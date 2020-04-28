DULLES, Va., April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Contegix, the leading provider of managed IT solutions and managed application solutions, announced that Jon Pugh, Drupal expert, evangelist and creator of DevShop, has joined the company as Director of Product, Open Source. In this role, Pugh is responsible for guiding the company's Drupal strategy to build products to ensure a seamless developer experience.
Pugh has been building for the web since 1997 and developing with and contributing to Drupal since 2005. Prior to joining Contegix, he founded the consulting company ThinkDrop in 2009 with a focus on Drupal, test-driven-development, platform building and open source tools. He created the open source Drupal DevOps platform OpenDevShop in 2012 to make Drupal servers more developer friendly and automated. In 2018, he launched the DevShop.Support product to specifically support "Host-Your-Own" customers.
Contegix is committed to supporting the Drupal and Open Source DevOps communities, and is demonstrating that commitment by investing in the OpenDevShop platform. Contegix will continue to offer its BlackMesh Drupal support services to organizations with highly complex and secure deployments.
"One of the many reasons I joined Contegix was their clear intent to support the Open Source DevOps community," said Pugh. "That commitment is crucial for the DevShop ecosystem to thrive. Open Source is a requirement if you want to host on your own servers or use it locally."
"We're committed to supporting the Drupal community and open source tools for the entire stack," said Brad Hokamp, President and CEO of Contegix. "With Jon's leadership, we are confident that we can work more effectively with our customers, institutions, and digital agencies alike on highly flexible, scalable Drupal projects."
Contegix is a long-time sponsor of Drupal.org and DrupalCon with recent donations to the DrupalCares fund. Over the last 13 years, beginning as BlackMesh, the company has supported the Drupal Association and its surrounding open source community.
