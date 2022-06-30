Convergent Dental today announced the retirement of Mike Cataldo, founder-CEO. Robert L. Gershon assumes CEO role effective July 18th.
NEEDHAM, Mass., June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Convergent Dental, Inc. today announced the retirement of Mike Cataldo, founder-CEO. Robert L. Gershon will assume the role of Chief Executive Officer following Mike's retirement on July 18, 2022.
"The company was founded to solve a problem called 'fear of the dentist' by enabling reliably drill-free, needle-free fillings with Solea®. We grew from a disruptive, paradigm shifting startup to a market leader that continues to provide innovative solutions to patient problems – most recently with Solea® Sleep, a noninvasive treatment for palatal snoring. I take great pride in all that the team has accomplished," said Cataldo. "The future is bright, and I could not imagine a more capable successor to lead the company through its next phase of growth than Rob Gershon."
Rob has over 30 years of experience developing and executing successful growth strategies for leading healthcare and medical technology companies. Most recently, he was Chief Executive Officer of Mauna Kea Technologies (Euronext: MKEA), where Rob refocused the company and drove a new, successful commercialization strategy. Prior to that, Rob was Chief Executive Officer of Bovie Medical (NYSE: BVX), where he repositioned the Company's portfolio and operations resulting in dramatic growth. Earlier experience included senior leadership positions with Henry Schein and Covidien (now Medtronic). Rob received an MBA from J.L. Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and a BSBA degree from American University.
"The Solea® platform technology has the promise to revolutionize how dentists deliver exceptional care without the use of anesthetics and needles creating an extraordinary experience for their patients. I'm excited to join such an accomplished team at Convergent Dental to further drive the broad-based adoption of this disruptive technology," said Gershon.
"On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Mike for his tireless efforts and contributions to bringing Convergent Dental to where we are today and welcome Rob as he leads the company through the next phase of growth," said Will Cowen, Chairman of the Board.
Convergent Dental, Inc., headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, is a privately owned dental equipment and technology company. The Company's flagship product, Solea®, is a breakthrough technology that enables reliably anesthesia-free cavity preps and reliably blood-free, suture-free soft tissue surgeries. For further information, please visit http://www.convergentdental.com.
