DENVER, Feb. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Equa, the leading immutable governance platform that scales from organizational formation to day-to-day investment management, announced today its critical role in impact investor CoPeace's efforts to innovate investor relations.
CoPeace needed a solution for equity management that reflected its mission to serve a network of socially, environmentally, and politically conscious investors and, critically, a solution that would scale to serve a large and growing number of investors in a complex investment environment.
"Equa is the only equity management and transfer agent platform we found that is both thoughtfully designed and well executed and also takes into account the need to empower conscientious investors with transparency and access," said CoPeace CEO Craig Jonas. "This is really the future of investment."
Dedicated to creating inclusive, socially impactful wealth for its investors, CoPeace, which is a holding company, employs investor capital to purchase controlling interest in purpose-driven subsidiaries. Companies that meet certain criteria related to CoPeace's causes can become a CoPeace company. Investors, in turn, can invest in these companies, contributing to CoPeace's mission to "do no harm" and also "do good." Given both the number of CoPeace investments and investors increases regularly, traditional equity management and transfer agents failed to provide adequate solutions.
CoPeace identified Equa, which is on a mission to improve organizations' governance across departments and shareholders by innovating how stakeholders structure, share, and update agreements and investments, as an ideal solution provider. Having successfully raised $1.9 million and recently announced a Regulation D (506(c)) offering with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to raise an additional $3 million from accredited investors, CoPeace anticipates its dynamic investment portfolio to continue expanding. Equa's equity management and transfer agent solutions will elevate and modernize the investor experience by aligning to and supporting CoPeace's changing investor and investment landscape.
"Equa is thrilled to be working alongside CoPeace as it strives to help democratize the investment process," said Equa CEO Shawn Owen. "Our vision for a world in which shareholder investment is friction-less, self evident, and transparent very much aligns with CoPeace's vision to empower investors to act on behalf of good."
Given the two companies' visionary perspective on the future of investment, CoPeace CEO agreed to join the Equa Customer Advisory Board (CAB) to more actively contribute to the evolution of governance and shareholder relations solutions.
"Most solution providers doing equity management or serving as transfer agents fail to see how the future of investment is evolving to empower the shareholder. Shareholders themselves are demanding this -- as much as they are demanding the benefits of security and access -- and Equa recognizes their demands. We want to help the Equa team realize their vision by contributing to their platform strategy as it evolves," stated CoPeace CEO Craig Jonas PhD.
Equa allows company founders and investors alike a wide-ranging toolkit to manage ownership rights throughout a company's lifecycle. The company leverages blockchain technology to track and secure agreements and their signatures, while also reducing the friction associated with onboarding investors and transferring ownership. Moreover, Equa's UI/UX eases the process of drafting, issuing, and transferring convertible instruments, option grants, preferred stock, and common stock.
Of welcoming Jonas to the CAB, Owen remarks, "Equa's success in realizing our vision relies not only on the ability of our team to develop the next generation of immutable, blockchain-based governance solutions but also very much on the contribution and input of our forward-thinking client base. We are delighted to welcome Craig Jonas as a trusted advisor."
Interested in Equa? Register today. We are also looking to grow our Customer Advisory Board, if interested please reach out here.
For media inquiries, please contact Leila Wolf at (310) 260-7901 or Leila(at)MelrosePR(dot)com.
About CoPeace
CoPeace is a forward-thinking holding company, building a portfolio of carefully selected for-profit companies with measurable social and environmental impact. CoPeace is democratizing the investment world by allowing everyone, not just wealthy investors, to invest in private impact companies via its holding company structure.
As a designated Certified B Corp and a public-benefit corporation (PBC), CoPeace is committed to acting morally, ethically and responsibly in regard to society, the environment, the natural world and the world at large
To learn more about CoPeace and how you can grow your money for good, visit http://www.copeace.com.
About Equa
Equa is the leading immutable governance platform that scales with your organization from formation to day-to-day governance, facilitating dynamic document and cap table management, easy equity distribution, investment, issuance, and more. Designed for founders, executives, and shareholders at high growth startup and blockchain companies regardless of corporate structure or legal status, Equa integrates across solutions and digital equities or currencies for seamless management across organizational transactions and agreements. Unlike traditional point-solutions for formation management and administration, Equa's comprehensive governance solutions are designed for tomorrow's executives and owners who demand transactional speed and ease-of-access without sacrificing document and agreement security and integrity.
To learn more about Equa, visit Equa.global
Media Contact
Leila Wolf, Melrose PR, 310-260-7901, leila@melrosepr.com
SOURCE Equa