HONG KONG, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint-venture company between BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets, announces today the rescheduling of Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia 2020 originally due to take place 11-13 November at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre (HKCEC). Asia's leading international trade fair representing all major beauty sectors plans to make its physical return in November 2021. In the meanwhile, the show will re-affirm its pivotal role as the definitive platform for high-quality business to business activities in Asia-Pacific by offering a comprehensive virtual exhibition programme in 2020.
In following the last several weeks development of COVID-19 globally and its continued impact on travel restrictions as well as the HKSAR Government's announcement on 22 July noting continued travel restrictions into and out of Hong Kong through December 2020, the organizing team has made the difficult but necessary decision to reschedule the beloved events due to take place in November of this year. The decision was made with key stakeholders in mind towards offering the best experience and opportunities for the industry during these tumultuous times.
"Following discussions with business leaders, exhibitors and partners who make up the event, it has become clear that rescheduling to 2021 is the best option," said Gianpiero Calzolari, President of BolognaFiere. "Particularly for our large composition of overseas participants, traveling to this international event would be impossible. Therefore, Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia's face-to-face event will return in November 2021 when we expect that international trade and business will return to a much more normal state."
In the meanwhile, beauty professionals will experience a new opportunity as the team dedicates full resources on the first-ever Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week which will take place online from 9 to 13 November 2020 via cosmoprof-asia.com. Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week will be an innovative digital platform offering companies and professionals a vehicle to continue business, view products, meet clients and potential customers, and stay up to date on beauty trends and technology in 2020. Digital Week's debut in 2020 will encompass a brand-new business matching platform with online product showroom featuring the latest offerings in cosmetics and packaging, tailor-made virtual meeting, meeting planner, live chat, instant video conferencing, enabling buyers and suppliers to enjoy a hassle-free online networking experience.
"Though nothing can replace the spirit and magic of attending Cosmopack and Cosmoprof Asia in person, we aim to provide an extraordinary digital experience in November," said David Bondi, Senior Vice President – Asia of Informa Markets and Director of Cosmoprof Asia Ltd. "We have a responsibility to the worldwide beauty industry to help companies and professional survive and thrive amidst this time."
Additional unique features of Cosmoprof Asia's 2020 Digital Week will include virtual factory visits (video tour) by packaging and cosmetics suppliers, Cosmo Virtual Stage - a virtual main stage with live demos and sharings and interviews by beauty KOLs, and Cosmotalks – The Virtual Series with 20+ expert-led live seminars and panel discussions. Participation to Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week is free of charge for all trade visitors. Visitors who already pre-registered to Cosmoprof Asia 2020 will receive a new registration link to the Digital Week.
More details about Cosmoprof Asia Digital Week will be announced soon. Stay tuned for further updates! www.cosmoprof-asia.com
We look forward to seeing you virtually in November, and in person in 2021.
ABOUT THE ORGANISERS:
Cosmoprof Asia is organised by Cosmoprof Asia Ltd, a joint-venture company between BolognaFiere Group and Informa Markets Asia Ltd.
ABOUT BOLOGNAFIERE GROUP (www.bolognafiere.it)
BolognaFiere Group is the world's leading trade show organiser in cosmetics, fashion, architecture, building, art and culture. The Group has more than 80 international exhibitions within its portfolio, notably Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, the most important meeting point in the world for beauty professionals, established in 1967 and held in Bologna, Italy. For the 2019 edition, Cosmoprof registered more than 265.000 attendees from 150 countries in the world, with an increase by 10% of foreign professionals, and 3,033 exhibitors from 70 countries. The Cosmoprof platform extends throughout the entire world, with its events in Bologna, Las Vegas, Mumbai, and Hong Kong, China (with Cosmoprof Worldwide Bologna, Cosmoprof North America, Cosmoprof India, and Cosmoprof Asia). Recently the fifth exhibition of the network has been announced: Cosmoprof CBE ASEAN, in Thailand, will focus on the cosmetic industry in South-East Asia. In 2020, South China Beauty Expo, a new show in Shenzhen, China was held in July. The Cosmoprof platform will reinforce its influence in Europe, thanks to the acquisition of the German group Health and Beauty, in South America, thanks to the collaboration with Beauty Fair -Feira Internacional De Beleza Profissional, and in Asia.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS (www.informamarkets.com)
Informa Markets Beauty has an extensive network powered by B2B events across 11 cities in Asia (Bangkok, Chengdu, Ho Chi Minh City, Hong Kong, Jakarta, Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Mumbai, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Tokyo), the world's fastest growing markets. By further expanding its strength, the Beauty Portfolio now includes a new B2B event in Miami 2021 serving the East Coast and USA, South America and Caribbean Islands regions.
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.