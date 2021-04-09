Sequential revenue recovery with significant streaming subscriber and content
licensing gains, strong free cash flow and reduction of leverage target
- Consolidated revenues declined 5% for the quarter and 8% year-to-date
- Consolidated segment profit(1) decreased 3% for both the quarter and year-to-date
- Consolidated segment profit margin(1) of 31% for the quarter and 37% year-to-date
- Net income attributable to shareholders of $35.3 million ($0.17 per share basic) for the quarter and $112.0 million ($0.54 per share basic) year-to-date
- Net debt to segment profit(1) of 3.02 times at February 28, 2021, down from 3.18 times at August 31, 2020
- Significant reduction of leverage target to under 2.5 times net debt to segment profit(1)
- Free cash flow(1) of $89.7 million for the quarter and $152.1 million year-to-date
- Achieved recent milestone of over 500,000 paying subscribers on streaming platforms, doubled from the prior year
TORONTO, April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) announced its second quarter financial results today.
"Our Q2 results demonstrate strong operational momentum, bolstered by sequential Television advertising revenue recovery, robust paid streaming subscriber gains and double digit growth in our content licensing business," said Doug Murphy, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Notably, we are excited to announce the achievement of a significant milestone, with over half a million paid subscriptions to our streaming platforms. We have reached an inflection point in this dynamic industry environment, one that will build on the strength of our diversified portfolio and free cash flow as the economy recovers. Our focus remains on delivery of consolidated revenue growth year over year, driven by the ongoing advancement of our strategic plan and expansion of our financial flexibility commensurate with a reduction in our leverage target."
Financial Highlights
Three months ended
Six months ended
February 28,
February 29,
%
February 28,
February 29,
%
(in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Revenues
Television
338,519
347,843
(3%)
730,621
777,794
(6%)
Radio
20,355
28,152
(28%)
48,608
66,079
(26%)
358,874
375,995
(5%)
779,229
843,873
(8%)
Segment profit (loss) (1)
Television (2)
119,556
115,472
4%
299,121
294,090
2%
Radio (2)
1,409
4,576
(69%)
8,550
16,604
(49%)
Corporate (2)
(8,325)
(4,139)
(101%)
(16,424)
(10,670)
(54%)
112,640
115,909
(3%)
291,247
300,024
(3%)
Segment profit margin (1)
Television
35%
33%
41%
38%
Radio
7%
16%
18%
25%
Consolidated
31%
31%
37%
36%
Net income attributable to shareholders
35,300
18,524
91%
111,964
96,640
16%
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders (1)
37,496
25,900
45%
117,347
105,880
11%
Basic earnings per share
$0.17
$0.09
$0.54
$0.46
Adjusted basic earnings per share (1)
$0.18
$0.12
$0.56
$0.50
Diluted earnings per share
$0.17
$0.09
$0.54
$0.46
Free cash flow (1)
89,690
65,073
38%
152,064
118,121
29%
(1)
Segment profit (loss), segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The Company believes these non-IFRS measures are frequently used as key measures to evaluate performance. For definitions, explanations and reconciliations see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020.
(2)
Segment profit included $4.4 million in Q2 (TV: $3.6 million; Radio: $0.7 million; Corporate: $0.1 million) and $8.2 million year-to-date (TV: $6.1 million; Radio: $1.1 million; Corporate: $1.0 million) of estimated Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") benefit and relief on regulatory fees of $7.8 million in Q2 (TV: $6.9 million; Radio: $0.9 million) and $8.2 million year-to-date (TV: $7.3 million; Radio: $0.9 million).
Segment Revenues
Three months ended
Six months ended
February 28,
February 29,
%
February 28,
February 29,
%
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2021
2020
Change
2021
2020
Change
Revenues
Television
338,519
347,843
(3%)
730,621
777,794
(6%)
Advertising
185,821
199,188
(7%)
432,079
485,446
(11%)
Subscriber
124,211
123,750
0%
247,912
247,419
0%
Merchandising, distribution and other
28,487
24,905
14%
50,630
44,929
13%
Radio
20,355
28,152
(28%)
48,608
66,079
(26%)
Total Revenues
358,874
375,995
(5%)
779,229
843,873
(8%)
Optimized advertising revenues (1)
28%
22%
27%
23%
New platform revenues (2)
8%
5%
7%
4%
(1)
Optimized advertising revenues reflect progress on the transformation of how Television advertising is sold. This metric includes revenues from audience segment selling as well as the Cynch automated buying platform expressed as a percentage of Television advertising revenues.
