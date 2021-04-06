NEWBURYPORT, Mass., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corridor Company, Inc., a leading provider of contract management solutions for Microsoft 365 customers via its flagship product, Contracts 365™, announces general availability of Contract Management for Dynamics 365 CE™. The new offering provides Microsoft Dynamics 365 users with an optimized and immersive experience within Dynamics 365 by leveraging the benefits of Contracts 365 for contract management.
Dynamics 365 users can now easily request new contracts, automatically post Dynamics 365 data into the contracting process and maintain full and secured access to all contracts within Contracts 365—without ever having to leave Dynamics 365. As contracts are processed within Contracts 365, real-time updates can also be made to Dynamics 365 to ensure that Dynamics 365 data is always up to date.
"Contract Management for Dynamics 365 CE is a complete experience for Dynamics 365 CE users who need to engage in full life cycle contracting processes," said Russ Edelman, CEO of Corridor Company. "While the most common use cases revolve around sales professionals who need to request and access contracts within Dynamics 365 CE, the broader context is that virtually any data entity that exists within the Microsoft Dataverse (formerly Microsoft Common Data Service) can be easily contract management-enabled."
"Through Microsoft AppSource, customers around the world can easily find tailored line-of-business partner solutions that work with the products they already use," said Toby Bowers, General Manager, Business Applications Group, Microsoft. "We're happy to welcome Corridor Company to the growing AppSource ecosystem."
About Corridor Company
Corridor Company, Inc. is a leading provider of contract lifecycle management solutions on Microsoft 365. With hundreds of thousands of users globally, Corridor Contract Management solutions are trusted by Urban Outfitters, AARP, the LPGA, YMCA, and many other world-class organizations. To learn more about Contracts 365 and the Contract Management for Dynamics 365 CE contract management platform, visit http://www.corridorcompany.com.
