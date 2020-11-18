PANAMA CITY, Nov 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE: CPA), today announced financial results for the third quarter of 2020 (3Q20). The terms "Copa Holdings" and "the Company" refer to the consolidated entity. The following financial information, unless otherwise indicated, is presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS). See the accompanying reconciliation of non-IFRS financial information to IFRS financial information included in the financial tables section of this earnings release. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons with prior periods refer to the third quarter of 2019 (3Q19).
Due to government restrictions on air travel implemented in response to the Covid-19 outbreak, the Company did not provide scheduled commercial service during the first 45 days of the quarter. On August 14, the Company restarted limited scheduled commercial operations subject to Panama's restrictions on the number of flights and entry for non-citizens and non-residents, and it has been gradually increasing capacity ever since. However, the capacity figures were still very low on a full quarter basis. Therefore, this earnings release will focus on the financial results and metrics that are relevant in these circumstances and will omit certain financial ratios, unit metrics and operational indicators that are usually provided, since they are either not measurable or immaterial on such a limited operational base.
OPERATING AND FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Copa Holdings reported a net loss of US$118.1 million or US$2.78 per share. Excluding special items, the Company would have reported a net loss of US$121.6 million, or US$2.86 per share.
- Special items for the quarter include a US$3.6 million unrealized gain on the mark-to-market of the Company's outstanding convertible notes.
- Copa Holdings reported an operating loss of US$107.0 million.
- Cash consumption, defined as cash disbursements less proceeds, excluding extraordinary financing activities and asset sales, averaged US$36 million per month during the quarter.
- The Company ended the quarter with US$1.3 billion of available liquidity, consisting of US$1.0 billion in cash, short-term and long-term investments, and committed and undrawn credit facilities of US$305 million.
- The Company repaid US$50 million in short-term lines of credit, closing the quarter with a total debt of US$1.2 billion.
- On August 14, the Company restarted limited scheduled commercial operations, subject to Panama's health control restrictions on the number of flights and entry for non-citizens and non-residents to Panama and has been gradually increasing capacity since then. Capacity for the quarter represented approximately 1.5% of 3Q19 capacity.
- The Company completed the delivery of the first EMB-190 aircraft out of 14 that have been sold to a third party.
- Excluding the aircraft classified as assets held for sale, Copa Holdings ended the quarter with a consolidated fleet of 74 aircraft – 68 Boeing 737-800s and 6 Boeing 737MAX9s.
Subsequent Events
- During October, the Company delivered the 2nd and 3rd EMB-190 aircraft out of 14 that have been sold to a third party.
- On October 11, Panama lifted restrictions on the number of flights and entry for non-citizens and non-residents.
- During the month of November, the Company signed a Letter of Intent for the sale of 2 Boeing 737-700 aircraft, to be finalized and delivered in January 2021.
- As of November 15, the Company has restarted service to 38 destinations.
- On November 18, the FAA rescinded the order that grounded the Boeing 737-MAX aircraft type and published an Airworthiness Directive and MAX training requirements, paving the way for a return to service. The Company has a plan in place to comply with all new requirements and expects to return its six Boeing 737-MAX9 aircraft to service soon.
- The Company is in advanced discussions with Boeing to reach a settlement regarding the Boeing 737-MAX grounding. Subject to the outcome of these discussions, the Company expects to receive two Boeing 737-MAX9 aircraft during the month of December 2020.
Consolidated Financial
3Q20
3Q19
Variance vs. 3Q19
2Q20
Variance vs. 2Q20
Revenue Passengers Carried (000s)
30
2,703
-98.9%
9
225.9%
RPMs (millions)
57
5,466
-99.0%
15
275.7%
ASMs (millions)
95
6,383
-98.5%
31
205.9%
Load Factor
59.7%
85.6%
-26.0 p.p.
48.6%
11.1 p.p.
