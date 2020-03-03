CARY, N.C., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CNR) (the "Company"), a leading provider of exterior building products, today reported fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 financial results.
"I am pleased with both our financial and operational performance," said James S. Metcalf, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Our results demonstrate our ability to drive shareholder value by leveraging our strong market leadership position, delivering meaningful cost savings and improving the balance sheet."
GAAP performance for the fourth quarter and full year 2019 was impacted by the merger between NCI Building Systems, Inc. and Ply Gem Parent, LLC, which was completed on November 16, 2018 (the "Ply Gem Merger").
Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results
- On a GAAP basis, net sales increased 116.9 percent to $1,244.4 million, and gross profit increased 116.1 percent to $288.0 million, or 23.1 percent of net sales, compared to the prior year period.
- Net sales declined 1.8 percent from the fourth quarter 2018, on a pro forma basis. Net sales were impacted by softening market demand in the Commercial segment which was partially offset by strength in the Windows segment.
- Gross profit of $288.0 million or 23.1 percent as a percent of net sales improved 230 basis points over the pro forma fourth quarter 2018 gross profit as a percent of net sales. The increase was primarily driven by positive price, mix and realization of cost savings, which more than offset lower manufacturing leverage from reduced volumes.
- GAAP net income was $1.9 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, down from $27.4 million, or $0.41 per diluted common share in the fourth quarter of 2018. Net income was impacted by $42.5 million of increased amortization expense associated with the intangibles from the Ply Gem Merger and the Environmental Stoneworks acquisition, $13.5 million of strategic development and acquisition related costs, and $2.5 million of restructuring and impairment charges, partially offset by the $4.2 million tax effect associated with these items.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $158.9 million or 12.8 percent of net sales compared to pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 of $128.6 million or 10.1 percent of pro forma net sales for the fourth quarter 2018. The 270 basis points improvement was primarily driven by favorable price and mix, net of inflation of $26.0 million, cost savings and synergies of $37.5 million, which more than offset the manufacturing leverage impact of lower volumes and increased SG&A from variable incentive compensation.
Full-Year Fiscal 2019 Results
- On a GAAP basis, net sales increased 144.4 percent to $4,889.7 million as compared to $2,000.6 million in 2018. On a pro forma basis, net sales declined 4.2 percent to $4,906.0 million as compared to $5,119.5 million in 2018.
- GAAP net loss was $15.4 million or ($0.12) per diluted share, compared with net income applicable to common shares of $62.7 million or $0.94 per diluted share in 2018.
- Pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 was $581.9 million, or 11.9 percent of net sales, representing an improvement of 130 basis points, compared with pro forma Adjusted EBITDA1 for 2018. The improvement is primarily due to price discipline, cost management efforts and realized merger synergies.
- Total merger synergies and cost savings captured during 2019 were approximately $110 million, $10 million better than target.
- Reduced net debt to LTM Adjusted pro forma EBITDA1 to 5.4x, approximately a quarter turn better than expectations.
Fourth-Quarter 2019 Results by Segment
Windows
- On a GAAP basis, net sales were $495.9 million, which included $108.0 million attributable to Silver Line. Ply Gem's acquisition of Silver Line was completed on October 14, 2018.
- Gross profit was $94.2 million, or 19.0 percent of net sales compared to $80.3 million of gross profit or 17.0 percent of net sales, on a pro forma basis for the fourth quarter of 2018.
- The 200 basis point gross margin improvement was driven by favorable price and mix, net of inflation and realized savings, which more than offset the lower volumes and related manufacturing impacts.
Siding
- On a GAAP basis, net sales were $270.8 million, and gross profit was $68.8 million, or 25.4 percent of net sales.
- Net sales were $267.1 million, and gross profit of $65.0 million or 24.3 percent of net sales, on a pro forma basis for the fourth quarter of 2018.
- The 110 basis point gross margin improvement was mostly driven by realized cost savings.