(2)
New platform revenues reflect progress on Corus' participation in rapidly growing streaming distribution platforms and digital advertising markets. This metric includes incremental subscriber revenues from new streaming initiatives and advertising revenues from digital platforms expressed as a percentage of total Television advertising and subscriber revenues.
Operational Highlights
- The decline in Television's advertising revenues of 7% were, again, sequentially improved from declines of 31%, 25% and 14% for the three months ended May 31, 2020, August 31, 2020, and November 30, 2020, respectively
- Subscriber revenues remained flat in both Q2 and year-to-date as increases to paid subscriptions on streaming platforms offset linear subscriber declines and channel shutdowns
- Merchandising, distribution and other revenues increased in Q2 and year-to-date primarily as a result of strong content licensing sales from Corus Studios
- The decline in Radio segment revenues in Q2 were consistent with the three months ended November 30, 2020, while sequentially improved from declines of 52% and 43% for the three months ended May 31, 2020 and August 31, 2020, respectively
The Company furthered its expansion onto new platforms, announcing streaming subscriber metrics and several new initiatives:
- As of April 9, 2021, the Company has over 500,000 paying subscribers to its STACKTV, Nick+ and other streaming platforms, an increase from more than 400,000 paying subscribers in January 2021
- Distribution of the Company's premium kids streaming service Nick+ has been expanded to Bell Fibe TV, Alt TV and Virgin TV building on its presence on Amazon Prime Video Channels and Apple TV
- The Company's Global News announced the addition of four new regional news streams to its offering on the Global TV app, expanding Global News' roster to 14 free news streams within the app
Financial Position & Liquidity
- Free cash flow(1) of $89.7 million in Q2 and $152.1 million year-to-date compared to $65.1 million and $118.1 million, respectively, in the prior year. The six months ended February 28, 2021 benefited from CEWS receipts of $28.6 million, offset by the payment of deferred corporate income tax installments from fiscal 2020 of $17.2 million
- Net debt to segment profit(1) was 3.02 times at February 28, 2021, down from 3.18 times at August 31, 2020, principally due to bank loan repayments of $94.6 million year-to-date, and as a result the long-term objective has been revised to below 2.5 times
- As of February 28, 2021, the Company had $59.2 million of cash and a committed $300 million revolving credit facility that remains undrawn
(1)
Free cash flow and net debt to segment profit do not have standardized meanings prescribed by IFRS. The Company reports on these because they are key measures used to evaluate performance. For definitions and explanations, see the discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders and/or Management's Discussion and Analysis in the Company's Annual Report for the year ended August 31, 2020.
Corus Entertainment Inc. reports its financial results in Canadian dollars.
The unaudited interim condensed consolidated financial statements and accompanying notes for the three and six months ended February 28, 2021 and Management's Discussion and Analysis are available on the Company's website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.
A conference call with Corus senior management is scheduled for April 9, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. ET. While this call is directed at analysts and investors, members of the media are welcome to listen in. The dial-in number for the conference call for local and international callers is 1.647.427.7450 and for North America is 1.888.231.8191. More information can be found on the Corus Entertainment website at www.corusent.com in the Investor Relations section.
COVID-19 Update
All provinces and territories have begun mass vaccination programs to inoculate Canadians against COVID-19, however the phased-in roll-outs remain fluid as public health authorities continue to make adjustments to their plans due to the timing and expected volume of shipments from vaccine suppliers to the Federal government and then to each community. Current government forecasts indicate that Canadians could be fully immunized before the end of September 2021, which is dependent on approved vaccine suppliers continuing to meet delivery targets. Many provinces and territories had begun to ease restrictions subsequent to February 28, 2021, but the growing emergence of COVID-19 variants of concern that are more transmissible and carry increased health risks are causing a surge in cases and an increase in hospitalizations, which has led to most communities reintroducing emergency measures to counter any resurgence of COVID-19 cases. Disruptions caused by the imposition of these emergency measures, particularly in the retail and tourism sectors, continue to negatively impact advertising revenues. Although emergency measures are expected to ease in many provinces and territories in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 as more Canadians begin to receive vaccinations, the uncertainty created by variants of concern and closures of many small businesses could continue to adversely impact advertising and other revenues for a prolonged period. There can be no certainty that inoculations will reduce the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company's business in the short to medium term.
