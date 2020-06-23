BOSTON, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With more than half of consumers1 noting they are unhappy with their medical decisions because they lack the right information and guidance, a webinar presentation from two industry leaders will provide both insight and solutions.
As part of The Conference Board's virtual 2020 Annual Employee Health Care Conference, Randy Hawkins, MD, Chief Medical Officer for ConsumerMedical, together with Vito Rubino, Head of Health and Welfare Benefits for MassMutual, will present a webinar entitled, Optimizing Benefit Strategies Post COVID-19. The webinar will take place on Thursday, June 25, at 1 pm EDT for registered attendees.
ConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy and decision support company working with large employers and health plans nationwide. The company supports employers with programs focused on five drivers of quality care to ensure optimal, accurate and effective care. These include: 1) Ensuring an accurate diagnosis; 2); Finding the highest-quality providers for care; 3) Guidance on the most effective, evidence-based treatments; 4) Providing a data-driven approach to finding the best hospitals; and 5) Helping patients and their families cope throughout the healthcare journey.
MassMutual is one of the nation's leading mutual life insurance companies. The webinar will highlight the programs and services provided by ConsumerMedical and how MassMutual has made those programs available to its employees, including ConsumerMedical's Treatment and Surgery Decision Support™, Second Opinion, Cancer Quality Care and Claims Advocacy.
Overall, these programs provided the company with a 3:1 Return on Investment (ROI) and a more than 96 percent participant satisfaction rate. Additionally, more than 90% of participants surveyed noted an improvement in quality of care.
In the webinar, Hawkins and Rubino will highlight the steps employers can take as they start to design employee benefit plan strategies for 2021.
"Our goal at MassMutual is to meet the needs of our diverse, multi-generational workforce while allowing us to attract and retain top talent," said Rubino. "We want our benefit programs to help our employees and their loved ones live well and feel supported during and after the current crisis. We believe our program model and effective communication and incentive strategies has helped to engage our employees and deliver positive results."
To register for the 2020 Employee Healthcare Conference, visit https://conference-board.org/employee-healthcare-virtual-meeting.
1ConsumerMedical proprietary research. Available upon request
About ConsumerMedical
ConsumerMedical is a leading clinical advocacy, decision support and expert second opinion company serving over four million individuals through some of the nation's largest employers, health plans and private exchanges. The company has been serving patients and payers for more than 24 years. As a Medical Ally, ConsumerMedical guides participants throughout their healthcare journey with compassionate, high-touch support and deep clinical expertise. ConsumerMedical offers a fully integrated suite of solutions including Medical Decision Support®, Surgery Decision Support®, Expert Medical Opinion, Claims Advocacy and more, helping individuals and families navigate the healthcare system while improving outcomes and reducing costs. ConsumerMedical's results have been validated continuously by independent actuaries. www.consumermedical.com