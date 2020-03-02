WINSTON-SALEM, N.C., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cook & Boardman Group LLC ("Cook & Boardman" or "C&B"), a leading specialty distributor of commercial door entry solutions and systems integration services announced today the acquisition of Gordonville, PA based HC Qualtiy Doors ("HC Quality"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Serving Lancaster and the SE Pennsylvania market, HC Quality is a leading supplier of commercial doors and hardware (Divisions 8 & 10) and aluminum store fronts. The company offers full installation and maintenance services through its subsidiary Qualtiy Door Service ("QDS"), which is included in the acquisition.
"We are thrilled to welcome HC Quality and their dedicated and knowledgeable team to the Cook & Boardman family of companies," said Darrin Anderson, Chief Executive Officer of C&B. "Their ability to provide total end-to-end solutions, including installation and maintenance of aluminum storefronts, will allow us to offer this valuable service to customers across our portfolio of brands as well as to our national accounts."
"Our company has a strong history for delivering quality products and services and a deep commitment to customer satisfaction," noted HC Quality president and founder Levi Lantz. "In Cook & Boardman we see a similar passion for serving the industry. Our cultures are very similar and I'm confident that our employees will thrive under C&B ownership."
The company will retain the HC Quality name and customer contacts will remain unchanged as a result of the acquisition. The executive team of Levi Lantz and co-owners Ray Harnish and Mahlon Stoltzfus will continue to manage the business.
Cook & Boardman is a portfolio company of Littlejohn & Co., LLC. HC Quality represents C&B's seventh acquisition since being acquired by Littlejohn in October 2018.
About Cook & Boardman Group
Cook & Boardman is the nation's leading distributor of commercial doors, frames & hardware, electronic access control equipment and specialty (Division 10) products. The company also provides full systems integration services through its A3 Communications division - including physical security, access control, wireless networking, low voltage cabling, audio/visual and managed information technology products.
The company serves multi-family and non-residential markets including the commercial, education, government, healthcare, office, and hospitality sectors from fifty locations across sixteen states and nationwide through their ecommerce portal at www.cookandboardman.com.
About Littlejohn & Co., LLC
Littlejohn & Co., LLC is a Greenwich, Connecticut-based investment firm focused on private equity and debt investments primarily in middle market companies. The firm seeks to build sustainable success for its portfolio companies through a disciplined approach to engineering change. For more information about Littlejohn, visit www.littlejohnllc.com.