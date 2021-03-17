CHICAGO, Mar. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Copado, a leading DevOps platform powering the world's largest digital transformations, today announced it has acquired New Context. New Context is a leading U.S-based provider of multi-cloud DevSecOps services to large enterprise, infrastructure and government cloud customers. This acquisition expands the Copado DevSecOps platform enabling enterprise companies to make quality, compliance, and security the foundation of their DevOps practice.
Increasingly, Copado is being deployed by enterprises that engage their customers across multiple integrated clouds and require DevOps automation and alignment across these disparate platforms.
"As digital transformation projects increase in scale, they cross clouds, cover more data, and face a new wave of industry and country specific regulation and laws. As a result, large cloud-based projects require an additional level of security, compliance and governance to build and operate at the pace and quality required to compete in today's digital economy," said Ted Elliott, Chief Executive Officer for Copado. "We are excited to bring New Context into the Copado family to address enterprise-scale DevSecOps and ensure quality in our customers' delivery pipelines. By combining Copado DevOps and value stream technology with New Context's breadth and knowledge of DevSecOps, enterprises can more efficiently navigate through multi-cloud digital transformations with less risk and more successful outcomes."
Together, Copado and New Context transform software development by integrating security, compliance, governance and risk management into every stage of the delivery pipeline. Forward-thinking organizations can embed these critical activities into their DevOps process and make quality the foundation of product development initiatives, from planning to release to ongoing operations. Security can now become a shared responsibility of the entire IT organization, and companies can "shift left" compliance, security and testing to enable continuous quality through DevSecOps.
"DevOps is driving dramatic increases in end-to-end velocity, yet often security is treated as a bolt-on rather than a design feature, creating pipeline bottlenecks and slowing progress, and threatening digital transformation initiatives," said Daniel Riedel, CEO of New Context. "Building security into the foundation of an application allows enterprises to protect their product and users without issuing hundreds of patches and updates, and jeopardizing their value stream. We are excited to join Copado to focus on making security an integrated part of their industry-leading DevOps offering. Now enterprises can accelerate their time-to-value by securing their critical digital assets, mapping their business value stream, and adopting DevOps automation that securely aligns to customer outcomes."
New Context helped pioneer DevSecOps for multi-cloud architectures, working with highly regulated data for large scale enterprises in healthcare, finance and industrial. The company works with multiple global standards bodies, holds key advisory roles and has been an early designer, architect and developer of: blockchain, compliance automation, API development, containerization, and Kubernetes architecture. Customers include Blue Shield of California, GE, Kaiser Permanente and Royal Dutch Shell. All New Context employees will join Copado to bring industry-leading DevSecOps expertise that can help enterprises transform their release processes built on speed, quality and value.
About Copado
Copado is the leading DevOps platform enabling the world's largest digital transformations on Salesforce. Copado accelerates digital transformation projects by automating the release process, increasing developer productivity and maximizing return on cloud investments. Copado DevOps 360™ includes Value Planning, Continuous Delivery, Automated Testing and Compliance. Backed by Insight Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, more than 1000 of the world's largest digitally transformed companies run on Copado including Boston Scientific, Coca-Cola, Fair Trade, Linde, MassMutual, Schneider Electric and Shell. Copado processes over 50 million DevOps transactions per month and is rated with a 100% score on the Salesforce AppExchange. More information can be found at: http://www.copado.com
