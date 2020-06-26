- Consolidated revenues declined 24% for the quarter and 9% year-to-date
- Consolidated segment profit(1)(2) decreased 35% for the quarter and 13% year-to-date
- Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 32% for the quarter and 34% year-to-date
- Net loss attributable to shareholders of $752.3 million ($3.61 loss per share basic) for the quarter and $655.6 million ($3.12 loss per share basic) year-to-date, which includes non-cash impairment charges related to broadcast licenses and goodwill of $786.8 million
- Net debt to segment profit(1) of 3.22 times at May 31, 2020 up from 3.00 times at February 28, 2020
- Free cash flow(1)(2) of $90.8 million for the quarter and $208.9 million year-to-date
"Corus remains focused on our essential role in delivering news, information and entertainment to communities across Canada in the face of the challenges brought on by COVID and its significant impact on our third quarter results," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am extremely proud of our team and their extraordinary dedication, at a time when it is critical to keep Canadians connected and informed."
"In Q3, we saw increased viewership and engagement across all of our platforms, as Canadians rediscovered the power of television and Corus. With the economy materially impacted by the COVID pandemic, these audiences were not optimally monetized as advertising demand is tightly correlated to sales and economic activity," continued Mr. Murphy. "This week we held our virtual Upfront, revealing a very strong fall schedule which, when coupled with these recent viewing trends, gives us reasons for optimism in the coming year. Notably, our subscriber revenue remained resilient, benefitting from the accelerated uptake of STACKTV. In this unprecedented environment, Corus remains intensely focused and disciplined as we manage the business, advance our strategic priorities and maintain a solid financial position."
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Television
331,322
421,481
1,109,116
1,201,137
Radio
17,645
36,936
83,724
108,866
348,967
458,417
1,192,840
1,310,003
Segment profit (loss) (1) (2)
Television
115,838
166,650
409,928
464,912
Radio
(1,776)
9,768
14,828
27,735
Corporate
(2,749)
(5,895)
(13,419)
(17,338)
111,313
170,523
411,337
475,309
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
(752,280)
66,378
(655,640)
133,137
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1)
18,996
66,077
124,876
153,077
Basic earnings (loss) per share
($3.61)
$0.31
($3.12)
$0.63
Adjusted basic earnings per share (1)
$0.09
$0.31
$0.59
$0.72
Diluted earnings (loss) per share
($3.61)
$0.31
($3.12)
$0.63
Free cash flow (1)(2)
90,773
90,101
208,894
216,416
(1)
Segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.
(2)
Segment profit (loss) for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of the new accounting standard, IFRS 16 - Leases, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in segment profit for the quarter and year-to-date of approximately $3.3 million and $10.1 million, respectively, and an increase in free cash flow of approximately $4.1 million and $12.1 million, respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.
Consolidated Results from Operations
Consolidated revenues for the three months ended May 31, 2020 were $349.0 million, down 24% from $458.4 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $111.3 million, a decrease of 35% from $170.5 million last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended May 31, 2020 was $752.3 million ($3.61 loss per share basic), as compared to net income attributable to shareholders of $66.4 million ($0.31 per share basic) last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 includes broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges of $786.8 million ($3.69 per share, net of income taxes) and integration, restructuring and other costs of $2.6 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $19.0 million ($0.09 per share basic) for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $2.3 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes), a gain on debt modification of $3.9 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes) and a loss on disposal of the Telelatino Network of $0.3 million ($nil per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $66.1 million ($0.31 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.
Consolidated revenues for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 were $1,192.8 million, a decline of 9% from $1,310.0 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $411.3 million, a decrease of 13% from $475.3 million last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 was $655.6 million ($3.12 loss per share basic), as compared to a net income attributable to shareholders of $133.1 million ($0.63 per share basic) last year. Net loss attributable to shareholders for the nine months ended May 31, 2020 includes broadcast license and goodwill impairment charges of $786.8 million ($3.66 per share, net of income taxes) and integration, restructuring and other costs of $15.2 million ($0.05 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $124.9 million ($0.59 per share basic) for the current fiscal year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the nine months ended May 31, 2019 includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $19.5 million ($0.07 per share, net of income taxes), an impairment of an investment in associates of $8.7 million ($0.03 per share, net of income taxes), a gain on debt modification of $3.9 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes) and a loss on disposal of the Telelatino Network of $0.3 million ($nil per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of these items results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $153.1 million ($0.72 per share basic) for the prior fiscal year.
