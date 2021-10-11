FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading content subscription service ContentBacon has hired Jason Etter as the company's Vice President of Marketing, CEO and Co-founder Wendy Lieber announced today.
Etter will lead the strategic initiatives that will build out and elevate ContentBacon's position within the growing ecosystem of small to mid-sized organizations looking to be heard. ContentBacon's popular subscription service makes it easy for companies to generate traffic, leads and new customers through compelling content.
Etter is no stranger to ContentBacon. He and Lieber have been collectively sharing their thoughts and love of storytelling for years throughout his tenure as President of IT firm, Profound Cloud, along with multiple Vice President and Director roles within the Marketing space.
In addition to his work experience, Etter recently completed coursework on a master's degree in digital marketing at Rutgers Business School.
"Every company has a story to tell. ContentBacon's high-performing team of strategists, storytellers, and content creators are positioned perfectly to help bring scale to the agency and to individual contributing marketers across the United States and Canada," Etter said. "With upward of 30 million small and medium-sized organizations coast to coast, there's plenty of opportunity to help visionary entrepreneurs and scaling organizations turn bottleneck discussions into meaningful stories driven by content."
"Etter's expertise will elevate the ContentBacon brand to new heights," Lieber said.
"We are thrilled to welcome Jason to our Baconator team and continue to build the ContentBacon brand as the world's leading content resource. His experience and enthusiasm for what we've built to date and where we can take it is beyond exciting," Lieber noted. "Watch out world for what we've got in store under Jason's bold leadership."
About ContentBacon
ContentBacon creates inbound marketing machines. We believe that creating and distributing content of all types that people find relevant, helpful, educational and entertaining is the best way to engage prospective customers, build trust and drive sales.
People buy from those they trust – and we help businesses create that trust as experts in their field and as valued resources. Our team uses blogs, social media, email, digital campaigns, visual assets, and any/all relevant outlets to help our customers provide value to theirs.
Media Contact
Sallie James, Red Banyan, (954) 379-2115, sallie@redbanyan.com
SOURCE ContentBacon