Fuel Gallons Consumed (millions)
1.32
81.97
-98.4%
0.66
99.4%
Avg. Price Per Fuel Gallon (US$)
1.41
2.16
-34.6%
0.81
74.1%
Average Length of Haul (miles)
1,925
2,022
-4.8%
1,670
15.3%
Average Stage Length (miles)
1,081
1,295
-16.5%
727
48.7%
Departures
559
33,373
-98.3%
225
148.4%
Block Hours
1,710
109,614
-98.4%
820
108.5%
Operating Revenues (US$ millions)
32.4
708.2
-95.4%
14.5
122.8%
Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
-107.0
132.9
n/m
-357.9
n/m
Adjusted Operating Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
-107.0
132.9
n/m
-108.7
n/m
Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions)
-118.1
104.0
n/m
-386.0
n/m
Adjusted Net Profit (Loss) (US$ millions) (1)
-121.6
104.0
n/m
-114.6
n/m
Basic EPS (US$)
-2.78
2.45
n/m
-9.08
n/m
Adjusted Basic EPS (US$) (1)
-2.86
2.45
n/m
-2.70
n/m
Shares for calculation of Basic EPS (000s)
42,510
42,487
0.1%
42,512
0.0%
(1) Excludes Special Items. This earnings release includes a reconciliation of non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures.
FULL 3Q20 EARNINGS RELEASE AVAILABLE FOR DOWNLOAD AT:
https://copa.gcs-web.com/financial-information/quarterly-results
About Copa Holdings
Copa Holdings is a leading Latin American provider of passenger and cargo services. The Company, through its operating subsidiaries, provides service to 80 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central and South America and the Caribbean. For more information visit: www.copa.com.
Copa Holdings, S.A.
Income Statement - IFRS
(US$ Thousands)
Unaudited
Unaudited
%
Unaudited
%
3Q20
3Q19
Change
2Q20
Change
Operating Revenues
Passenger revenue
27,619
685,337
-96.0%
10,790
156.0%
Cargo and mail revenue
596
14,647
-95.9%
145
309.9%
Other operating revenue
4,167
8,226
-49.3%
3,597
15.8%
Total Operating Revenue
32,382
708,210
-95.4%
14,532
122.8%
Operating Expenses
Fuel
1,287
177,603
-99.3%
137
839.0%
Wages, salaries, benefits and other employees' expenses
44,241
113,398
-61.0%
38,198
15.8%
Passenger servicing
1,095
26,204
-95.8%
402
172.4%
Airport facilities and handling charges
1,752
47,022
-96.3%
505
246.9%
Sales and distribution
5,985
52,980
-88.7%
3,754
59.4%
Maintenance, materials and repairs
9,079
30,632
-70.4%
7,505
21.0%
Depreciation and amortization
63,022
72,876
-13.5%
305,185
-79.3%
Flight operations
454
26,572
n/m
(82)
n/m
Other operating and administrative expenses
12,435
28,047
-55.7%
16,803
-26.0%
Total Operating Expense
139,349
575,334
-75.8%
372,408
-62.6%
Operating Profit (Loss)
(106,966)
132,876
n/m
(357,875)
n/m
Non-operating Income (Expense):
Finance cost
(16,264)
(12,696)
28.1%
(27,056)
-39.9%
Finance income
4,394
6,121
-28.2%
5,677
-22.6%
Net change in fair value of derivatives
3,591
-
n/m
(22,198)
n/m
Gain (loss) on foreign currency fluctuations
(370)
(9,641)
n/m
500
n/m
Other non-operating income (expense)
(2,631)
(350)
n/m
447
n/m
Total Non-Operating Income/(Expense)
(11,278)
(16,567)
-31.9%
(42,628)
-73.5%
Profit (Loss) before taxes
(118,245)
116,309
n/m
(400,504)
n/m
Income tax expense
(188)
12,332
n/m
(14,486)
n/m
Net Profit (Loss)
(118,057)
103,978
n/m
(386,018)
n/m
EPS
Basic
-2.78
2.45
n/m
-9.08
n/m
Shares used for calculation:
Basic
42,509,959
42,487,355
42,511,806
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated statement of financial position
(US$ Thousands)
September
December
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
ASSETS
Current Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
222,263
158,733
Short-term investments
644,137
692,403
Total cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments
866,400
851,136
Accounts receivable, net
35,669
129,634
Accounts receivable from related parties
1,625
147
Expendable parts and supplies, net
77,481
69,100
Prepaid expenses
29,755
49,034
Prepaid income tax
9,020
1,181
Other current assets
8,546
14,206
162,096
263,301
Assets held for sale
143,466
120,006
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
1,171,962
1,234,442
Long-term investments
139,503
134,347
Long-term accounts receivable
1,038
2,139
Long-term prepaid expenses
6,416
17,743
Property and equipment, net
2,203,750
2,532,402
Right of use assets
229,595
290,843
Intangible, net
97,771
108,116
Net pension asset
2,868
249
Deferred tax assets
21,714
19,216
Other Non-Current Assets