Commercial
- On a GAAP basis, net sales were $477.7 million, and gross profit was $125.0 million, or 26.2 percent of net sales.
- Net sales were $528.6 million, and gross profit was $118.3 million, or 22.4 percent of net sales, on a pro forma basis for the fourth quarter of 2018.
- The 380 basis point gross margin improvement was driven by favorable spread and cost savings.
Guidance
First-Quarter 2020 Guidance
- The Company anticipates mid single-digit growth in net sales over pro forma first quarter 2019 in the combined Windows and Siding segments and about flat net sales in the Commercial segment.
- Adjusted EBITDA1 is expected to be between $75 million and $90 million.
Additional Fiscal Year 2020 Guidance
We expect:
- Capital expenditures to be between 2.0 percent and 2.5 percent of net sales.
- Cash interest of approximately $200 million.
- Effective tax rate of approximately 30 percent; cash taxes of approximately $60 million.
- Benefits from primary working capital improvement to generate approximately $50 million of cash.
- To incur approximately $25 million of restructuring costs to achieve $60 million of savings.
(1)
Adjusted financial metrics used in this release for results in 2019 and 2018 are non-GAAP measures and refer to the results for 2019 and 2018. Pro forma financial metrics used in this release for results in 2018 are also non-GAAP measures and assume the Ply Gem Merger occurred on January 1, 2018 and adjust for other items affecting comparability. See the reconciliations of GAAP results to adjusted results and pro forma results in the accompanying tables.
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
October 28,
December 31,
October 28,
Sales
$
1,244,415
$
573,634
$
4,889,747
$
2,000,577
Cost of sales
956,379
440,353
3,801,328
1,537,895
Gross profit
288,036
133,281
1,088,419
462,682
23.1
%
23.2
%
22.3
%
23.1
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses
161,493
78,875
627,861
307,106
Intangible asset amortization
44,878
2,411
177,577
9,648
Restructuring and impairment charges, net
2,538
769
18,060
1,912
Strategic development and acquisition related costs
13,517
11,661
50,185
17,164
Loss on disposition of business
—
—
—
5,673
Gain on insurance recovery
—
—
—
(4,741)
Income from operations
65,610
39,565
214,736
125,920
Interest income
183
22
674
140
Interest expense
(56,128)
(4,895)
(229,262)
(21,808)
Foreign exchange gain (loss)
970
(152)
2,054
(244)
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
(21,875)
Other income (expense), net
518
(110)
1,183
962
Income (loss) before income taxes
11,153
34,430
(10,615)
83,095
Provision for income taxes
9,223
6,875
4,775
19,989
82.7
%
20.0
%
(45.0)
%
24.1
%
Net income (loss)
$
1,930
$
27,555
$
(15,390)
$
63,106
Net income allocated to participating securities
(27)
(138)
—
(412)
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares
$
1,903
$
27,417
$
(15,390)
$
62,694
Income (loss) per common share:
Basic
$
0.02
$
0.41
$
(0.12)
$
0.95
Diluted
$
0.02
$
0.41
$
(0.12)
$
0.94
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
Basic
125,722
66,262
125,576
66,260
Diluted
125,761
66,326
125,576
66,362
Increase in sales
116.9
%
17.4
%
144.4
%
13.0
%
Selling, general and administrative expenses percentage of net sales
13.0
%
13.8
%
12.8
%
15.4
%
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
98,386
$
143,847
Restricted cash
3,921
3,760
Accounts receivable, net
491,740
438,505
Inventories, net
439,194
536,675
Income taxes receivable
48,466
1,027
Investments in debt and equity securities, at market
3,776
3,414
Prepaid expenses and other
78,516
69,291
Assets held for sale
1,750
7,272
Total current assets
1,165,749
1,203,791
Property, plant and equipment, net
652,841
614,007
Lease right-of-use assets
316,155
—
Goodwill
1,669,594
1,640,211
Intangible assets, net
1,740,700
1,669,901
Deferred income taxes
7,510
1,198
Other assets, net
11,797
12,079
Total assets
$
5,564,346
$
5,141,187
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$
25,600
$
25,600
Payable pursuant to a tax receivable agreement
—
24,760
Accounts payable
205,629
220,857
Accrued compensation and benefits
92,130
72,630
Accrued interest
19,070
41,185
Current portion of lease liabilities
72,428
—
Other accrued expenses
233,687
265,138
Total current liabilities
648,544
650,170
Long-term debt
3,156,924
3,085,163
Deferred income taxes
291,987
295,675
Long-term lease liabilities
243,780
—
Other long-term liabilities
287,793
150,197
Total long-term liabilities
3,980,484
3,531,035
Common stock
1,261
1,256
Additional paid-in capital
1,248,787
1,237,056
