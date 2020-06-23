DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NexGen Agency, a fast-emerging global provider of dynamic customer experience management and social media solutions, is proud to announce a strategic addition to their leadership team. Frank J. Mona III has joined our organization as an executive consultant in support of assisting both current and future clients in business transformation and migration.
Frank is an accomplished sales, marketing and call center executive with client management, operational and organizational leadership experience across global, national and regional markets-including executive leadership roles with AT&T, Sutherland Global Services and Sunnova Energy Corporation.
"We are so pleased to have Frank broadening the scope of our leadership team. He brings a wealth of experience in not only the call center world, but in new business development, go to market strategy and client services. His dynamic and creative approach to business will enable us to provide innovative solutions for our clients," NexGen Agency's CEO, Mike Epstein stated.
Frank will be focused on our new division, NexGen Transformation, which is designed to leverage our consulting expertise and partnership with world class service providers to transform your business from "triage to triumph".
About NexGen Agency
NexGen Agency is a full-service customer experience management organization focusing on cross-platform support and authentic customer experiences. For over 20 years, the NexGen Agency team has helped the world's most successful companies design, build, and manage VIP interactions. NexGen Agency offers a full range of multichannel contact center solutions including technical support, customer care, sales, and lead generation. Social and multimedia management solutions offered include social strategies and transformation, social media monitoring (reputation and crisis management) and insight, competitor monitoring, and social customer care tactics. For more information, please call 954-708-2896 or visit www.nexgenagency.com
Contact: Mike Epstein, mike@nexgenagency.com