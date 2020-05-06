Converge announces a preferred partnership with Trek10. As a result, the organizations will be able to provide better adoption and support services for Amazon Web Services to clients across North America.
TORONTO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company) (TSXV:CTS) (FSE:0ZB) (OTCQX:CTSDF), a national platform of regionally-focused Hybrid IT solution providers in the U.S. and Canada, is pleased to announce a strategic bi-lateral partnership with Trek10, a company dedicated to delivering professional and managed services on Amazon Web Services ("AWS"). The partnership between Converge and Trek10 will result in expanded AWS services and expertise for Converge's clients and access to a greater variety of technology services for Trek10's clients.
The combined capabilities of Converge and Trek10 address the holistic needs and full lifecycle of clients' deployments on AWS. Trek10 is a globally-unique Advanced Consulting Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN) with outstanding expertise in cloud-native and serverless computing. Their user-focused approach of assisting clients with embracing AWS truly accelerates time to value for cloud initiatives. Trek10's skills span from foundational components with best practices implementation to application modernization and advanced next-generation cloud services. The partnership addresses both the build and operate aspects of clients' cloud adoption journeys by making Trek10's next generation CloudOps managed service and Harbor management platform available to Converge clients.
"Partnering with Trek10 will enable us to not only drive cloud strategy and adoption with our clients but also deliver a broader range of AWS services and support," said Greg Berard, President of Converge. "Together, we will deliver the highest level of customer service by focusing on the needs of our customers and helping them design, implement, and manage deployments on AWS."
This partnership also enables a new level of excellence with regards to hybrid architecture solutions through deep relationships with AWS and the organizations they collaborate with. Now, the organizations can offer clients Team Support when they decide to explore new AWS services, are ready to move to the next build cycle, or have the desire to engage in a new cloud initiative. By leveraging the strength of Converge's client relationships and technical capabilities of Trek10, the companies can offer truly scalable, client-focused AWS services.
"Our values and capabilities perfectly align with Converge's. This is a true partnership that will be beneficial to both organizations' clients, existing and future. We both understand the value of meeting customers where they are to provide better, more reliable technology, and together we have the ability to accelerate that process for our clients," said Shane Fimbel, CEO of Trek10.
About Trek10, Inc.
Born in the cloud and 100% focused on AWS infrastructure, Trek10 specializes in leveraging the absolute best tools and AWS services to design, build, and support cloud-native, serverless and event-driven architectures for clients. Trek10 excels at building complete serverless applications for use-cases such as IOT, media management, data-processing pipelines, and more. In addition to building highly optimized solutions on AWS, Trek10 provides proactive monitoring and 24/7 support for AWS deployments via Trek10 CloudOps, a managed service specifically designed for AWS, and a technical response team fully-staffed by AWS certified engineers. For additional information, please visit Trek10's website at trek10.com.
About Converge
Converge Technology Solutions Corp. is a North American IT Solution Provider focused on delivering industry leading solutions and services. Converge's regional sales and services organizations deliver advanced analytics, cloud, cybersecurity, and managed services offerings to clients across various industries. The Company supports these solutions with talent expertise and digital infrastructure offerings across all major IT vendors in the marketplace. This multi-faceted approach enables Converge to address the unique business and technology requirements for all clients in the public and private sectors. For more information, visit convergetp.com.