Accumulated deficit
(281,229)
(265,839)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
(32,398)
(10,813)
Treasury stock, at cost
(1,103)
(1,678)
Total stockholders' equity
935,318
959,982
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
5,564,346
$
5,141,187
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Year Ended
December 31,
October 28,
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income (loss)
$
(15,390)
$
63,106
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash from operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
263,764
42,325
Non-cash interest expense
8,504
1,501
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
21,875
Share-based compensation expense
14,078
11,638
Loss on disposition of business, net
—
5,092
Gain on insurance recovery
—
(4,741)
Non-cash fair value premium on purchased inventory
16,249
—
Losses (gains) on asset sales, net
321
(502)
Provision for doubtful accounts
2,035
(491)
Deferred income taxes
(6,085)
(889)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
(38,242)
(35,397)
Inventories
91,822
(58,534)
Income taxes
(32,719)
2,605
Prepaid expenses and other
(10,279)
(5,479)
Accounts payable
(21,141)
24,465
Accrued expenses
(40,403)
16,284
Other, net
(2,906)
(395)
Net cash provided by operating activities
229,608
82,463
Cash flows from investing activities:
Acquisitions, net of cash acquired
(179,184)
—
Capital expenditures
(121,085)
(47,827)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
5,511
6,338
Business disposition, net
—
(1,426)
Proceeds from insurance
—
4,741
Net cash used in investing activities
(294,758)
(38,174)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from stock options exercised
—
1,279
Proceeds from ABL facility
290,000
100,000
Payments on ABL facility
(220,000)
(100,000)
Proceeds from term loan
—
415,000
Payments on term loan
(25,620)
(146,221)
Payments on senior notes
—
(265,470)
Payments on note payable
—
(1,742)
Payments of financing costs
—
(6,546)
Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation
(1,934)
(5,068)
Purchases of treasury stock
—
(46,705)
Payments on tax receivable agreement
(24,906)
—
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
17,540
(55,473)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
2,310
(93)
Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(45,300)
(11,277)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
147,607
65,794
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
102,307
$
54,517
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE AND
NET INCOME (LOSS) COMPARISON
(In thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
October 28,
December 31,
October 28,
Net income (loss) per diluted common share, GAAP basis
$
0.02
$
0.41
$
(0.12)
$
0.94
Restructuring and impairment charges, net
0.02
0.01
0.14
0.03
Strategic development and acquisition related costs
0.11
0.18
0.40
0.26
Loss on disposition of business
—
—
—
0.08
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
0.33
Acceleration of CEO retirement benefits
—
—
—
0.07
Gain on insurance recovery
—
—
—
(0.07)
Non cash loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions
(0.01)
—
(0.02)
—
Non cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories
—
—
0.13
—
Customer inventory buybacks
—
—
—
—
Other, net
0.01
—
0.04
—
Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments(1)
(0.03)
(0.05)
(0.18)
(0.19)
Adjusted net income per diluted common share(2)
$
0.11
$
0.55
$
0.39
$
1.45
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
October 28,
December 31,
October 28,
Net income (loss) applicable to common shares, GAAP basis
$
1,903
$
27,417
$
(15,390)
$
62,694
Restructuring and impairment charges, net
2,538
769
18,060
1,912
Strategic development and acquisition related costs
13,517
11,661
50,185
17,164
Loss on disposition of business
—
—
—
5,673
Loss on extinguishment of debt
—
—
—
21,875
Acceleration of CEO retirement benefits
—
—
—
4,600
Gain on insurance recovery
—
—
—
(4,741)
Non cash loss (gain) on foreign currency transactions
(970)
152
(2,054)
244
Non cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories
—
—
16,249
—
Customer inventory buybacks
—
—
576
—
Other, net
946
—
4,726
(323)
Tax effect of applicable non-GAAP adjustments(1)
(4,168)
(3,460)
(22,813)
(12,850)
Adjusted net income applicable to common shares(2)
$
13,766
$
36,539
$
49,539
$
96,248
(1)
The Company calculated the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments by applying the applicable federal and state statutory tax rate for the period to each applicable non-GAAP item.
