VANCOUVER and TORONTO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or the "Company") (TSXV: CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF) is pleased to announce that Carl Smith has been appointed Chief Financial Officer, effective March 16, 2020.
Mr. Smith has more than 20 years of experience in finance and executive leadership positions in public and private technology companies. Most recently, he held the position of Chief Financial Officer at Espial Group, a publicly traded company on the TSX that was acquired by a leading Canadian based software company. He has a strong knowledge of capital markets, investor relations and business operations and has led multiple acquisitions, debt and equity financings.
"Carl is joining us at an exciting time in our company's history as we continue to grow through both acquisition and organic growth" said Shaun Maine, Chief Executive Officer of Converge. "We are building a leading platform of regional-focused Hybrid IT solution providers that deliver best-of-breed solutions and services to clients and Carl's capital markets experience and financial insight will be invaluable."
"I would like to thank Mary Anne Palangio, our outgoing Chief Financial Officer, for her contributions to the success of our business and wish her every success in the future" added Mr. Maine. Ms. Palangio will remain with the Company through March 31, 2020 to assist with transition matters.
About Converge Technology Solutions Corp.
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. combines innovation accelerators and foundational infrastructure solutions to deliver best‐of‐breed solutions and services to customers. The Company is building a platform of regional‐focused Hybrid IT solution providers to enhance their ability to provide multi‐cloud solutions, blockchain, resiliency, and managed services, enabling Converge to address the business and IT issues that public and private‐sector organizations face today.