13,663
17,881
TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS
2,716,318
3,122,935
TOTAL ASSETS
3,888,280
4,357,377
LIABILITIES
Loans and borrowings
129,667
122,581
Current portion of lease liability
89,708
97,732
Accounts payable
39,560
119,332
Accounts payable to related parties
5,101
14,086
Air traffic liability
433,145
497,374
Frequent flyer deferred revenue
88,219
80,325
Taxes Payable
6,756
46,267
Employee benefits obligations
7,350
55,373
Income tax payable
883
9,683
Other Current Liabilities
136
83
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
800,525
1,042,836
Loans and borrowings long-term
1,118,846
938,182
Lease Liability
152,234
206,832
Derivative financial instruments
94,836
-
Other long - term liabilities
219,400
191,221
Deferred tax Liabilities
27,283
43,397
TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES
1,612,599
1,379,633
TOTAL LIABILITIES
2,413,124
2,422,469
EQUITY
Issued Capital
Class A -33,858,511 issued and 31,417,714 outstanding
21,196
21,142
Class B common stock - 10,938,125
7,466
7,466
Additional Paid-In Capital
90,125
86,135
Treasury Stock
(136,388)
(136,388)
Retained Earnings
1,931,191
1,718,179
Net profit
(429,801)
247,002
Other comprehensive loss
(8,632)
(8,628)
TOTAL EQUITY
1,475,156
1,934,908
TOTAL EQUITY & LIABILITIES
3,888,280
4,357,377
Copa Holdings, S. A. and subsidiaries
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
For the nine months ended September 30,
(In US$ thousands)
2020
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Cash flow (used in) from operating activities
(75,298)
548,947
377,941
Cash flow used in operating activities
(2,333)
(32,863)
(129,541)
Cash flow from (used in) financing activities
141,162
(446,953)
(316,461)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
63,531
69,131
(68,061)
Cash and cash equivalents at January 1
158,732
156,158
238,792
Cash and cash equivalents at September 30
$ 222,263
$ 225,289
$ 170,731
Short-term investments
644,137
536,084
579,246
Long-term investments
139,503
124,169
165,865
Total cash and cash equivalents and investments at September 30
$ 1,005,903
$ 885,542
$ 915,842
Copa Holdings, S.A.
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURE RECONCILIATION
This press release includes the following non-IFRS financial measures: Adjusted Operating Profit, Adjusted Net Profit, Adjusted Basic EPS and Monthly Cash Consumption. This supplemental information is presented because we believe it is a useful indicator of our operating performance and is useful in comparing our performance with other companies in the airline industry. These measures should not be considered in isolation, and should be considered together with comparable IFRS measures, in particular operating profit and net profit. The following is a reconciliation of these non-IFRS financial measures to the comparable IFRS measures:
Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit
and Adjusted Net Profit
3Q20
3Q19
2Q20
Operating Profit as Reported
$ (106,966)
$ 132,876
$ (357,875)
Add: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$ 12,341
Add: Fleet Impairment loss
$ 186,807
Add: Expected Loss on Embraer assets held for sale
$ 50,048
Adjusted Operating Profit
$ (106,966)
$ 132,876
$ (108,679)
Net profit as Reported
$ (118,057)
$ 103,978
$ (386,018)
Add: Unredeemed Ticket Revenue provision reversal
$ 12,341
Add: Fleet Impairment loss
$ 186,807
Add: Expected Loss on Embraer assets held for sale
$ 50,048
Add: Net change in fair value of derivatives
$ (3,591)
$ 22,198
Adjusted Net Profit
$ (121,648)
$ 103,978
$ (114,624)
Reconciliation of Adjusted Basic EPS
Adjusted Net Profit
$ (121,648)
$ 103,978
$ (114,624)
Shares used for calculation of Basic EPS
42,510
42,487
42,512
Adjusted Basic Earnings per share (Adjusted Basic EPS)
$ (2.86)
$ 2.45
$ (2.70)
Reconciliation of Monthly Cash Consumption for 2Q and 3Q 2020
Beginning Cash balance
1,143
1,127
Ending Cash balance
1,006
1,143
Net cashflows in the quarter
(137)
16
Substract: Proceeds from Convertible Notes Offering
-
343
Substract: Others proceeds (assets sold and other non-op proceeds)
22
Add: Repayment of short term credit lines
50
95
Cash Consumption excluding extraordinary activities
(109)
(232)
Monthly Cash Consumption excluding extraordinary activities
(36)
(77)