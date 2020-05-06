NORTHVILLE, Mich., May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooper Standard (NYSE:CPS) today announced the appointment of James C. Zabriskie to vice president, global tax and treasurer, effective May 6. Based at the Company's world headquarters in Northville, Mich., he will report to Jonathan Banas, executive vice president and chief financial officer.
Zabriskie brings more than 25 years of extensive global treasury and finance experience, including leadership roles of increasing responsibility during a nearly 16-year career at Tenneco and Federal-Mogul. In his new position, Zabriskie will be responsible for all aspects of the Company's global treasury and tax functions. Zabriskie replaces Glenn Dong, who served as vice president, treasurer since 2009 and Robert Johnson, who served as vice president, tax since 2005, both of whom recently left the Company.
"Jim brings over two decades of leadership, problem solving and strategic planning expertise to his new role," said Banas. "As we welcome Jim to his new position, we also thank Glenn and Bob for their significant contribution and dedication to Cooper Standard."
Most recently, Zabriskie served as vice president and treasurer of Tenneco, Inc., which merged with Federal-Mogul in 2018. During his tenure at Tenneco and Federal-Mogul, Zabriskie directed global treasury operations, led the global tax department and oversaw investor relations. Previously, he held treasury and finance leadership roles of increasing responsibility at Collins & Aikman Products Co., Visteon Corp. and Ford Motor Co.
Zabriskie earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and a Master of Business Administration degree in finance from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor. He also completed the High Potentials Leadership Program through Harvard Business School Executive Education.
