NASHVILLE, Tenn., Oct. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Core10, a leading Nashville, TN-based provider of API Integration and SaaS implementation services to the fintech and finserv industries, announced today its acquisition of Accrue Technologies, Inc., a St. Louis, MO digital lending and banking SaaS provider. Core10 connects talent based in the U.S. to fintech companies and financial institutions looking to solve the industry's most pressing challenges. The combined Core10 and Accrue provides scalable fintech solutions designed specifically to support transformation of the financial industry and deliver user-friendly digital banking solutions to community banks, credit unions, fintechs, and consumers.
An OEM Salesforce Platform provider, Accrue360 is a powerful, configurable lending and banking application, designed specifically for community banks and credit unions. Accrue's robust banking platform is designed to help small- and medium-sized financial institutions compete in a digital world with increased revenue, transparency, efficiency, analytics, and compliance, providing big bank tech without the big bank budget. With innovative technology solutions designed to meet the needs of the fintech industry, Accrue helps community banks grow and deliver the digital banking experience consumers expect. Accrue comes with pre-built integrations to core banking platforms and fintechs such as Plaid, Stripe, and Alloy, as well as leading credit bureaus and the SBA. These innovations provide financial institutions and fintech startups with access to the core banking platforms and other fintech partners they need to provide the digital transformation their businesses and customers demand.
"By giving community banks and fintechs the tools to compete and providing access to high-quality talent resources, the merger of Accrue and Core10 makes it easier for banks to deliver the customer experience their clients expect," says Jim McKelvey, co-founder of Square and investor in both Core10 and Accrue. Other St.Louis-based Accrue advisors include Travis Liebig, CEO of Saint Louis Bank, and Eric Hallgren, Chief Credit Officer of First Bank.
"A combined Accrue and Core10 delivers the power of digital banking solutions and integration as a service, with talent and experience to develop API integrations and custom software. Great banking products require customization and integration, and the marriage of these two companies creates a one-stop shop for community banks and fintechs who want to innovate but may not have the expertise or the budget to do so on their own," said Jeff Hanson, CEO of Core10.
Core10 is the industry's leading provider of U.S.-based tech talent to support innovative API software development. The company's pool of experienced, trained developers and implementation talent brings proven knowledge and hands-on work in the financial industry. Core10's flexible, scalable talent solutions give clients the technology skill sets needed to compete in the 21st-century economy, at a competitive cost. Core10 is committed to delivering high-paying technology jobs to America's heartland by assembling the best U.S.-based talent to support the growing financial technology sector.
"We share a similar philosophy in supporting communities by creating a positive economic impact through technology and digital transformation," said Chris Sommers, founder of Accrue. "Not all banks have the expertise or budget to implement costly, complex solutions like nCino. Accrue, like nCino, is a Salesforce OEM partner, and Accrue360 is built on the same world-class infrastructure. Accrue360, however, is designed specifically for community banks and credit unions, with pre-built integrations to cores and fintechs. Our rapid implementations and ongoing support are better suited for banks who need digital transformation now, within a price tag they can afford," Sommers added.
Core10 is a leading provider of API integration and implementation services to the fintech and financial services industry. Founded in 2016 and backed by FINTOP Capital, our team is well versed in new and existing financial technology APIs and integration layers, as well as open banking initiatives. We make it a priority to construct functional and scalable API solutions that are easy to understand and consume. Our 100% U.S.-based development team is located in smaller U.S. Hereshore® communities, including Huntington, West Virginia, Johnson City, Tennessee, and Martin, Tennessee, that produce highly educated developers and offer a significantly lower cost of living than the major U.S. hubs. In turn, this allows us to deliver value to our clients by providing expert resources at a competitive rate.
Accrue is in the business of helping small- to mid-sized banks deliver the digital banking experience customers and employees expect. They combine industry and market expertise with a deep knowledge of financial technology to deliver a secure platform with everything in one place. Accrue connects banking systems and processes into one convenient platform, providing consumer and business digital account opening, automated and configurable decisioning, online forms, onboarding, borrower and customer portals, digital document management, and more. With ready-to-go, secure integrations to industry-leading core banking platforms and other fintech leaders, Accrue can get you up and running in as little as 90 days.
