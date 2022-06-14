The world's liquid cooling leader continues to add to their leadership team with the arrival of Business HR specialist
CALGARY, Alberta, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CoolIT Systems, the global leader in scalable liquid cooling technology for desktop and data centers systems, continues its unprecedented growth trajectory and is on track this year to exceed 2021's $100mm revenue by 30% due to explosive demand in datacenter Direct Liquid Cooling (DLC). To facilitate this growth, CoolIT Systems has welcomed Evelyn Golba as the company's first Vice President of People. The seasoned HR Professional will be tasked with leading the company's people management practices along with spearheading their diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives to further reinforce their strong employee culture.
"Evelyn is precisely the person we need to advance our people strategy as we continue to scale our stable of talented team members." commented CEO Steve Walton. "Her track record speaks for itself; we are thrilled to have her."
Evelyn brings a lengthy history of developing effective talent management programs that promote career growth, leadership development and DEI. With over 15 years of experience specializing in building the People Management function within high growth businesses, she is poised to make a major impact with CoolIT as they continue their industry-leading growth trajectory.
"I am so excited to be joining CoolIT at such a pivotal point in the company's journey." expressed Golba. "The company is filled with great people, and I look forward to helping our team members reach their potential in any way I can."
Prior to joining CoolIT, Evelyn held positions at Harvest Builders, Eaton and Enmax. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Guelph where she majored in Marketing Management. She is a Chartered Professional in Human Resources (CPHR) member and holds a Certified Internet Recruiter (CIR) designation.
About CoolIT Systems
CoolIT Systems specializes in scalable liquid cooling solutions for the world's most demanding high performance computing environments. In the desktop enthusiast market, CoolIT provides unparalleled performance for a range of gaming systems. Through its modular, Direct Liquid Cooling technology Rack DLC™, CoolIT enables dramatic increases in rack densities, component performance and power efficiencies. CoolIT partners with the global leaders in OEM server design to provide the most efficient and reliable liquid cooling solutions, that provide high performance cooling for their own leading-edge products. Together, CoolIT and its partners are leading the way for widespread adoption of high-performance computing.
