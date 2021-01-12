- Consolidated revenues declined 10% for the quarter
- Consolidated segment profit(1) decreased 3% for the quarter
- Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 42% for the quarter
- Net income attributable to shareholders of $76.7 million ($0.37 per share basic) for the quarter
- Net debt to segment profit(1) of 3.14 times at November 30, 2020, down from 3.18 times at August 31, 2020
- Free cash flow(1) of $62.4 million for the quarter
TORONTO, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its first quarter financial results today.
"Our first quarter results reflect another consecutive quarter of sequential improvement in Television advertising revenue, the impressive momentum of STACKTV and ongoing growth in our international content licensing business," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Once again, our strong free cash flow performance has improved our financial flexibility as we remain firmly focused on delivering consolidated revenue growth year over year. This promising start to the year coupled with the significant progress we are making to advance our strategic plan will position us extremely well as we emerge from the current climate as a new, stronger Corus."
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
November 30,
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
2020
2019
Revenues
Television
392,102
429,951
Radio
28,253
37,927
420,355
467,878
Segment profit (loss) (1)
Television
179,565
178,618
Radio
7,141
12,028
Corporate
(8,099)
(6,531)
178,607
184,115
Net income attributable to shareholders
76,664
78,116
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1)
79,851
79,980
Basic earnings per share
$0.37
$0.37
Adjusted basic earnings per share (1)
$0.38
$0.38
Diluted earnings per share
$0.37
$0.37
Free cash flow (1)
62,374
53,048
(1) Segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020.
Consolidated Results from Operations
Consolidated revenues for the three months ended November 30, 2020 were $420.4 million, down 10% from $467.9 million last year, and consolidated segment profit was $178.6 million, a decrease of 3% from $184.1 million last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the quarter ended November 30, 2020 was $76.7 million ($0.37 per share basic), as compared to net income attributable to shareholders of $78.1 million ($0.37 per share basic) last year. Net income attributable to shareholders for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $4.3 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $79.9 million ($0.38 per share basic) for the quarter. Net income attributable to shareholders for the prior year quarter includes integration, restructuring and other costs of $2.5 million ($0.01 per share, net of income taxes). Adjusting for the impact of this item results in an adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of $80.0 million ($0.38 per share basic) for the prior year quarter.
Operational Results - Highlights for Q1 2021 Television
- Segment revenues decreased 9%
- Advertising revenues decreased 14%, which is sequentially improved from advertising declines of 31% and 25% for the three months ended May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2020, respectively
- Subscriber revenues were flat
- Merchandising, distribution and other revenues increased 11% ($2.1 million)
- Segment profit(1) increased 1%, which included $2.5 million of estimated Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") benefit
- Segment profit margin(1) of 46% compared to 42% in the prior year
Radio
- Segment revenues decreased $9.7 million (26%), which is sequentially improved from declines of 53% and 43% for the three months ended May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2020, respectively
- Segment profit(1) decreased $4.9 million (41%), which included $0.4 million of estimated CEWS benefit
- Segment profit margin(1) of 25% compared to 32% in the prior year
Corporate
- Segment results included $0.8 million of estimated CEWS benefit
- Free cash flow(1) of $62.4 million compared to $53.0 million in the prior year. The current quarter benefited from CEWS receipts of $24.9 million, offset by the payment of deferred corporate income tax installments from fiscal 2020 of $17.2 million.
- Net debt to segment profit(1) was 3.14 times at November 30, 2020, down from 3.18 times at August 31, 2020, principally due to bank loan repayments of $33.5 million in the quarter
- Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 42% compared to 39% in the prior year
(1) Segment profit, segment profit margin, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020.
COVID-19 Update
The resurgence of COVID-19 has meant that many communities have levels of COVID-19 higher than levels in April and May of 2020, when COVID-19 was formally characterized as a pandemic and restrictions were first imposed. Additional emergency measures have been introduced in various provinces and territories in order to counter the resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Disruptions caused by the imposition of these emergency measures, particularly in the retail sector, continue to negatively impact advertising revenues. These emergency measures are expected to continue into the second quarter of fiscal 2021 which could continue to adversely impact advertising and other revenues. Although COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by the public health authorities, the timing of phased-in roll-outs of the vaccines and subsequent relaxation of emergency measures remains uncertain at this time. There can be no certainty that the approval and subsequent availability of vaccines will reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business in the short to medium term.