The extent to which COVID-19 and any other pandemic or public health crisis impacts the Company's business, affairs, operations, financial condition, liquidity, availability of credit and results of operations will depend on future developments that are highly uncertain and cannot be predicted with any meaningful precision, including new information which may emerge concerning the severity of the COVID-19 virus and the actions required to continue to contain the COVID-19 virus or remedy its impact, among others.
The Company's financial priorities remain unchanged. Importantly, the Company remains committed to increasing its financial flexibility over the longer term as evidenced by the reduction in the leverage target to under 2.5 times net debt to segment profit. In this environment the Company believes it is prudent to conserve cash out of an abundance of caution. The Company is constantly evaluating the situation and monitoring any impacts or potential impacts to its business.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release includes the non-IFRS financial measures of segment profit, segment profit margin, adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted basic earnings per share, free cash flow and net debt to segment profit that are not in accordance with, nor an alternate to, generally accepted accounting principles ("IFRS") and may be different from non-IFRS measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-IFRS measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles.
Non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They are limited in value because they exclude charges that have a material effect on the Company's reported results and, therefore, should not be relied upon as the sole financial measures to evaluate the Company's financial results. The non-IFRS financial measures are meant to supplement, and to be viewed in conjunction with, IFRS financial results. A reconciliation of the Company's non-IFRS measures is included in the Company's most recent Report to Shareholders which is available on Corus' website at www.corusent.com as well as on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking information and should be read subject to the following cautionary language:
To the extent any statements made in this press release contain information that is not historical, these statements are forward-looking statements and may be forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking information"). These forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, our objectives, goals, strategies, intentions, plans, estimates and outlook, including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, advertising and our expectations of advertising trends for fiscal 2021, distribution, merchandise and subscription revenues, operating costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "plan", including the adoption and anticipated impact of our new strategic plan, "will", "may" and other similar expressions. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances may be considered forward-looking information. Although Corus believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, such information involves assumptions, risks and uncertainties and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. Certain material factors or assumptions are applied with respect to the forward-looking information, including without limitation, factors and assumptions regarding the general market conditions and general outlook for the industry, interest rates, stability of the advertising, distribution, merchandise and subscription markets, operating and capital costs and tariffs, taxes and fees, our ability to source desirable content and our capital and operating results being consistent with our expectations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations include, among other things: our ability to attract and retain advertising revenues; audience acceptance of our television programs and cable networks; our ability to recoup production costs, the availability of tax credits and the existence of co-production treaties; our ability to compete in any of the industries in which we do business; the opportunities (or lack thereof) that may be presented to and pursued by us; conditions in the entertainment, information and communications industries and technological developments therein; changes in laws or regulations or the interpretation or application of those laws and regulations; our ability to integrate and realize anticipated benefits from our acquisitions and to effectively manage our growth; our ability to successfully defend ourselves against litigation matters arising out of the ordinary course of business; failure to meet covenants under our senior credit facility; epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current outbreak of COVID-19 and changes in accounting standards. Additional information about these factors and about the material assumptions underlying any forward-looking information may be found under the heading "Risks and Uncertainties" in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended August 31, 2020 and the second quarter ended February 28, 2021 and under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Information Form. Corus cautions that the foregoing list of important assumptions and factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. When relying on our forward-looking information to make decisions with respect to Corus, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. Unless otherwise specified, all forward-looking information in this document speaks as of the date of this document. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Corus disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, events or circumstances that arise after the date thereof or otherwise.
About Corus Entertainment Inc.
Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX: CJR.B) is a leading media and content company that develops and delivers high quality brands and content across platforms for audiences around the world. Engaging audiences since 1999, the company's portfolio of multimedia offerings encompass 33 specialty television services, 39 radio stations, 15 conventional television stations, a suite of digital and streaming assets, animation software, technology and media services. Corus is an internationally-renowned content creator and distributor through Nelvana, a world class animation studio expert in all formats and Corus Studios, a globally recognized producer of hit scripted and unscripted content. The company also owns innovative full-service social digital agency so.da, lifestyle entertainment company Kin Canada, leading 2D animation software supplier Toon Boom and children's book publishing house, Kids Can Press. Corus' roster of premium brands includes Global Television, W Network, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, HISTORY®, Showcase, Adult Swim, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, Global News, Globalnews.ca, Q107, Country 105, and CFOX, along with broadly distributed Canadian streaming platforms STACKTV, Nick+, the Global TV App and Curiouscast. For more information visit www.corusent.com.
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
As at February 28,
As at August 31,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2021
2020
ASSETS
Current
Cash and cash equivalents
59,222
45,900
Accounts receivable
360,539
297,585
Prepaid expenses and other assets
24,528
17,112
Total current assets
444,289
360,597
Tax credits receivable
31,125
26,745
Investments and other assets
64,812
59,424
Property, plant and equipment
318,907
333,762
Program rights
603,485
637,819
Film investments
41,492
44,891
Intangibles
1,737,255
1,789,018
Goodwill
664,958
664,958
Deferred income tax assets
58,594
53,668
3,964,917
3,970,882
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
510,309
451,682
Current portion of bank debt
116,589
76,339
Provisions
8,094
8,621
Income taxes payable
9,575
12,698
Total current liabilities
644,567
549,340
Long-term portion of bank debt
1,297,118
1,429,750
Other long-term liabilities
427,953
492,956
Provisions
9,303
9,494
Deferred income tax liabilities
434,691
440,923
Total liabilities
2,813,632
2,922,463
EQUITY
Share capital
816,189
816,189
Contributed surplus
1,511,886
1,511,325
Accumulated deficit
(1,328,118)
(1,425,432)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (deficit)
772
(2,258)
Total equity attributable to shareholders
1,000,729
899,824
Equity attributable to non-controlling interest
150,556
148,595
Total equity
1,151,285
1,048,419
3,964,917
3,970,882
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Three months ended
Six months ended
February 28,
2021
February 29,
2020
February 28,
2021
February 29,
2020
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars except per share amounts)
Revenues
358,874
375,995
779,229
843,873
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
246,234
260,086
487,982
543,849
Depreciation and amortization
38,301
40,299
76,288
80,266
Interest expense
24,347
29,783
49,083
58,606
Integration, restructuring and other costs
2,988
10,024
7,324
12,558
Other expense (income), net
(6,292)
5,448
(6,857)
3,385
Income before income taxes
53,296
30,355
165,409
145,209
Income tax expense
13,399
7,932
42,964
38,426
Net income for the period
39,897
22,423
122,445
106,783
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes:
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to income:
Unrealized change in fair value of cash flow hedges
2,542
(9,157)
5,029
(4,208)
Unrealized foreign currency translation adjustment
(383)
231
(412)
178
2,159
(8,926)
4,617
(4,030)
Items that will not be reclassified to income:
Unrealized change in fair value of financial assets
(808)
1,057
(1,587)
6,565
Actuarial gain (loss) on post-retirement benefit plans
6,344
(12,471)
9,729
(7,715)
5,536
(11,414)
8,142
(1,150)
Other comprehensive income (loss), net of income taxes
7,695
(20,340)
12,759
(5,180)
Comprehensive income for the period
47,592
2,083
135,204
101,603
Net income attributable to:
Shareholders
35,300
18,524
111,964
96,640
Non-controlling interest
4,597
3,899
10,481
10,143
39,897
22,423