Operational Results - Highlights for Q3 2020
Television
- Segment revenues decreased 21% in Q3 2020 and 8% year-to-date
- Advertising revenues decreased 31% in Q3 2020 and 12% year-to-date
- Subscriber revenues were flat in Q3 2020 and decreased 1% year-to-date
- Merchandising, distribution and other revenues decreased $2.6 million (12%) in Q3 2020 and increased $8.3 million (15%) year-to-date
- Segment profit(1) was down 30% in Q3 2020 and down 12% year-to-date
- Segment profit margin(1) of 35% in Q3 2020 and 37% year-to-date, compared to segment profit margin of 40% and 39%, respectively, in the prior year
- Non-cash goodwill impairment charge in Q3 2020 of $673.0 million
Radio
- Segment revenues decreased $19.3 million (52%) in Q3 2020 and $25.1 million (23%) year-to-date
- Segment profit (loss)(1) decreased $11.5 million (118%) in Q3 2020 and $12.9 million (47%) year-to-date
- Segment loss margin(1) of 10% in Q3 2020 and segment profit margin of 18% year-to-date, compared to segment profit margin of 26% and 25%, respectively, in the prior year
- Non-cash impairment charges in Q3 2020 on broadcast licenses of $67.8 million and goodwill of $46.0 million
(1)
Segment profit (loss), segment profit (loss) margin, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.
Corporate
- Free cash flow(1) of $90.8 million in Q3 2020 and $208.9 million year-to-date, compared to $90.1 million and $216.4 million, respectively, in the prior year. The current year benefited from payment deferrals of Canadian income tax installments and sales tax remittances
- Net debt to segment profit(1) was 3.22 times at May 31, 2020, up from 2.82 times at August 31, 2019, due to reduction in segment profit and the implementation of IFRS 16 - Leases that added $151.4 million to the net debt calculation as at May 31, 2020, offset by bank loan repayments of $43.7 million in the quarter
- In Q3 an additional 1.15 million shares have been repurchased under the Normal Course Issuer Bid. As at May 31, 2020, 3.63 million shares have been repurchased since the implementation of the Normal Course Issuer Bid on November 13, 2019
- Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 32% in Q3 2020 and 34% year-to-date, compared to 37% and 36%, respectively, in the prior year
(1)
Segment profit (loss), segment profit (loss) margin, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.
COVID-19 Update
The Company continues to closely monitor the evolution of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19") situation. As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly impact the wellbeing of individuals and the Canadian and global economies, the Company has implemented a specific response plan, informed by measures recommended by public health agencies, to continue providing its essential services and support to customers while safeguarding the health and safety of employees. Appropriate business continuity measures have been taken to ensure uninterrupted service of the Company's television, digital and radio operations.
Restrictions have gradually begun to lift in many provinces allowing the reopening of various sectors and businesses; however, the Company will not rush to return people to their work sites, as it has continued to operate with more than 70% of its workforce working remotely. The Company has adopted an "ease back" approach to ensure that the health of its people and the communities they work in are protected. Development of company-wide principles and guidelines, informed by public health authorities' recommendations, and site-specific plans are being made to set out the appropriate pace and timing for each region and workplace to return-to-work gradually and safely over the next few months. Site-specific plans may include reduced occupancy at some sites, or modification of workspaces to provide the right level of protection to the Company's employees.
It is too soon to gauge the medium to long-term impacts of the current outbreak, given the many unknowns related to COVID-19. These include the duration, severity and possible resurgence of the outbreak as emergency measures are eased. COVID-19 is altering business and consumer activity in many ways. The global response to the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in, among other things, border closures, severe travel restrictions, the temporary shut-down of non-essential services and extreme fluctuations in financial and commodity markets. Restrictive measures may be re-implemented by one or more governments in jurisdictions where the Company operates. Labour shortages due to illness, Company or government imposed isolation programs, or restrictions on the movement of personnel or possible supply chain disruptions could result in a reduction or cessation of all or a portion of the Company's operations. The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 virus and the actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 virus or remedy its impact, among others.
