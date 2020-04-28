DETROIT, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stay-at-home coronavirus guidelines are giving lots of extra time for do-it-yourself enthusiasts to work on their cars and light trucks.
Chipex, a leading provider of paint-chip repair kits and other car-care products, expects its online sales to hit record levels during the second quarter, traditionally the most popular time for do-it-yourself car and light-truck repairs.
"Since the outbreak of the coronavirus crisis in February and March, our sales have been running 20-30 percent higher compared to year-ago levels," says Chipex founder Johnny Graham. "We expect the convenience of online shopping coupled with the need to stay at home will have a significant effect on our paint and car-care product sales this spring."
Second-quarter sales account for nearly 35 percent of the company's annual revenue. Graham predicts that this year's total will be 30 to 40 percent higher than the same period in 2019.
Chipex is a pioneer in the development of chemistry-based paint-repair kits and other innovative car-care products with an international patent for its product chemistry and touch-up application processes.
The company's easy-to-use paint-chip repair kits can help owners improve the appearance and resale value of their car, light-truck, recreational vehicle or motorcycle for considerably less than body-shop repairs costing up to $500 or more.
Graham notes that only a few minutes are needed to eliminate paint scratches and chips with a Chipex kit available online at www.chipex.com. The entire repair process can take less than five minutes. And once applied, Chipex paints take just 30 seconds to dry compared to other touch-up paints that can take 30 minutes or more.
With more than 160,000 shades and colors currently available, Chipex is able to match the paint on virtually every vehicle on the road in North America.
In addition to touch-up paint, each Chipex paint-repair kit included blending solution, finishing polish, application brushes, polishing cloths and special nitrile gloves. The company also offers smaller bottles of replacement paint with 10 microbrushes in case a customer sees a need for future repairs. Chipex paint kits are available in three sizes starting at $49.99.
The company also offers a variety of high-quality car-care products. Its rain- and dust-repellant windshield-washer fluid recently received a best-product award from Europe's Auto Express magazine.
Chipex's Miracle Detailer and Aquaphobic Rain-Repelling Windshield Wash are its two most popular car-care products accounting for 32 and 28 percent of its total car-care sales. Other products include factory-finish interior cleanser, car shampoo, wheel cleaner and a recently introduced "rapid rescue" solution to eliminate unwanted pet-related smells.