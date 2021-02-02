NAPLES, Fla., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Florida-based distributor Contronex, Inc. has signed a deal to distribute usecure, the automated security awareness solution for MSPs, in the United States and Canada.
Contronex currently services MSPs with cloud based security solutions such as endpoint protection, email security and DNS filtering. The usecure partnership adds an end-user security awareness solution into the mix.
An all-in-one security awareness platform, usecure enables MSPs to quickly demonstrate human cyber risk at new and existing client sites, all by detecting exposed employee credentials on the dark web and assessing user vulnerability to sophisticated phishing simulations. The usecure platform then mitigates each users' unique risk areas by automating user-tailored security awareness training and policy communications.
Charles Preston, Founder and CEO of usecure, believes that IT service providers will see usecure as a natural fit among the existing security solutions offered by Contronex: "Our partnership with Contronex will allow more MSPs to engage in cybersecurity discussions with their current and prospective clients by clearly demonstrating their human risk element".
"By opening the door to these conversations, usecure gives MSPs an opportunity to boost their service value and accelerate monthly recurring revenue by delivering a security awareness solution that is low-cost, low-admin and highly-effective in reducing user-related security incidents and achieving regulatory compliance" said Preston.
With a multi-tenant admin portal, quick deployment and simple white-label configuration, usecure allows MSPs to easily dip in and out of customer accounts, whilst automating repetitive admin tasks and course handling.
"The human risk has become the most vulnerable area for companies deploying layers of cybersecurity. Security Awareness, Compliance and Policy Management are creating major challenges for corporations. Being able to offer a solution that is easy and quick to launch will enable our MSP partners to add true educational value to their portfolio" said Beat Kramer, CEO of Contronex, Inc.
Existing Contronex partnerships include IBM, Bitdefender, G DATA and Blue Shield.