The Company's financial priorities remain unchanged. Importantly the Company remains committed to increasing its financial flexibility over the longer term. In this environment, however, the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business.
Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at May 31,
As at August 31,
2020
2019
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
79,632
82,568
Accounts receivable
403,213
372,828
Income taxes recoverable
—
13,772
Prepaid expenses and other assets
23,525
19,557
Total current assets
506,370
488,725
Tax credits receivable
39,890
25,035
Investments and other assets
70,745
51,707
Property, plant and equipment
341,061
225,927
Program rights
669,403
507,913
Film investments
54,546
53,336
Intangibles
1,815,577
1,876,235
Goodwill
664,958
1,383,958
Deferred income tax assets
63,217
59,463
4,225,767
4,672,299
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
535,836
429,483
Current portion of bank debt
76,339
76,339
Provisions
7,760
10,331
Income taxes payable
3,738
—
Total current liabilities
623,673
516,153
Bank debt
1,527,811
1,655,406
Other long-term liabilities
571,207
278,117
Provisions
9,168
7,686
Deferred income tax liabilities
447,548
472,700
Total liabilities
3,179,407
2,930,062
EQUITY
Share capital
816,189
830,477
Contributed surplus
1,511,065
1,512,818
Accumulated deficit
(1,425,549)
(758,757)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit)
(5,743)
12,187
Total equity attributable to shareholders
895,962
1,596,725
Equity attributable to non-controlling interest
150,398
145,512
Total equity
1,046,360
1,742,237
4,225,767
4,672,299
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
348,967
458,417
1,192,840
1,310,003
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
237,654
287,894
781,503
834,694
Depreciation and amortization
39,485
35,899
119,751
145,028
Interest expense
29,378
28,220
87,984
91,405
Broadcast licenses and goodwill impairment
786,790
—
786,790
—
Gain on debt modification
—
(3,889)
—
(3,889)
Integration, restructuring and other costs
2,636
2,309
15,194
19,537
Other expense, net
10,251
4,171
13,636
11,929
Income (loss) before income taxes
(757,227)
103,813
(612,018)
211,299
Income tax expense (recovery)
(8,947)
30,168
29,479
59,158
Net income (loss) for the period
(748,280)
73,645
(641,497)
152,141
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income (loss):
Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges
(13,663)
(12,905)
(17,871)
(27,651)
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment
656
395
834
515
(13,007)
(12,510)
(17,037)
(27,136)
Items that will not be reclassified to income (loss):
Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets
(7,458)
(1,735)
(893)
(1,639)
Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans
21,750
(9,766)
14,035
(10,942)
14,292
(11,501)
13,142
(12,581)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
1,285
(24,011)
(3,895)
(39,717)
Comprehensive income (loss) for the period
(746,995)
49,634
(645,392)
112,424
Net income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders
(752,280)
66,378
(655,640)
133,137
Non-controlling interest
4,000
7,267
14,143
19,004
(748,280)
73,645
(641,497)
152,141
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders
(750,995)
42,367
(659,535)
93,420
Non-controlling interest
4,000
7,267
14,143
19,004
(746,995)
49,634
(645,392)
112,424
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to shareholders:
Basic
($3.61)
$0.31
($3.12)
$0.63
Diluted
($3.61)
$0.31
($3.12)
$0.63
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Share capital
Contributed
surplus
Accumulated
deficit
Accumulated other
Total equity
Non-
Total equity
As at August 31, 2019
830,477
1,512,818
(758,757)
12,187
1,596,725
145,512
1,742,237
Comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
(655,640)
(3,895)
(659,535)
14,143
(645,392)
Dividends declared
—
—
(25,187)
—
(25,187)
(14,668)
(39,855)
Share repurchase under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB")
(14,288)
(2,605)
—
—
(16,893)
—
(16,893)
Actuarial gain on post- retirement benefit plans
—
—
14,035
(14,035)
—
—
—
Share-based compensation expense
—
852
—
—
852
—
852
Equity funding
—
—
—
—
—
5,411
5,411
As at May 31, 2020
816,189
1,511,065
(1,425,549)
(5,743)
895,962
150,398
1,046,360
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Share capital
Contributed
surplus
Accumulated
deficit
Accumulated other
income
Total equity
Non-
Total equity
As at August 31, 2018, as previously presented
2,330,477
12,119
(856,668)
36,460
1,522,388
154,415
1,676,803
IFRS 9 transitional adjustment
—
—
—
