WILMINGTON, Del. and SAO PAULO, Brazil, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Corteva Agriscience and Simbiose Agro, the largest producer of microbiological technologies in Brazil, announced today a multi-year collaboration benefiting Brazilian farmers.
Working closely together, the two companies will commercialize and develop Simbiose's portfolio and pipeline of biostimulants and biological control solutions for crops such as sugarcane, soybeans, corn and other specialties. Additional details of the agreement were not disclosed.
"Corteva Agriscience supports grower choice by offering natural-origin products that work side-by-side with conventional crop protection solutions," said Susanne Wasson, President, Crop Protection Business Platform, Corteva Agriscience. "We're excited to begin working with Simbiose to develop sustainable options that will help farmers meet changing market expectations while keeping their land productive and healthy."
This collaboration represents another step forward for Corteva's newly created global Biologicals portfolio, which is dedicated to developing biostimulants, biocontrol and pheromone products with proven, predictable performance. Simbiose's portfolio of technologies will play a key role, bringing viable and differentiated solutions for integrated pest management and maximizing yield potential and productivity, as well as enhancing sustainability, in line with the Corteva Agriscience 2030 Sustainability Goals.
"The production of biotechnologies that offer high yield in agriculture combined with low environmental impact is in our DNA," said Marcelo de Godoy Oliveira, CEO Simbiose Agro. "We know that Corteva Agriscience also holds the same commitment; it's the reason why we are so excited to contribute to the portfolio of a company that is the benchmark in the industry. With this collaboration, growers have a lot to gain, as they will have access to sustainable inputs and families will have healthier and better-quality foods at the table. We firmly believe that this will be the first of many collaborations between Simbiose and Corteva Agriscience."
About Corteva Agriscience
Corteva Agriscience is a publicly traded, global pure-play agriculture company that provides farmers around the world with the most complete portfolio in the industry - including a balanced and diverse mix of seed, crop protection and digital solutions focused on maximizing productivity to enhance yield and profitability. With some of the most recognized brands in agriculture and an industry-leading product and technology pipeline well positioned to drive growth, the company is committed to working with stakeholders throughout the food system as it fulfills its promise to enrich the lives of those who produce and those who consume, ensuring progress for generations to come. Corteva Agriscience became an independent public company on June 1, 2019, and was previously the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont. More information can be found at http://www.corteva.com.
About Simbiose
Simbiose Agro is a reference company in the development and formulation of microbiological pesticides in Brazil. It develops sustainable and highly performing microbiological technologies for agribusiness since 2007. With a differentiated portfolio when it comes to formulated pesticides based on microorganisms, the company is present in all regions of Brazil, as well as in some Latin American countries. To learn more about Simbiose visit http://www.simbiose-agro.com.br and visit our page on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.
02/15/21
