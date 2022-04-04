PANAMA CITY, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), has filed its annual report Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The report is available on the investor relations section of Copa's website at www.copaair.com.

Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the report, which includes Copa's audited financial statements, free of charge through the contact below.

For more information, please contact Copa Holdings' Investor Relations Department:

Contact:

Daniel Tapia – Director of Investor Relations



Phone:

011 (507) 304-2774



Fax:

011 (507) 304-2447



Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services.  The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean.  For more information visit www.copaair.com.

CPA-G

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/copa-holdings-files-annual-report-form-20-f-301517164.html

SOURCE Copa Holdings, S.A.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.