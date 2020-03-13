INDIANAPOLIS, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Professional Association of Customer Engagement (PACE) announces the advancement of another of its strategic objectives to increase its reach and impact on the contact center industry with its acquisition of the International Customer Service Association (ICSA).
ICSA is the creator of National Customer Service Week and since its inception in 1984, they have sponsored and promoted its celebration annually. The week-long celebration was proclaimed a national event by the U.S. Congress in 1992 and is formally recognized by companies large and small across the county.
National Customer Service Week is celebrated annually during the first full business week of October each year, and the PACE Association will proudly continue this vital tradition of celebrating our industry's professionals in honor of ICSA's shared PACE values.
"The addition of ICSA to the PACE family provides even more industry professionals the opportunity to collaborate and learn across a wide array of verticals to gain the deeply sought after perspective of the cross-branded customer to improve the customer experience," says Stuart Discount, CEO, PACE Association.