9,396
9,396
—
9,396
IFRS 15 transitional adjustment
—
—
1,985
—
1,985
—
1,985
Adjusted balance as at September 1, 2018
2,330,477
12,119
(854,683)
45,856
1,533,769
154,415
1,688,184
Comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
133,137
(39,717)
93,420
19,004
112,424
Dividends declared
—
—
(38,147)
—
(38,147)
(21,409)
(59,556)
Reduction of stated capital
(1,500,000)
1,500,000
—
—
—
—
—
Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans
—
—
(10,942)
10,942
—
—
—
Share-based compensation expense
—
485
—
—
485
—
485
Divestiture of subsidiary with a non-controlling equity interest
—
—
—
—
—
(5,120)
(5,120)
As at May 31, 2019
830,477
1,512,604
(770,635)
17,081
1,589,527
146,890
1,736,417
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2020
2019
2020
2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss) for the period
(748,280)
73,645
(641,497)
152,141
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash flow from operations:
Amortization of program rights
130,661
137,002
386,224
394,130
Amortization of film investments
3,333
6,059
14,414
12,444
Depreciation and amortization
39,485
35,899
119,751
145,028
Broadcast licenses and goodwill impairment
786,790
—
786,790
—
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
(21,529)
821
(27,607)
(19,126)
Impairment of investment in associate
—
—
—
8,720
Share-based compensation expense
291
238
852
485
Imputed interest
13,564
10,325
39,802
31,990
Gain on debt modification
—
(3,889)
—
(3,889)
Payment of program rights
(138,195)
(157,264)
(405,196)
(394,068)
Net spend on film investments
(12,527)
(14,847)
(46,007)
(43,232)
CRTC benefit payments
(312)
(312)
(1,045)
(1,223)
Other
(2,553)
(2,893)
(5,761)
(6,701)
Cash flow from operations
50,728
84,784
220,720
276,699
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations
45,131
12,039
(1,646)
(48,185)
Cash provided by operating activities
95,859
96,823
219,074
228,514
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(3,801)
(5,418)
(10,091)
(11,578)
Proceeds from sale of property
249
—
288
—
Business divestiture, net of divested cash
—
12,529
—
12,529
Business acquisition
—
(6,011)
—
(6,011)
Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets
(2,237)
(1,156)
(2,207)
(3,670)
Cash used in investing activities
(5,789)
(56)
(12,010)
(8,730)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Decrease in bank loans
(43,691)
(72,425)
(130,660)
(189,973)
Deferred financing costs
—
(3,342)
—
(3,342)
Shares repurchased under NCIB
(3,930)
—
(16,893)
—
Payments of lease liabilities
(4,058)
—
(12,105)
—
Equity funding by a non-controlling interest
—
—
5,411
—
Dividends paid
(12,535)
(12,715)
(37,901)
(25,432)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
(4,007)
(6,245)
(14,668)
(23,408)
Other
(675)
(469)
(3,184)
(3,209)
Cash used in financing activities
(68,896)
(95,196)
(210,000)
(245,364)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
21,174
1,571
(2,936)
(25,580)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
58,458
67,650
82,568
94,801
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
79,632
69,221
79,632
69,221
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended May 31, 2020
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
331,322
17,645
—
348,967
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
215,484
19,421
2,749
237,654
Segment profit (loss)(1)(2)
115,838
(1,776)
(2,749)
111,313
Depreciation and amortization
39,485
Interest expense
29,378
Broadcast licenses and goodwill impairment
786,790
Integration, restructuring and other costs
2,636
Other expense, net
10,251
Loss before income taxes
(757,227)
Three months ended May 31, 2019
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
421,481
36,936
—
458,417
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
254,831
27,168
5,895
287,894
Segment profit (loss)(1)
166,650
9,768
(5,895)
170,523
Depreciation and amortization
35,899
Interest expense
28,220
Gain on debt modification
(3,889)
Integration, restructuring and other costs
2,309
Other expense, net
4,171
Income before income taxes
103,813
Nine months ended May 31, 2020
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
1,109,116
83,724
—
1,192,840
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
699,188
68,896
13,419
781,503
Segment profit (loss)(1)(2)
409,928
14,828
(13,419)
411,337
Depreciation and amortization
119,751
Interest expense
87,984
Broadcast licenses and goodwill impairment
786,790
Integration, restructuring and other costs
15,194
Other expense, net
13,636
Loss before income taxes
(612,018)
(1)
Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.