122,445
106,783
Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:
Shareholders
42,995
(1,816)
124,723
91,460
Non-controlling interest
4,597
3,899
10,481
10,143
47,592
2,083
135,204
101,603
Earnings per share attributable to shareholders:
Basic
$0.17
$0.09
$0.54
$0.46
Diluted
$0.17
$0.09
$0.54
$0.46
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
Accumulated
other
Total equity
Non-
Share
Contributed
Accumulated
comprehensive
attributable to
controlling
capital
surplus
deficit
income (deficit)
shareholders
interest
Total equity
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at August 31, 2020
816,189
1,511,325
(1,425,432)
(2,258)
899,824
148,595
1,048,419
Comprehensive income
—
—
111,964
12,759
124,723
10,481
135,204
Dividends declared
—
—
(24,996)
—
(24,996)
(8,407)
(33,403)
Actuarial gain on post-retirement benefit plans
—
—
9,729
(9,729)
—
—
—
Share-based compensation expense
—
561
—
—
561
—
561
Return of capital to non-controlling interest
—
—
—
—
—
(1,622)
(1,622)
Reallocation of equity interest
—
—
617
—
617
(617)
—
Equity funding by a non-controlling interest
—
—
—
—
—
2,126
2,126
As at February 28, 2021
816,189
1,511,886
(1,328,118)
772
1,000,729
150,556
1,151,285
Accumulated
other
Total equity
Non-
Share
Contributed
Accumulated
comprehensive
attributable to
controlling
capital
surplus
deficit
income
shareholders
interest
Total equity
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
As at August 31, 2019
830,477
1,512,818
(758,757)
12,187
1,596,725
145,512
1,742,237
Comprehensive income (loss)
—
—
96,640
(5,180)
91,460
10,143
101,603
Dividends declared
—
—
(25,221)
—
(25,221)
(10,661)
(35,882)
Share repurchase under normal course issuer bid ("NCIB")
(9,761)
(3,629)
—
—
(13,390)
—
(13,390)
Share repurchase commitment under NCIB
(5,511)
(398)
—
—
(5,909)
—
(5,909)
Actuarial loss on post-retirement benefit plans
—
—
(7,715)
7,715
—
—
—
Share-based compensation expense
—
561
—
—
561
—
561
Equity funding by a non-controlling interest
—
—
—
—
—
5,411
5,411
As at February 29, 2020
815,205
1,509,352
(695,053)
14,722
1,644,226
150,405
1,794,631
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
Three months ended
Six months ended
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2021
2020
2021
2020
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income for the period
39,897
22,423
122,445
106,783
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flow from operations:
Amortization of program rights
126,138
122,962
235,860
255,563
Amortization of film investments
2,656
5,255
6,920
11,081
Depreciation and amortization
38,301
40,299
76,288
80,266
Deferred income tax recovery
(10,878)
(99)
(16,237)
(6,078)
Share-based compensation expense
269
307
561
561
Imputed interest
11,009
13,682
22,043
26,238
Payment of program rights
(121,147)
(147,809)
(202,257)
(267,001)
Net spend on film investments
(7,557)
(17,958)
(17,306)
(33,480)
CRTC benefit payments
(23)
(11)
(635)
(733)
Other
607
(2,533)
1,279
(3,208)
Cash flow from operations
79,272
36,518
228,961
169,992
Net change in non-cash working capital balances related to operations
14,436
29,225
(71,872)
(46,777)
Cash provided by operating activities
93,708
65,743
157,089
123,215
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(3,206)
(2,016)
(4,182)
(6,290)
Proceeds from sale of property
147
30
147
39
Net cash flows for intangibles, investments and other assets
(1,349)
1,316
(1,780)
30
Cash used in investing activities
(4,408)
(670)
(5,815)
(6,221)
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Decrease in bank loans
(61,119)
(38,295)
(94,636)
(86,969)
Shares repurchased under NCIB
—
(9,667)
—
(12,963)
Return of capital to non-controlling interest
—
—
(1,622)
—
Payments of lease liabilities
(3,999)
(4,163)
(7,966)
(8,047)
Equity funding by a non-controlling interest
2,126
3,277
2,126
5,411
Dividends paid
(12,499)
(12,648)
(24,996)
(25,366)
Dividends paid to non-controlling interest
(4,162)
(7,246)
(8,407)
(10,661)
Other
(362)
(2,122)
(2,451)
(2,509)
Cash used in financing activities
(80,015)
(70,864)
(137,952)
(141,104)
Net change in cash and cash equivalents during the period
9,285
(5,791)
13,322
(24,110)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period
49,937
64,249
45,900
82,568
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period
59,222
58,458
59,222
58,458
CORUS ENTERTAINMENT INC.