(2)
The Company discloses a tabular comparison of Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share and Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shares, which are non-GAAP measures, because they are referred to in the text of our press releases and are instrumental in comparing the results from period to period. Adjusted net income (loss) per diluted common share and Adjusted net income (loss) applicable to common shares should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss) per diluted common share and net income (loss) applicable to common shares as reported on the face of our consolidated statements of operations.
Certain amounts in this release have been subject to rounding adjustments. Accordingly, amounts shown as totals may not be the arithmetic aggregation of the individual amounts that comprise or precede them.
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
October 28,
December 31,
October 28,
Operating income, GAAP
$
65,610
$
39,565
$
214,736
$
125,920
Restructuring and impairment charges, net
2,538
769
18,060
1,912
Strategic development and acquisition related costs
13,517
11,661
50,185
17,164
Loss on disposition of business
—
—
—
5,673
Acceleration of CEO retirement benefits
—
—
—
4,600
Gain on insurance recovery
—
—
—
(4,741)
Non cash charge of purchase price allocated to inventories
—
—
16,249
—
Customer inventory buybacks
—
—
576
—
Other, net
946
—
4,726
(323)
Adjusted operating income
82,611
51,995
304,532
150,205
Other income (loss), net
518
(110)
1,183
962
Depreciation and amortization
72,279
11,351
263,764
42,325
Share-based compensation expense
3,465
2,729
14,078
8,038
Adjusted EBITDA
$
158,873
$
65,965
$
583,557
$
201,530
Impact of Environmental Stoneworks acquisition(1)
—
—
(1,679)
—
Impact of other acquisitions(2)
—
78,771
—
349,049
Change in fiscal period(3)(4)
—
(16,161)
—
(10,612)
Pro Forma Adjusted EBITDA
$
158,873
$
128,575
$
581,878
$
539,967
(1) Reflects the Adjusted EBITDA of Environmental Stoneworks for the period January 1, 2019 to the acquisition date of February 20, 2019.
(2) Acquisitions reflect the estimated impact of combining Ply Gem, Atrium, Silver Line and Environmental Stoneworks.
(3) The change in fiscal period reflects the estimated impact from moving from a 52/53 week fiscal year-end to a four-four-five week calendar year.
(4) Includes change to FX gain/loss recognition.
