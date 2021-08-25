NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Early education leader Corlears School announced today its Head of School, David Egolf, has been accepted as a member of the Forbes Nonprofit Council. The invitation-only, fee-based organization is for senior-level executives in successful nonprofit organizations.
Members of the Council are respected leaders and executives who are selected based on the depth and diversity of experience as leaders in nonprofit organizations.
Egolf will contribute thought pieces on issues of utmost importance to nonprofit schools as they continue to manage the pandemic. These will include new etiquette, remote learning, navigating security concerns as in-person education resumes, wellness, adherence to core mission, and more.
His first article for Forbes, Organizational Resiliency in the Face of Crisis, recently went live and can be found here: http://corlears.nyc/forbes
Before joining Corlears in 2014, Egolf was an educator and leader at several other high-profile New York City independent schools. At Corlears, Egolf has focused his passion for improving the way we teach young children to develop the school's sophisticated elementary math program — an approach that reaches all students, and teaches them to think like mathematicians.
His previous role was the Assistant Head for Educational Design and Innovation at the Berkeley Carroll School where he launched the school's STEAM initiative, advanced its elementary math program, and brought partial immersion language instruction to the lower school.
Egolf's work as a school leader allows him to combine his creative thinking and understanding of how people learn to develop innovative programs and effective solutions to business challenges. By strengthening and empowering small teams of dedicated administrators and staff members, he has been able to cultivate leadership within the school and guide school growth in many areas.
About the Forbes Nonprofit Council
Forbes, one of the most iconic media companies in the world, and the team behind YEC, one of the most world-class entrepreneurship organizations, have partnered to create a new kind of professional community for top nonprofit executive directors and chief executives that proactively connects them to each other as well as best-in-class resources based on their specific business needs.
After years of talking to top professionals about what they were missing, YEC's team started looking more closely at the professional and trade organizations available to the kinds of world-class founders, business owners, executives and professionals they work with every day. What they saw was an industry in need of an update; many such organizations offer only a limited roster of superficial benefits, and do little to connect members to each other in meaningful ways.
By partnering, YEC and Forbes combined YEC's deep understanding of community building with Forbes' global reach and resources to create a better kind of professional organization -- one that considers what a leader needs in every facet of their business life, and provides one-on-one attention based on those individual needs.
The end result is Forbes Nonprofit Council, a new and innovative community for executive directors, chief executives, and founders in successful nonprofit organizations, who now have a place to discuss and solve pressing business challenges with their peers, share their insights via thought leadership articles on Forbes.com and get personalized one-on-one support from their Forbes Nonprofit Council concierge, who acts as an extension of their own team.
Exclusive benefits and resources include the opportunity to share business insights, thought leadership and advice articles with Forbes.com's nearly 38 million monthly readers; a business services concierge team to connect members with curated resources like travel concierge services, financing, insurance, a global workspace network and volume discounts from hundreds of vetted vendors; exclusive access to members-only VIP events and experiences; and peer-to-peer learning and educational content, to name a few highlights.
And because Forbes Nonprofit Council has a rigorous selection process, every member can be assured that they are part of a vetted peer community of the highest caliber.
About Corlears School
Corlears is a private, nonprofit neighborhood school for the entire city that offers a solid academic foundation and a vibrant, inclusive community for curious young minds toddlers through fifth grade.
Founded in 1968, Corlears School is one of the few schools in New York City that focuses exclusively on the early years of education — and we always have. In our five decades of experience, we've come to understand that these early years are the most crucial formative years for every child. They set a foundation of learning and confidence for everything to come. We specialize in guiding this impressionable age group, because the start of your child's academic life should be nothing short of exceptional.