BUSINESS SEGMENT INFORMATION
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
Three months ended February 28, 2021
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
338,519
20,355
—
358,874
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
218,963
18,946
8,325
246,234
Segment profit (loss)(1)
119,556
1,409
(8,325)
112,640
Depreciation and amortization
38,301
Interest expense
24,347
Integration, restructuring and other costs
2,988
Other income, net
(6,292)
Income before income taxes
53,296
Three months ended February 29, 2020
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
347,843
28,152
—
375,995
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
232,371
23,576
4,139
260,086
Segment profit (loss)(1)
115,472
4,576
(4,139)
115,909
Depreciation and amortization
40,299
Interest expense
29,783
Integration, restructuring and other costs
10,024
Other expense, net
5,448
Income before income taxes
30,355
Six months ended February 28, 2021
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
730,621
48,608
—
779,229
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
431,500
40,058
16,424
487,982
Segment profit (loss)(1)
299,121
8,550
(16,424)
291,247
Depreciation and amortization
76,288
Interest expense
49,083
Integration, restructuring and other costs
7,324
Other income, net
(6,857)
Income before income taxes
165,409
Six months ended February 29, 2020
Television
Radio
Corporate
Consolidated
Revenues
777,794
66,079
—
843,873
Direct cost of sales, general and administrative expenses
483,704
49,475
10,670
543,849
Segment profit (loss)(1)
294,090
16,604
(10,670)
300,024
Depreciation and amortization
80,266
Interest expense
58,606
Integration, restructuring and other costs
12,558
Other expense, net
3,385
Income before income taxes
145,209
(1)
Segment profit (loss) does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. For definitions and explanations, see discussion under the Key Performance Indicators section of the Second Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.
REVENUES BY TYPE
Three months ended
Six months ended
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Advertising
205,006
225,860
478,078
548,269
Subscriber fees
124,211
123,750
247,912
247,419
Merchandising, distribution and other
29,657
26,385
53,239
48,185
358,874
375,995
779,229
843,873
NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
Three months ended
Six months ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)
February 28,
2021
February 29,
2020
February 28,
2021
February 29,
2020
Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Shareholders
Net income attributable to shareholders
35,300
18,524
111,964
96,640
Adjustments, net of income tax:
Integration, restructuring and other costs
2,196
7,376
5,383
9,240
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders
37,496
25,900
117,347
105,880
Basic earnings per share
$0.17
$0.09
$0.54
$0.46
Adjustments, net of income tax:
Integration, restructuring and other costs
$0.01
$0.03
$0.02
$0.04
Adjusted basic earnings per share
$0.18
$0.12
$0.56
$0.50
Three months ended
Six months ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
February 28,
February 29,
February 28,
February 29,
Free Cash Flow
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cash provided by (used in):
Operating activities
93,708
65,743
157,089
123,215
Investing activities
(4,408)
(670)
(5,815)
(6,221)
89,300
65,073
151,274
116,994
Add: cash used in business acquisitions and strategic investments (1)
390
—
790
1,127
Free cash flow
89,690
65,073
152,064
118,121
(1)
Strategic investments are comprised of investments in venture funds and associated companies.
Six months ended
(unaudited - in thousands of Canadian dollars)
February 28,
August 31,
Net Debt and Net Debt to Segment Profit
2021
2020
Total bank loans, net of unamortized financing fees
1,413,707
1,506,089
Lease liabilities
146,985
148,580
Cash and cash equivalents
(59,222)
(45,900)
Net debt
1,501,470
1,608,769
Segment profit (denominator) (1)
497,062
505,839
Net debt to segment profit
3.02
3.18
(1)
Reflects aggregate amounts for the most recent four quarters, as detailed in the table in the "Quarterly Consolidated Financial Information" section of the Second Quarter 2021 Report to Shareholders.