The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 virus and the actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 virus or remedy its impact, among others.
The Company's financial priorities remain unchanged. Importantly, the Company remains committed to increasing its financial flexibility over the longer term. In this environment the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business.
Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three months ended November 30, 2020 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.
A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for January 12, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.
Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:
To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, advertising and our expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2021, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; failure to meet covenants under our senior credit facility; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19 and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2020 and the first quarter ended November 30, 2020 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.
About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an established creator of globally distributed content through Nelvana animation studio, Corus Studios, and children's book publishing house Kids Can Press. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, and lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and Rock 101. Visit Corus at www.corusent.com.
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at November 30,
As at August 31,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2020
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
49,937
45,900
Accounts receivable
393,605
297,585
Prepaid expenses and other assets
25,249
17,112
Total current assets
468,791
360,597
Tax credits receivable
31,485
26,745
Investments and other assets
61,154
59,424
Property, plant and equipment
323,641
333,762
Program rights
622,705
637,819
Film investments
43,167
44,891
Intangibles
1,762,009
1,789,018
Goodwill
664,958
664,958
Deferred income tax assets
54,328
53,668
4,032,238
3,970,882
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
509,164
451,682
Current portion of bank debt
158,589
76,339
Provisions
8,965
8,621
Income taxes payable
12,076
12,698
Total current liabilities
688,794
549,340
Bank debt
1,315,016
1,429,750
Other long-term liabilities
462,253
492,956
Provisions
9,994
9,494
Deferred income tax liabilities
438,222
440,923
Total liabilities
2,914,279
2,922,463
EQUITY
Share capital
816,189
816,189
Contributed surplus
1,511,617
1,511,325
Accumulated deficit
(1,357,263)
(1,425,432)
Accumulated other comprehensive deficit
(579)
(2,258)
Total equity attributable to shareholders
969,964
899,824
Equity attributable to non-controlling interest
147,995
148,595
Total equity
1,117,959
1,048,419
4,032,238
3,970,882
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three months ended
November 30,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
2020
2019
Revenues
420,355
467,878
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
241,748
283,763
Depreciation and amortization
37,987
39,967
Interest expense
24,736
28,823
Integration, restructuring and other costs
4,336
2,534
Other income, net
(565)
(2,063)
Income before income taxes
112,113
114,854
Income tax expense
29,565
30,494
Net income for the period
82,548
84,360
Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:
Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges
2,487
4,949
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment
(29)
(53)
2,458
4,896
Items that will not be reclassified to income:
Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets
(779)
5,508
Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans
3,385
4,756
2,606
10,264
Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes
5,064
15,160
Comprehensive income for the period
87,612
99,520
Net income attributable to:
Shareholders
76,664
78,116
Non-controlling interest
5,884
6,244
82,548
84,360
Comprehensive income attributable to:
Shareholders
81,728
93,276
Non-controlling interest
5,884
6,244
87,612
99,520
Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:
Basic
$0.37
$0.37
Diluted
$0.37
$0.37
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Share capital
Contributed
Accumulated
Accumulated
Total equity
Non-
Total equity
As at August 31, 2020
816,189
1,511,325
(1,425,432)
(2,258)
899,824
148,595
1,048,419
Comprehensive income
—
—
76,664
5,064
81,728
5,884
87,612
Dividends declared
—
—
(12,497)
—
(12,497)
(4,245)
(16,742)
Actuarial gain on post- retirement benefit plans
—
—
3,385
(3,385)
—
—
—
Share-based compensation expense
—
292
—
—
292
—
292
Return of capital to non- controlling interest
—
—
—
—
—
(1,622)
(1,622)
Reallocation of equity interest
—
—
617
—
617
(617)
—
As at November 30, 2020
816,189
1,511,617
(1,357,263)
(579)
969,964
147,995
1,117,959
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Share capital
Contributed
Accumulated
Accumulated
Total equity
Non-
Total
