FAIRFIELD, Conn., April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Convexity Scientific, a leader in innovative respiratory technologies today announced a partnership with Right2Breathe® in support of National Asthma and Allergy Awareness Month during the month of May.
Convexity has pledged 5 percent of the sales from their lead product, Flyp® Nebulizer to Right2Breathe, which is dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for those living with respiratory illness. Flyp is the world's first truly pocket portable nebulizer helping patients manage asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory disorders.
Based in Flemington, NJ, Right2Breathe was co-founded by Joe Morrison and Tim Charlet; two second-generation drag racers who have personal experience as caregivers for family members with a chronic respiratory disease.
"We are very pleased to team up with Right2Breathe," said Convexity President Geoff Matous. "We have an aligned mission to help the over 50 million sufferers of chronic respiratory conditions in the US to breathe freely."
Morrison added, "It is an honor to be partnering with Convexity Scientific on this great cause. While the month of May is designated as asthma and allergy awareness month, those of us with loved ones who live with respiratory disease are aware of the daily struggles that patients and families face."
The Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America has issued a report listing the top metropolitan cities where living with asthma is challenging. The full report and the list of the top 100 cities can be found here: https://www.aafa.org/asthma-capitals/
About Convexity Scientific
Convexity Scientific Inc. is a Connecticut-based medical technology company creating connected devices and digital tools with patients' lifestyles in mind. For more, go to http://www.flypnebulizer.com and follow us @flypnebulizer.
About Right2Breathe®
Right2Breathe® Inc. is a 501 (c)(3) non-profit organization based in New Jersey. It is the mission of Right2Breathe® to provide education, awareness, free screening, and resources for people who are currently diagnosed or at higher risk of being diagnosed with respiratory disease. We believe that everybody has a Right2Breathe. Learn more about Right2Breathe by visiting their website at http://www.Right2Breathe.org
