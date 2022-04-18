Convergence Inc. is excited to announce the acquisition of Double N Advisers, LLC - "DNA". Founded in 2017, DNA is an independent, boutique management consulting firm that delivers superior operations and business strategy to financial services companies and their service providers, at every stage of the business lifecycle.
NORWALK, Conn., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convergence Inc. is excited to announce the acquisition of Double N Advisers, LLC ("DNA"). Carl J. Versella, DNA's Founder/CEO will assume the role of Managing Director to lead its Capital Markets segment and its Management Consulting practice.
About DNA – Founded in 2017, DNA is an independent, boutique management consulting firm that delivers superior operations and business strategy to financial services companies and their service providers, at every stage of the business lifecycle. Services include project management, strategic business planning, operational due diligence, middle/back-office transformation, cash and collateral management, capital development, counterparty credit risk management, service provider analysis and compliance.
Prior to founding DNA, Carl served as President/COO of HC Associates, a consulting firm successfully sold to Rothstein Kass. He was the founder of the Alternatives consulting group for Credit Suisse's prime brokerage unit, a Morgan Stanley consultant to Tiger Management, LLC and a senior leader for KPMG's Management Consulting practice.
"I am very excited to join the Convergence team, a firm I have spent many years working closely with as a cooperative company. Convergence's award-winning data-driven insights will position existing and new capital markets clients to efficiently achieve their business goals", said Carl.
"Carl's background and his core set of values are an ideal fit for Convergence as we continue to build more robust analytics and consulting support for our clients," said John Phinney, Chairman and CEO of Convergence.
"Carl's extensive experience in alternatives, asset management, prime brokerage, broker dealer/banking operations, combined with his strategic vision for growth, adds depth to the growing Convergence team", said George Evans, Convergence co-founder and Co-President. Carl's full background and complete set-of skills can be found at: https://www.linkedin.com/in/versella/.
About Convergence - Founded in 2013, Convergence provides clients with "data as a service" solutions by identifying, collecting, normalizing, structuring and enriching raw and unstructured data into meaningful business "insights." Its "insights" are often infused with data science to create highly accurate predictive analytics and help our clients grow revenue, improve efficiency and identify and manage risks. Our clients include institutional investors, asset managers, service providers, government agencies, corporations and colleges and universities. We are headquartered in South Norwalk, CT and operate in New Jersey and Hyderabad, India.
For additional informational please contact John Phinney, jphinney@convergenceinc.com, George Evans, gevans@convergenceinc.com or Carl Versella cversella@convergenceinc.com to learn more about how Convergence can help you.
