooks.com

Visit Brands, Inc: Fashion and lifestyle apparel company celebrating great places.

Shawn Walker | shawn@visitbrands.com

Wellness Premium Products: Award-winning organic hemp seed oil infused botanical hair care therapy collections.

Jake Hart | info@wellnessglobaldistribution.com

ZVOX Audio: TV Speaker with patented hearing aid technology.

Sara Trujillo  | sara@trujillopr.com

About Media & Merch are the virtual press junkets presented by Consumer Product Events, the brainchild of product launch expert, Alyson Dutch. A PR matchmaker for products and press, CPE was established in 2009 to connect product marketers directly with the press who are looking to report about them. CPE is a sister company of Malibu-based Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc.

Media contact:

Alyson Dutch

312553@email4pr.com

310-317-1543

