MONTREAL, Dec. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT), a global vehicle auction company, is proud to announce the renewal of their contract with Promutuel Insurance. Headquartered in Quebec, Promutuel Insurance provides insurance across the provinces of Quebec and New Brunswick. This renewal was signed at Copart Canada's 2019 Client Advisory Board.
"We are extremely pleased to renew our partnership with Promutuel Insurance," said Managing Director of Copart Canada Steve Macaluso. "We look forward to growing both of our businesses."
Promutuel is leveraging Copart's Ready for Guidewire accelerator, which reduces the integration effort with Guidewire ClaimCenter™ significantly. Copart's accelerator, available on the Guidewire Marketplace, creates efficiencies for both organizations by allowing seamless, integrated access and updates related to vehicles.
With this agreement, Promutuel will continue to benefit from Copart's global buyer base and national footprint, while buyers will continue to take advantage of the insurance company's inventory. Copart's auction platform allows global buyers to participate in live online auctions from their homes or offices. Similarly, the Copart Mobile App provides buyers with a convenient way to participate on the go, and stay connected with live online auctions.
Copart Canada operates in Edmonton, Calgary, Toronto, London, Montreal, Moncton and Halifax. For more information, visit Copart.ca or contact any Copart Canada location.
