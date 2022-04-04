Continuum Health IT hires proven operational leader in healthcare IT as they continue their quest for excellence.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Continuum Health IT has hired Kelly Ostertag as VP of Operations. In her role, Kelly will lead the Ops team and drive excellence and efficiencies across every business unit.

Prior to joining Continuum Health IT, Kelly spent over 9 years at Centegra Health System where she served in progressive roles from Clinical Lead to Operations Manager, and most recently as Director, Operations for a healthcare IT consulting firm.

"We are excited to bring Kelly's client-side experience coupled with her reputation for building operational excellence in our industry to the team", said Darin Ryder, EVP Client Services, Continuum Health IT. "She will make an immediate impact both internally and for our clients."

Media Contact

Matt Odom, Continuum Health IT, 1 904.664.9070, contact@continuumhit.com

LinkedIn

 

SOURCE Continuum Health IT

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.