BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cory Watson Attorneys, a nationally-recognized personal injury law firm, is proud to announce Principal Attorney Stephen Hunt, Jr. as a firm shareholder.
Stephen serves as co-chair of the Drug and Medical Device Litigation practice, focusing his practice on products liability, pharmaceutical and medical device litigation, among others. His versatile knowledge base has been pivotal to Cory Watson's success since he joined the firm in 2006.
"Stephen is an outstanding lawyer and one of the hardest workers I have had the honor of working with," said Ernest Cory, Managing Shareholder of the firm. "We are incredibly excited for Stephen and know that he will continue to serve our firm and our community in representing personal injury clients for many years to come."
About Stephen Hunt, Jr.:
Stephen Hunt, Jr. was born, raised, and has remained in Birmingham. He graduated from The University of Alabama at Birmingham before trekking a few miles south to earn his law degree from the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University. He's been at Cory Watson ever since, beginning as a law clerk before progressing through the ranks of associate and principal to shareholder.
Stephen has exclusively represented individuals in the areas of civil litigation with the majority of his practice devoted to advocating for those who have been injured by defective medical devices and pharmaceutical drugs. He has successfully handled thousands of defective drug and medical device cases, including ReNu, Actos, TVM, Abilify, Bard Kugel Mesh, St. Jude Defibrillators, and Essure Birth Control, and has served in leadership positions in a number of multidistrict litigations.
"Nothing has made me prouder in my professional life than being elected a Shareholder of Cory Watson Attorneys," said Hunt. "It is gratifying to continue working as a Shareholder with a group of attorneys I greatly admire. I look forward to working collaboratively with our entire team to serve the needs of our clients and help our firm continue growing in the future."
Currently, Stephen is continuing his outstanding work in mass torts, litigating the firm's cases involving Philips Respironics CPAP Machines, Paraquat Herbicide, Paragard Birth Control and Talcum Powder.
Stephen's long list of achievements and honors throughout his Cory Watson career include:
The Best Lawyers in America© (2020-2022)
The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100
Mass Tort Trial Lawyers Association – Top 25
AV Preeminent® Peer Review Rated Martindale-Hubbell
Super Lawyers, Alabama Rising Stars, 2013-2016
The National Trial Lawyers: Top 40 Under 40
Media Contact
Justin Lindsey, Cory Watson Attorneys, 2566834099, jlindsey@corywatson.com
SOURCE Cory Watson Attorneys