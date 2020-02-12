PANAMA CITY, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the fourth quarter of 2019 (4Q19) and full year 2019. The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the fourth quarter of 2018 (4Q18).
The financial information included in this press release is preliminary as the Company has not yet issued its audited financial statements and may differ from those results. During the preparation of the financial statements and related notes and our year-end audit, additional items that would require material adjustments to the preliminary financial information included in this press release may be identified.
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported a net profit of US$2.7 million for 4Q19 or earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.06, as compared to a net loss of US$155.8 million or loss per share of US$3.67 in 4Q18. Excluding Special Items, which for 4Q19 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$89.3 million, and for 4Q18 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$188.6 million and a non-cash US$11.4 million-dollar foreign currency translation loss (Special Items), the Company would have reported a net profit of US$92.1 million, or adjusted EPS of US$2.17 in 4Q19, compared to an adjusted net profit of US$44.1 million or adjusted EPS of US$1.04 in 4Q18.
- For full year 2019, net profit came in at US$247 million or EPS of US$5.81, compared to a net profit of US$88.1 million or earnings per share of US$2.07 for full year 2018. Excluding Special Items, which for 2019 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$89.3 million, and for 2018 included a non-cash fleet impairment charge of US$188.6 million and a non-cash US$11.4 million-dollar foreign currency translation loss, Copa Holdings would have reported an adjusted net profit of US$336.3 million or EPS of US$7.92 in 2019, compared to an adjusted net profit of US$276.7 million or adjusted EPS of US$6.52 in 2018.
- In 4Q19, the Company had an operating profit of US$17.8 million, compared to an operating loss of US$126.4 million in 4Q18. Excluding Special Items, namely the fleet impairment charges in 4Q19 and 4Q18, The Company would have reported an Operating profit of US$107.1 million in 4Q19, compared to an operating profit of US$62.2 million in 4Q18. Excluding Special Items, operating margin for 4Q19 would have come in at 15.7%, compared to 9.5% in 4Q18.
- For full year 2019, the Company reported operating profit of US$346.2 million. Excluding Special Items, the Company would have reported an operating profit of US$435.5 million, representing an increase of 25.1% over adjusted operating profit of US$348.1 million for full year 2018, mostly due to stronger unit revenues and lower jet fuel prices. Excluding Special Items, operating margin for full year 2019 would have come in at 16.1%.
- Total revenues for 4Q19 increased 3.9% to US$681.9 million, despite a 4.6% capacity contraction. Yield per passenger mile increased 6.0% to 12.5 cents, and load factors improved 2.5 percentage points year over year to 85.3%. Revenue per available seat mile (RASM) came in at 11.1 cents, or 8.9% higher than 4Q18.
- For full year 2019, consolidated load factor was 84.8%, 1.4 percentage points higher than 2018 on a 2.7% capacity reduction.
- Operating cost per available seat mile (CASM), excluding Special Items (Adjusted CASM) increased 1.4%, from 9.2 cents in 4Q18 to 9.3 cents in 4Q19. Adjusted CASM excluding fuel costs increased 6.4% from 6.2 cents in 4Q18 to 6.6 cents in 4Q19, mainly as a result of lower capacity, as well as expenses, associated to the Boeing MAX fleet grounding.
- Cash, short-term and long-term investments ended 2019 at US$985.5 million, representing 36% of the last twelve months' revenues.
- Copa Holdings ended the year with a consolidated fleet of 102 aircraft – 6 Boeing 737MAX9s, 68 Boeing 737-800s, 14 Boeing 737-700s, and 14 Embraer 190s.
- As was previously reported, during the fourth quarter the Company announced its intention to sell its remaining 14 Embraer 190s over the next two years duly classifying these assets as available for sale. As such, a US$89.3 million impairment charge was booked in 4Q19.
- For 2019, Copa Airlines ended the year with a consolidated on-time performance of 91.9% and a flight-completion factor of 99.8%, maintaining its position among the best in the industry.
Subsequent Events
- In January 2020, the company was recognized by FlightStats – for the seventh consecutive year – as the most on-time airline in Latin America, and by OAG as the second most on-time airline in the world.
- On February 12, 2020, the Board of Directors of Copa Holdings approved a 2020 quarterly dividend payment of 80 cents per share. Dividends will be distributed during the months of March, June, September and December. The first quarterly dividend of 80 cents per share will be paid on March 13 to shareholders on record as of February 28, 2020.
- As part of the world-wide grounding of the Boeing MAX fleet, the Company has removed all Boeing MAX operations from its schedule until the end of August of 2020.
Consolidated Financial
4Q19
4Q18*
Variance
3Q19
Variance
FY19
FY18*
Variance
Revenue Passengers Carried ('000)
2,633
2,554
3.1%
2,703
-2.6%
10,474
10,069
4.0%
RPMs (mm)
5,244
5,335
-1.7%
5,466
-4.1%
21,303
21,529
-1.0%
ASMs (mm)
6,149
6,445
-4.6%
6,383
-3.7%
25,113
25,817
-2.7%
Load Factor
85.3%
82.8%
2.5 p.p.
85.6%
-0.4 p.p.
84.8%
83.4%
1.4 p.p.
Yield
12.5
11.8
6.0%
12.5
0.1%
12.3
12.0
2.0%
PRASM (US$ Cents)
10.7
9.8
9.2%
10.7
-0.3%
10.4
10.0
3.8%
RASM (US$ Cents)
11.1
10.2
8.9%
11.1
0.0%
10.8
10.4
3.9%
CASM (US$ Cents)
10.8
12.1
-11.0%
9.0
19.8%
9.4
9.8
3.6%
Adjusted CASM (US$ Cents) (1)
9.3
9.2
1.4%
9.0
3.7%
9.0
9.0
-0.3%
CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents)
8.0
9.1
-11.9%
6.2
28.6%
6.6
6.8
2.3%
Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel (US$ Cents) (1)
6.6
6.2
6.4%
6.2
5.3%
6.3
6.1
-3.6%
Fuel Gallons Consumed (Millions)
78.9
82.1
-3.9%
82.0
-3.7%
321.4
328.1
2.0%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$ Dollars)
2.16
2.38
-9.2%
2.16
0.1%
2.16
2.32
7.2%
Average Length of Haul (Miles)
1,992
2,089
-4.6%
2,022
-1.5%
2,034
2,138
-4.9%
Average Stage Length (Miles)
1,279
1,299
-1.5%
1,295
-1.2%
1,288
1,321
-2.5%
Departures
32,441
33,541
-3.3%
33,373
-2.8%
131,819
132,498
-0.5%
Block Hours
105,620
111,315
-5.1%
109,614
-3.6%
431,749
444,851
-2.9%
Average Aircraft Utilization (Hours)
11.3
11.7
-3.6%
11.5
-2.1%
45.8
12.0
281.8%
Operating Revenues (US$ mm)
681.9
656.1
3.9%
708.2
-3.7%
2,707.4
2,677.6
1.1%
Operating Profit (US$ mm)
17.8
-126.4
n/m
132.9
-86.6%
346.2
159.5
117.1%
Adjusted Operating Profit (US$ mm) (1)
107.1
62.2
72.1%
132.9
-19.4%
435.5
348.1
25.1%
Operating Margin
2.6%
-19.3%
21.9 p.p.
18.8%
-16.2 p.p.
12.8%
6.0%
6.8 p.p.
Adjusted Operating Margin (1)
15.7%
9.5%
6.2 p.p.
18.8%
-3.0 p.p.
16.1%
13.0%
3.1 p.p.
Net Profit (US$ mm)
2.7
-155.8
n/m
104.0
-97.4%
247.0
88.1
180.4%
Adjusted Net Profit (US$ mm) (1)
92.1
44.1
108.6%
104.0
-11.5%
336.3
276.7
21.6%
EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$)
0.06
-3.67
n/m
2.45
-97.4%
5.81
2.07
180.3%
Adjusted EPS - Basic and Diluted (US$) (1)
2.17
1.04
108.5%
2.45
-11.5%
7.92
6.52
21.6%
# of Shares - Basic and Diluted ('000)
42,487
42,468
0.0%
42,487
0.0%
42,483
42,456
0.1%
(1)Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Operating Margin and Adjusted EPS for 4Q19, 4Q18, 3Q19, 2019 and 2018 exclude non-cash charges/gains associated with the Embraer 190 Fleet impairment and a currency translation effects.
* Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS 16
Note: Attached to this press release is a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
%
4Q19
4Q18*
Change
3Q19
Change
FY 2019
FY 2018*
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
657,940
631,762
4.1%
685,337
-4.0%
2,612,605
2,587,389
1.0%
Cargo and mail revenue
16,033
16,224
-1.2%
14,647
9.5%
62,460
62,483
0.0%
Other operating revenue
7,955
8,077
-1.5%
8,226
-3.3%
32,343
27,755
16.5%
Total Operating Revenue
681,927
656,063
3.9%
708,210
-3.7%
2,707,409
2,677,627
1.1%
Operating Expenses
Fuel
171,314
196,230
-12.7%
177,603
-3.5%
696,249
765,781
-9.1%
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
115,036
114,394
0.6%
113,398
1.4%
450,438
443,287
1.6%
Passenger servicing
24,798
26,284
-5.7%
26,204
-5.4%
102,103
104,346
-2.1%
Airport facilities and handling charges
44,877
48,514
-7.5%
47,022
-4.6%
181,959
186,422
-2.4%
Sales and distribution
53,222
51,787
2.8%
52,980
0.5%
210,623
210,158
0.2%
Maintenance, materials and repairs
37,648
27,486
37.0%
30,632
22.9%
127,562
110,710
15.2%
Depreciation and amortization
70,469
66,478
6.0%
72,876
-3.3%
282,081
276,563
2.0%
Flight operations
24,908
27,922
-10.8%
26,572
-6.3%
102,806
108,437
-5.2%
Other operating and administrative expenses
32,506
34,719
-6.4%
28,047
15.9%
118,090
123,835
-4.6%
Fleet Impairment
89,344
188,624
-52.6%
-
n/m
89,344
188,624
-52.6%
Total Operating Expense
664,123
782,439
-15.1%
575,334
15.4%
2,361,255
2,518,163
-6.2%
Operating Profit
17,804
(126,376)
n/m
132,876
-86.6%
346,154
159,464
117.1%
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(17,154)
(12,791)
34.1%
(12,696)
35.1%
(57,432)
(50,826)
13.0%
Finance income
6,289
6,115
2.9%
6,121
2.7%
24,405
23,628
3.3%
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
2,406
(18,210)
n/m
(9,641)
n/m
(15,408)
(9,398)
63.9%
Other non-operating income (expense)
(989)
(496)
99.5%
(350)
182.4%
(4,279)
(239)
1687.8%
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
(9,448)
(25,383)
-62.8%
(16,567)
-43.0%
(52,715)
(36,835)
43.1%
Profit before taxes
8,356
(151,759)
n/m
116,309
-92.8%
293,439
122,629
139.3%
Income tax expense
5,629
4,087
37.7%
12,332
-54.4%
46,437
34,553
34.4%
Net Profit
2,728
(155,846)
n/m
103,978
-97.4%
247,002
88,075
180.4%
EPS - Basic and Diluted
0.06
-3.67
-101.7%
2.45
-97.4%
5.81
2.07
180.3%
Shares - Basic and Diluted
42,486,717
42,468,402
0.0%
42,487,355
0.0%
42,483,048
42,456,032
0.1%
* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the twelve months ended December 31
(In US$ thousands)
2019
2018
2017
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow from operating activities
782,979
497,153
798,194
Cash flow used in investing activities
(235,071)
(149,596)
(578,159)
Cash flow used in financing activities
(545,334)
(430,191)
(312,930)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
2,574
(82,634)
(92,895)
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
156,158
238,792
331,687
Cash and cash equivalents at December 31
$ 158,732
$ 156,158
$ 238,792
Short-term investments
692,403
566,200
705,108
Long-term investments
134,347
138,846
65,953
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at December 31
$ 985,482
$ 861,204
$ 1,009,853
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
December
December 31
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Restated) *
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
158,732
156,158
Short-term investments
692,403
566,200
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
851,135
722,358
Accounts receivable, net
129,634
115,831
Accounts receivable from related parties
147
223
Expendable parts and supplies, net
69,100
86,530
Prepaid expenses
38,953
70,237
Prepaid income tax
1,181
10,357
Other current assets
14,206
14,056
253,221
297,234
Assets held for sale
120,006
40,330
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,224,362
1,059,922
Long-term investments
134,347
138,846
Long-term accounts receivable
2,139
1,177
Long-term prepaid expenses
17,743
25,637
Property and equipment, net
2,532,402
2,698,131
Right of use assets
290,843
361,993
Intangible, net
108,116
101,168
Net pension asset
248
5,091
Deferred tax assets
19,216
16,041
Other Non-Current Assets
17,881
33,899
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
3,122,934
3,381,983
TOTAL ASSETS
4,347,296
4,441,905
Current maturities of long-term debt
117,238
311,965
Current portion of lease liability
97,732
102,452
Accounts payable
109,252
124,962
Accounts payable to related parties
14,086
14,673
Air traffic liability
497,374
471,676
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
80,326
67,815
Taxes and interest payable
51,611
44,749
Employee benefits obligations
55,373
47,390
Income tax payable
9,683
-
Other Current Liabilities
83
604
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,032,758
1,186,287
Long-term debt
938,182
975,283
Lease Liability
206,832
273,231
Other long - term liabilities
191,221
161,571
Deferred tax Liabilities
43,397
48,940
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,379,633
1,459,025
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,412,391
2,645,312
EQUITY
Issued Capital
Class A -33,835,747 issued and 31,337,856 outstanding
21,142
21,087
Class B common stock - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
86,135
80,041
Treasury Stock
(136,388)
(136,388)
Retained Earnings
1,718,176
1,828,615
Net profit
247,002
-
Other comprehensive loss
(8,628)
(4,227)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,934,905
1,796,594
TOTAL EQUITY LIABILITIES
4,347,296
4,441,905
*Restated for the retrospective adoption of IFRS16.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non IFRS financial measures: Adjusted CASM Excluding Fuel, CASM Excluding Fuel, Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular Operating Profit and Net Profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit,
Adjusted Net Profit and Adjusted EPS
4Q19
4Q18*
3Q19
FY19
FY18*
Operating Profit as Reported
$ 17,804
$ (126,376)
$ 132,876
$ 346,154
$ 159,464
Special Items (adjustments):
Fleet Impairment
$ 89,344
$ 188,624
$ 89,344
$ 188,624
Adjusted Operating Profit
$ 107,148
$ 62,248
$ 132,876
$ 435,497
$ 348,088
Net profit as Reported
$ 2,728
$ (155,846)
$ 103,978
$ 247,002
$ 88,075
Special Items (adjustments):
Fleet Impairment
$ 89,344
$ 188,624
$ -
$ 89,344
$ 188,624
Loss on foreign currency fluctuations
$ 11,364
Adjusted Net Profit
$ 92,071
$ 44,143
$ 103,978
$ 336,346
$ 276,699
Shares used for Computation (in thousands)
Basic and Diluted
42,487
42,468
42,487
42,483
42,456
Adjusted earnings per share - Basic and Diluted
$ 2.17
$ 1.04
$ 2.45
$ 7.92
$ 6.52
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM
Excluding Fuel (Adjusted CASM Excl. Fuel)
4Q19
4Q18*
3Q19
FY19
FY18*
Operating Costs per ASM as Reported (in US$ Cents)
10.8
12.1
9.0
9.4
9.8
Fleet Impairment per ASM (in US$ Cents)
(1.5)
(2.9)
-
(0.3)
(0.7)
Aircraft fuel per ASM (in US$ Cents)
(2.8)
(3.0)
(2.8)
(2.8)
(3.0)
Adjusted Operating Costs per ASM excluding fuel (in US$ Cents)
6.6
6.2
6.2
6.3
6.1
* Restated for retrospective adoption of IFRS 16