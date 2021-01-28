CHICAGO, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A new program entitled the Controller of the Year™, recognizes effectiveness and achievements of Controllers and related roles/titles including Chief Accounting Officers, CFOs, Vice Presidents, and other corporate finance executives. The first annual program is announced by the Controllers Council, a member association and community focused on training and career development, peer interaction, and recognition.
Registration is now open for the 2020 Controller of the Year Awards, and registration is free to both Controllers Council members and non-members. Registrants may self-nominate, or nominate a colleague or peer via a brief, online survey form. Registrants must select from 6 categories for company size and type (Small/Medium/Enterprise/Startup/Not-For-Profit/Other), and anonymously submit brief summary information about 2020 financial performance, work experience, volunteer or philanthropic activities, and educational background.
All registrations are then screened by an algorithm to identify finalists by state. Then a blue-chip panel of judges select the Controller of the Year by state, and ultimately a national 2020 Controller of the Year. Winners will be announced by April 2021, and all winners will receive a frame-quality Certificate. The national 2020 Controller of the Year will receive a gold-plated and engraved statuette/trophy manufactured by the makers of the Oscar® Awards.
"Controllers and corporate finance executives proved their critical importance in 2020 more than ever, and the Controllers Council seeks to recognize these individuals", states Neil Brown, Controllers Council Executive Director. "The Controller of the Year Awards will give overdue recognition to the executives that propelled their organizations through the most tumultuous business environment in modern history."
To register for the 2020 Controller of the Year Awards, link here: https://controllerscouncil.org/recognition/
ABOUT Controllers Council
Controllers Council™ is a national member association, community and platform for Controllers, CFOs, and corporate accounting and finance professionals focused on career development and training, peer interaction, recognition and more. Programs include global CPE and professional certification, a national Career Center, webcasts with expert panelists on trending topics, research studies, articles and whitepapers, Peer Roundtables, and the Controller of the Year awards program.
For more information, visit http://www.ControllersCouncil.org, or call Executive Director Neil Brown at 312-869-2180.