As at August 31, 2019
830,477
1,512,818
(758,757)
12,187
1,596,725
145,512
1,742,237
Comprehensive income
—
—
78,116
15,160
93,276
6,244
99,520
Dividends declared
—
—
(12,680)
—
(12,680)
(3,415)
(16,095)
Share repurchase under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB")
(2,655)
(1,215)
—
—
(3,870)
—
(3,870)
Share repurchase commitment under NCIB
(5,314)
(2,449)
—
—
(7,763)
—
(7,763)
Actuarial gain on post- retirement benefit plans
—
—
4,756
(4,756)
—
—
—
Share-based compensation expense
—
254
—
—
254
—
254
Equity funding by a non- controlling interest
—
—
—
—
—
2,134
2,134
As at November 30, 2019
822,508
1,509,408
(688,565)
22,591
1,665,942
150,475
1,816,417
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three months ended
November 30,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2020
2019
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income for the period
82,548
84,360
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:
Amortization of program rights
109,722
132,601
Amortization of film investments
4,264
5,826
Depreciation and amortization
37,987
39,967
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
(5,359)
(5,979)
Share-based compensation expense
292
254
Imputed interest
11,034
12,556
Payment of program rights
(81,110)
(119,192)
Net spend on film investments
(9,749)
(15,522)
CRTC benefit payments
(612)
(722)
Other
672
(675)
Cash flow from operations
149,689
133,474
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations
(86,308)
(76,002)
Cash provided by operating activities
63,381
57,472
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(976)
(4,265)
Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets
(431)
(1,286)
Cash used in investing activities
(1,407)
(5,551)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Decrease in bank loans
(33,517)
(48,674)
Shares repurchased under NCIB
—
(3,296)
Return of capital to non-controlling interest
(1,622)
—
Payments of lease liabilities
(3,967)
(3,884)
Equity funding by a non-controlling interest
—
2,134
Dividends paid
(12,497)
(12,718)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
(4,245)
(3,415)
Other
(2,089)
(387)
Cash used in financing activities
(57,937)
(70,240)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
4,037
(18,319)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
45,900
82,568
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
49,937
64,249
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended November 30, 2020
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
392,102
28,253
—
420,355
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
212,537
21,112
8,099
241,748
Segment profit (loss)(1)
179,565
7,141
(8,099)
178,607
Depreciation and amortization
37,987
Interest expense
24,736
Integration, restructuring and other costs
4,336
Other income, net
(565)
Income before income taxes
112,113
Three months ended November 30, 2019
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
429,951
37,927
—
467,878
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
251,333
25,899
6,531
283,763
Segment profit (loss)(1)
178,618
12,028
(6,531)
184,115
Depreciation and amortization
39,967
Interest expense
28,823
Integration, restructuring and other costs
2,534
Other income, net
(2,063)
Income before income taxes
114,854
(1) Segment profit does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.
REVENUES BY TYPE
Three months ended
November 30,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2020
2019
Advertising
273,072
322,409
Subscriber fees
123,701
123,669
Merchandising, distribution and other
23,582
21,800
420,355
467,878
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
Three months ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
November 30,
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders
2020
2019
Net income attributable to shareholders
76,664
78,116
Adjustments, net of income tax:
Integration, restructuring and other costs
3,187
1,864
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders
79,851
79,980
Basic earnings per share
$0.37
$0.37
Adjustments, net of income tax:
Integration, restructuring and other costs
$0.01
$0.01
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$0.38
$0.38
Three months ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
November 30,
Free Cash Flow
2020
2019
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
63,381
57,472
Investing activities
(1,407)
(5,551)
Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1)
61,974
51,921
400
1,127
Free cash flow
62,374
53,048
(1) Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.
Three months ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
November 30,
August 31,
Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit
2020
2020
Total bank loans, net of unamortized financing fees
1,473,605
1,506,089
Lease liabilities
146,536
148,580
Cash and cash equivalents
(49,937)
(45,900)
Net debt
1,570,204
1,608,769
Segment profit (denominator) (1)
500,331
505,839
Net debt to segment profit
3.14
3.18
(1) Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the First Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.