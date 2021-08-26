MADISON, Wis., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Conti Federal Services has been awarded a $19,678,800 firm-fixed-price contract by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District to construct a Fighter Alert Shelter at the Air National Guard's Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin. Conti Federal specializes in complex infrastructure construction, including secure facilities and anti-terrorism/force protection, for the federal government and military.
The project entails constructing a new 28,000- square-foot Fighter Alert Shelter for the universal fighter aircraft along with a number of special construction requirements in support of the current mission. All construction will be compatible with U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Air Force, and base design standards, including hangar systems, special building systems and airfield paving. Additionally, this project will comply with DoD anti-terrorism/force protection requirements per unified facilities criteria.
"Conti Federal Services has extensive experience in national defense projects that require close attention to detail, effective collaboration, and detailed design requirements. We are prepared to complete this mission on time and on budget only to the highest of standards," said Lou Zecca, COO of Conti Federal. "We are honored to have won this contract, and I am confident in our team's ability to complete another critical project for the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard."
Conti Federal has completed similar projects, including the construction of Hardened Aircraft Shelters (HAS), secure buildings, and hangars for the Israeli Air Force, in addition to security enhancements at Hart Tunnel and Russell Courtyard, two of the U.S. Capitol's most used buildings.
The project is estimated to be completed in November 2022.
About Conti Federal
Conti Federal Services is a leading global construction and engineering company with roots dating back 115 years. The company has delivered some of the most demanding projects for the U.S. federal government, on time and on budget. Conti Federal specializes in disaster preparedness and recovery, classified and secure construction, critical infrastructure and environmental remediation. Conti Federal is dedicated to ensuring clients meet mission success while committing to their core values of safety, integrity, and compliance.
