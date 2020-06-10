NEW YORK, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COSAN LIMITED (NYSE: CZZ) announces to shareholders that, in the Meeting of the Board of Directors held on May 29, 2020, it was approved the distribution of dividends in accordance with the following terms:
To Holders of class A and/or B shares (NYSE: CZZ):
i.
shareholders will receive payment of dividends relative to the 2019 fiscal year ended on December 31, 2019, in the total amount of US$25,000,000.00 (twenty five million US Dollars), corresponding to US$0.11189896 per class A and/or B shares;
ii.
the dividends Declaration Date is June 10, 2020;
iii.
the above mentioned dividends Record Date will be June 20, 2020;
iv.
CZZ shares will trade "ex" as of June 18, 2020;
v.
dividends Payment Date will be June 26, 2020.
São Paulo, June 10, 2020
Marcelo Eduardo Martins
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer