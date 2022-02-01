CordenPharma is your full-service partner in the Contract Development & Manufacturing (CDMO) of APIs, Drug Products and associated Pharmaceutical Packaging Services. Through a network of cGMP facilities across Europe and the US organized under five technology platforms – Peptides - Lipids & Carbohydrates – Injectables - Highly Potent & Oncology - Small Molecules - CordenPharma experts translate complex ideas, processes and projects at any stage of development into high-value products. (PRNewsfoto/CordenPharma)