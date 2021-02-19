MENLO PARK, Calif., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cornerstone Research, a leading provider of economic and financial consulting and expert testimony, announced today that Senior Vice President Michael D. Topper has been elected to a four-year term as chair of the firm's board of directors.
A leading antitrust and competition economist, Topper has more than 25 years of experience in antitrust merger review, complex business litigation, and regulatory proceedings. A longtime member of Cornerstone Research's board of directors and executive committee, he also served as head or cohead of the firm's antitrust and competition practice from 2004 to 2015, and as head of the Silicon Valley office from 2012 to 2017.
"Mike's commitment to our vision and core values is well established, and he is a role model for collaboration and teamwork," Cornerstone Research CEO Rahul Guha said. "He is an outstanding choice for this critical position in our firm governance."
Topper succeeds Cornerstone Research cofounder Cynthia L. Zollinger as the board's chair. Zollinger takes the title of managing director and director emerita.
"As a highly respected leader both inside and outside the firm, Mike consistently takes a thoughtful, long-term and strategic approach to issues relevant to our clients, experts and staff," Zollinger said. "I valued working with him on both our board of directors and executive committee, and his experience will continue to serve us well as he takes on his new leadership role."
"It is an honor to be elected to this important role," Topper said. "I am proud to have served Cornerstone Research in varied capacities over many years, and I am excited to support our continued growth and success as we look to the future."
Topper continues to be actively involved in high-profile client matters, both as a consultant and an expert. Some of his recent representative work includes U.S. v. AT&T/Time Warner; FTC v. Qualcomm; Commercial Metal Company's Acquisition of Certain Assets from Gerdau S.A.; In re: Whirlpool Corp. Front-Loading Washer Products Liability Litigation; and Toyota Motor Corp. Unintended Acceleration Marketing, Sales Practices, and Products Liability Litigation.
Topper holds a B.S. degree from the University of Virginia, and M.S., M.A., and Ph.D. degrees from Stanford University.
About Cornerstone Research
Cornerstone Research provides economic and financial consulting and expert testimony in all phases of complex litigation and regulatory proceedings. The firm works with an extensive network of prominent faculty and industry practitioners to identify the best-qualified expert for each assignment. Cornerstone Research has earned a reputation for consistent high quality and effectiveness by delivering rigorous, state-of-the-art analysis for more than thirty years. The firm has over 700 staff and offices in Boston, Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Silicon Valley, and Washington.
See Cornerstone Research's website for more information about the firm's capabilities in economic and financial consulting and expert testimony.
