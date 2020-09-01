NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Copy & Camera Technologies has now completed the final stage of merging with Nashville based office technology provider Novatech, Inc. "I'm happy to share that we will now fully migrate all branding of Copy & Camera Technologies over to the Novatech name and logo," said Jim Haney, Vice President of Marketing at Novatech.

Positive Customer Impact

Customers in Louisiana and Texas will now have access to the expanded Novatech portfolio of Managed Office Solutions, which includes Managed IT, Managed Print, Managed Cloud, and Managed Security, while still enjoying the same local numbers, local presence, and personalized service.

Founded in 1998, Novatech, Inc. is a nationwide office technology provider.  The company eliminates the need for multiple managed service provides, hardware dealers, and more.  Offering a full portfolio of hardware, software, and services. Novatech simplifies and streamlines the office technology experience for today's business.

Media Contact:
 Nina Dark
Digital Marketing Manager
800-264-0637
246454@email4pr.com 

For more information on Acquisition:
 www.novatech.net 

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.