CINCINNATI, Dec. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Specialty Insurance Holdings, Inc. ("Core Specialty" or the "Company") announced today that Jeff Jacobs has joined as Senior Vice President, Head of Errors and Omissions Professional Liability. Jeff has 30 years of insurance sector experience leading professional liability, management liability and other commercial property and casualty programs.  He was most recently with Tokio Marine HCC.

Commenting on Mr. Jacobs' appointment, Jeff Consolino, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We are delighted that Jeff Jacobs has joined Core Specialty to lead our Commercial E&O group. He has a strong background in business development, client relationship management, reinsurance placements and operations which, combined with his strong analytical and organizational skills, will serve Core Specialty and our customers well."

Core Specialty offers a robust line of commercial E&O coverages, ranging from lawyer's liability, marketing and media professionals, to real estate service providers; with a strong underwriting team and experienced in-house claims management. 

About Core Specialty
Core Specialty offers a diversified range of property and casualty insurance products for small to mid-sized businesses. From its underwriting offices spanning the U.S., the Company focuses on niche markets, local distribution, and superior underwriting knowledge; offering traditional as well as innovative insurance solutions to meet the needs of its customers and brokers.  Core Specialty is an insurance holding company operating through StarStone Specialty Insurance Company, a U.S. excess and surplus lines insurer, and StarStone National Insurance Company, a U.S. admitted markets insurer. The Company is rated A- (Excellent) by A.M. Best.  For further information about Core Specialty, please visit www.corespecialty.com.

