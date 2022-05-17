Star Refrigeration has received an overwhelming response to its roadshow taking place in June.
GLASGOW, Scotland, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Star's 2022 Roadshow is set to follow on from the success of previous years, as cooling equipment owners and operators have already filled over 60% of the spaces available for the events in Aberdeen and Glasgow. The free half-day certified events take place on 14th and 16th June 2022 respectively and includes a range of CPD accredited seminars on topical issues affecting the industry today.
As part of the registration process, prospective attendees are asked to provide feedback in relation to topics they would like to see discussed at the event. The engineering experts at Star are currently using this information to plan the content of the presentations and seminars, and tailor it accordingly.
From the first phase of recommendations, Star has released the most frequently requested topics:
- Compliance and legislation updates, including ERP Directive and F-gas phasedown
- Working with CO2 and ammonia in refrigeration plants
- Energy and carbon footprint reduction
- Utilising heat from refrigeration plants and cold stores
- Meeting Net Zero targets
- Water source and air source heat pumps
Calum McKenzie, Regional Manager, said, "We understand the impact of financial and environmental burdens on business are growing. Spiralling energy costs, new stringent regulation and net-zero targets require businesses to take action."
"We are being proactive and allowing this roadshow to be shaped by those who will be attending, to ensure it is beneficial for all. Star are committed to offering valuable advice for each of our customers' market sectors and are planning on responding to some of the most concerning issues affecting their operations."
"The event is free in order to reach as many people as possible and engage and enable businesses to envision a practical path to net zero."
It is no surprise that energy and carbon reduction has been a popular suggestion. Energy costs have gone up exponentially, in some cases by as much as 200%, as many businesses use the spot market price as long term pricing deals are currently prohibitive. The f-gas phasedown has also been highlighted as a key issue after the draft proposal for the latest revision to the EU F-gas regulation was published on 5th April 2022.
Calum Mckenzie said, "We had already anticipated that f-gas refrigerant phase down and reduction of energy costs would be highly sought after topics. Companies need to stay ahead of ever-changing guidance and new industry practices to minimise the impact on businesses and avoid long-term consequences".
In addition to seminars from industry leaders, attendees can also enjoy Q&A sessions, networking opportunities, one to one meetings, complimentary lunch and a visit to a Star customer site.
Previous attendees from Star's National Roadshow in 2017 are returning this year to stay ahead of industry developments. David Harker, a past delegate, said, "We do believe that Star lead the way when it comes to refrigerants and regulations, so we're here today to learn what's new in the industry."
The Star 2022 Roadshow takes place on 14th June 2022 at Curl Aberdeen and 16th June 2022 at Best Western Moorings Hotel, Glasgow. Sign up is still available for a limited time at https://star-refrigeration-roadshow-2022-scotland.eventbrite.co.uk