(2)
Segment profit (loss) for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of the new accounting standard, IFRS 16 – Leases, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in segment profit for the quarter and year-to-date of approximately $3.3 million and $10.1 million, respectively. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Nine months ended May 31, 2019
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
1,201,137
108,866
—
1,310,003
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
736,225
81,131
17,338
834,694
Segment profit (loss)(1)
464,912
27,735
(17,338)
475,309
Depreciation and amortization
145,028
Interest expense
91,405
Gain on debt modification
(3,889)
Integration, restructuring and other costs
19,537
Other expense, net
11,929
Income before income taxes
211,299
(1)
Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.
REVENUES BY TYPE
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Advertising
207,862
314,162
756,131
875,781
Subscriber fees
121,500
121,096
368,919
373,419
Merchandising, distribution and other
19,605
23,159
67,790
60,803
348,967
458,417
1,192,840
1,310,003
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months ended
Nine months ended
May 31,
May 31,
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders
(752,280)
66,378
(655,640)
133,137
Adjustments, net of income tax:
Impairment of investment in associates
—
—
—
7,565
Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment
769,338
—
769,338
—
Gain on debt modification
—
(2,856)
—
(2,856)
Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network
—
814
—
814
Integration, restructuring and other costs
1,938
1,741
11,178
14,417
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders
18,996
66,077
124,876
153,077
Basic earnings (loss) per share
($3.61)
$0.31
($3.12)
$0.63
Adjustments, net of income tax:
Impairment of investment in associates
—
—
—
$0.03
Broadcast licences and goodwill impairment
$3.69
—
$3.66
—
Gain on debt modification
—
($0.01)
—
($0.01)
Loss from disposition of the Telelatino Network
—
—
—
—
Integration, restructuring and other costs
$0.01
$0.01
$0.05
$0.07
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$0.09
$0.31
$0.59
$0.72
Three months ended
Nine months ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
May 31,
May 31,
Free Cash Flow
2020
2019
2020
2019
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities (1)
95,859
96,823
219,074
228,514
Investing activities
(5,789)
(56)
(12,010)
(8,730)
Add: cash used in business acquisitions, strategic investments and non-controlling interest (2)
90,070
96,767
207,064
219,784
703
5,863
1,830
9,161
Deduct: cash provided by business divestiture, net of divested cash (2)
—
(12,529)
—
(12,529)
Free cash flow
90,773
90,101
208,894
216,416
(1)
Free cash flow for the three and nine months ended May 31, 2020 was impacted by the adoption of IFRS 16, effective September 1, 2019. This has resulted in an increase in free cash flow of approximately $4.1 million for the quarter and $12.1 million for the year-to-date. Further discussion of this can be found in the Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders.
(2)
Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.
Nine months ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
May 31,
August 31,
Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit
2020
2019
Total bank loans, net of unamortized financing fees
1,604,150
1,731,745
Lease liabilities
151,399
—
Cash and cash equivalents
(79,632)
(82,568)
Net debt
1,675,917
1,649,177
Segment profit (denominator) (1)
521,113
585,085
Net debt to segment profit
3.22
2.82
(1)
Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders. Effective September 1, 2019, the Company adopted IFRS 16. There has been no restatement of segment profit for those quarters prior to fiscal 2020. Refer to Impact of New Accounting Policies section of the Third Quarter 2020 Report to Shareholders for more information.