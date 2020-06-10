NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COSAN LIMITED (NYSE: CZZ) announces to shareholders that, in the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 29, 2020, it was approved the distribution of dividends in accordance with the following terms: 

To Holders of class A and/or B shares (NYSE: CZZ):

i.

shareholders will receive payment of dividends relative to the 2019 fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, in the total amount of US$25,000,000.00 (twenty five million US Dollars), corresponding to US$0.11189896 per class A and/or B shares; 



 ii.

the dividends Declaration Date is June 10, 2020;



iii.

the above mentioned dividends Record Date will be June 20, 2020;



iv.

CZZ shares will trade "ex" as of June 18, 2020;



v.

dividends Payment Date will be June 26, 2020.

 

São Paulo, June 10, 2020

Marcelo Eduardo Martins
 Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

Recommended for you

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.