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENTS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019
October 28, 2018
% of
% of
% Change
Net Sales
Commercial
$
477,741
38.4
%
$
573,634
100.0
%
(16.7)
%
Siding
270,806
21.8
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Windows
495,868
39.8
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Total net sales
$
1,244,415
100.0
%
$
573,634
100.0
%
116.9
%
Gross Profit
Commercial
$
125,036
26.2
%
$
133,281
23.2
%
(6.2)
%
Siding
68,757
25.4
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Windows
94,243
19.0
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Total gross profit
$
288,036
23.1
%
$
133,281
23.2
%
116.1
%
Operating Income
Commercial
$
58,637
12.3
%
$
72,580
12.7
%
(19.2)
%
Siding
14,927
5.5
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Windows
30,499
6.2
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Corporate
(38,453)
—
(33,015)
—
%
(16.5)
%
Total operating income
$
65,610
5.3
%
$
39,565
6.9
%
65.8
%
Year Ended
December 31, 2019
October 28, 2018
% of
% of
% Change
Net Sales
Commercial
$
1,847,893
37.8
%
$
2,000,577
100.0
%
(7.6)
%
Siding
1,111,407
22.7
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Windows
1,930,447
39.5
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Total net sales
$
4,889,747
100.0
%
$
2,000,577
100.0
%
144.4
%
Gross Profit
Commercial
$
457,747
24.8
%
$
462,682
23.1
%
(1.1)
%
Siding
277,583
25.0
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Windows
353,089
18.3
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Total gross profit
$
1,088,419
22.3
%
$
462,682
23.1
%
135.2
%
Operating Income
Commercial
$
201,073
10.9
%
$
230,365
11.5
%
(12.7)
%
Siding
66,273
6.0
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Windows
92,538
4.8
%
—
—
%
100.0
%
Corporate
(145,148)
—
(104,445)
—
%
(39.0)
%
Total operating income
$
214,736
4.4
%
$
125,920
6.3
%
70.5
%
CORNERSTONE BUILDING BRANDS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
RECONCILIATION OF PRO FORMA SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)
Reported
Acquisitions (1)
Change in Fiscal
Pro Forma
% of
Three months ended October 28, 2018
Net Sales
Commercial
$
573,634
$
—
$
(45,024)
$
528,610
Siding
—
267,118
—
267,118
Windows
—
471,825
—
471,825
Total Net Sales
$
573,634
$
738,943
$
(45,024)
$
1,267,553
Gross Profit
Commercial
$
133,281
$
—
$
(14,938)
$
118,343
22.4
%
Siding
—
64,973
—
64,973
24.3
%
Windows
—
80,316
—
80,316
17.0
%
Total Gross Profit
$
133,281
$
145,289
$
(14,938)
$
263,632
20.8
%
Year Ended December 31, 2018
Net Sales
Commercial
$
2,000,577
$
—
$
14,376
$
2,014,953
Siding
—
1,127,331
—
1,127,331
Windows
—
1,977,203
—
1,977,203
Total Net Sales
$
2,000,577
$
3,104,534
$
14,376
$
5,119,487
Gross Profit
Commercial
$
462,682
$
—
$
(3,660)
$
459,022
22.8
%
Siding
—
284,123
—
284,123
25.2
%
Windows
—
347,950
—
347,950
17.6
%
Total Gross Profit
$
462,682
$
632,073
$
(3,660)
$
1,091,095
21.3
%
Reported
Acquisitions (1)(3)
Pro Forma
% of Net Sales
Year Ended December 31, 2019
Net Sales
Commercial
$
1,847,893
$
—
$
1,847,893
Siding
1,111,407
16,229
1,127,636
Windows
1,930,447
—
1,930,447
Total Net Sales
$
4,889,747
$
16,229
$
4,905,976
Gross Profit
Commercial
$
457,747
$
—
$
457,747
24.8
%
Siding
277,583
18,015
295,598
26.2
%
Windows
353,089
—
353,089
18.3
%
Total Gross Profit
$
1,088,419
$
18,015
$
1,106,434
22.6
%
(1) Acquisitions reflect the estimated impact of combining Ply Gem, Atrium, Silver Line and Environmental Stoneworks.
(2) Change in fiscal period reflects the estimated impact from moving from a 52/53 week fiscal year-end to a four-four-five calendar year.
(3) Gross margin adjustment for the non-cash inventory fair value step-up of $16.2 million associated with the Ply Gem merger and Environmental Stoneworks acquisition.